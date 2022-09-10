Social media reactions morning before Florida’s Week 2 matchup with Kentucky

David Rosenberg
·3 min read

There’s a lot more national attention on the Florida Gators heading into week two than there was for week one of the college football season. An upset win over then No. 7 Utah last weekend put UF back on the map, and now the Gators must defeat No. 20 Kentucky to start the season 2-0.

Last year, Kentucky ran all over Florida and won by a touchdown, the Wildcats’ second victory in over 30 years against the Gators. The difference this time around is that Florida has Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson leading it. Despite many mistakes in the season opener, Napier and Richardson kept Florida in a position to win the game through some gutsy play-calling and were bailed out by the defense at the last second.

The hope is that things won’t come down to the wire, but Kentucky features its own potential first-round quarterback, Will Levis. With starting running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. out, Kentucky will rely on Levis heavily.

Here is some of the early buzz around the college football world leading up to the first SEC matchup of Florida’s season.

Wake up, it's game day!

How could you not be pumped?

The SEC Nation crew made their picks

They also talked with head coach Billy Napier

Tim Tebow also toured the new training facility and chatted with Anthony Richardson

We still love you, Danny!

The College Gameday crew also picked (we see you Herbie...)

The Fox Sports guys also weighed in on Richardson

Plenty of scouts in attendance this week

2023 RB commit Treyaun Webb is hoping for a 2-0 start for the Gators

Read more

[lawrence-related id=91527,91520,91516,91460,91458,91450]

[listicle id=91482]

[listicle id=91280]

[listicle id=91318]

[listicle id=91470]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories