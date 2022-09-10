Social media reactions morning before Florida’s Week 2 matchup with Kentucky

There’s a lot more national attention on the Florida Gators heading into week two than there was for week one of the college football season. An upset win over then No. 7 Utah last weekend put UF back on the map, and now the Gators must defeat No. 20 Kentucky to start the season 2-0.

Last year, Kentucky ran all over Florida and won by a touchdown, the Wildcats’ second victory in over 30 years against the Gators. The difference this time around is that Florida has Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson leading it. Despite many mistakes in the season opener, Napier and Richardson kept Florida in a position to win the game through some gutsy play-calling and were bailed out by the defense at the last second.

The hope is that things won’t come down to the wire, but Kentucky features its own potential first-round quarterback, Will Levis. With starting running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. out, Kentucky will rely on Levis heavily.

Here is some of the early buzz around the college football world leading up to the first SEC matchup of Florida’s season.

Wake up, it's game day!

How could you not be pumped?

Leave No Doubt. 🎥 Game 2 Trailer pic.twitter.com/f6EDMaroSZ — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 9, 2022

The SEC Nation crew made their picks

Story continues

Jordan Rodgers is the only one to pick the Cats on SEC Nation. pic.twitter.com/EdwrEvUnhO — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) September 10, 2022

They also talked with head coach Billy Napier

"He's somewhere between Dak Prescott and Cam Newton."@coach_bnapier has high praise for his QB Anthony Richardson 👀 @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/o8wjlJVd2p — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 10, 2022

Tim Tebow also toured the new training facility and chatted with Anthony Richardson

New facility check 👀🔥 Anthony Richardson gives @TimTebow an inside look at the new @GatorsFB $85M football facility. pic.twitter.com/2UFZbsIh38 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 10, 2022

We still love you, Danny!

Why do I feel like a grandpa? #GoGators https://t.co/a7etnjdQU9 — Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) September 10, 2022

The College Gameday crew also picked (we see you Herbie...)

Kirk Herbstreit is the only one to pick Kentucky to beat Florida on @CollegeGameDay "This is a game built for Mark Stoops. Chip on their shoulder. I think they win outright in the Swamp." pic.twitter.com/4oqxVrhx3i — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) September 10, 2022

The Fox Sports guys also weighed in on Richardson

"Anthony Richardson is that special of an athlete."@BruceFeldmanCFB breaks down the draft stock of @GatorsFB's QB. pic.twitter.com/dgpbuUNE19 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Plenty of scouts in attendance this week

Hearing 15 NFL teams, 22 scouts (as @PeteThamel reports) will be in the Swamp tonight for Kentucky game to watch #Gators QB Anthony Richardson, among others. — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) September 10, 2022

2023 RB commit Treyaun Webb is hoping for a 2-0 start for the Gators

Beat Kentucky🐊… — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) September 10, 2022

