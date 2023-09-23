Social media reactions to Michigan’s win over Rutgers

Michigan took care of business at home to kick off the conference schedule, beating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 31-7.

Though the defense gave up a long touchdown early in the game, they locked in and were able to hold Rutgers scoreless for the rest of the day. Michigan’s coaching staff once again showed their ability to make in-game adjustments, boding well for their chances as the schedule heats up.

Relive Semaj Morgan’s first career touchdown, Mike Sainristil’s electric interception returned for a touchdown, and more exciting moments from Michigans conference opener.

See what Michigan fans, media members, and more are saying about the win.

UMGoBlue

HC Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Rutgers HC Greg Schiano after Michigan’s 31-7 victory and says a few words before handing off interview to Mike Sainristil 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2Q8gj2XOlJ — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) September 23, 2023

Michigan on Rivals

HAIL to our Three Stars of the Game against Rutgers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FCLE2jG65X — Maize & Blue Review: Michigan Football, Basketball (@MichiganRivals) September 23, 2023

Michigan Football

7️⃣5️⃣ wins and counting for Coach Harbaugh at Michigan!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NI78JUFntu — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2023

Daniel Shirley, The Athletic

Jim Harbaugh returns: 4 thoughts on Michigan football win over Rutgers @byAustinMeek https://t.co/kJZeuRznZS — Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) September 23, 2023

Mark Skol Jr, WZZM

Jim Harbaugh was excited to be back on the sidelines in the Big House. "Everyone kept saying, ‘Welcome back, welcome back.' I never really left." pic.twitter.com/7r5jYWftDp — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) September 23, 2023

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

Jim Harbaugh: "Everybody kept saying “welcome back,” “welcome back.” I never left, just wasn’t where I was supposed to be. … There’s nowhere I’d rather be than on the sidelines coaching our team." — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) September 23, 2023

Tyler Sakalys-Moore, LSUGlory

Michigan football is going to be sleep walking through the next month of football — Tyler Sakalys-Moore (@tyler_asm) September 23, 2023

MGoJDBlue, Josh and JD Show

This was a pro level throw by JJ McCarthy and a pro level catch by Colston Loveland pic.twitter.com/b0JRGo9YCO — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) September 23, 2023

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

Asked Blake Corum about taking pride in beating another smash mouth (on paper) team in a smash-mouth way: "We bully bullies." Added Junior Colson: "There can't be two smash-mouth teams, and we were (doing it) first." — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) September 23, 2023

bluebyninety, twitter.com

16 offensive touchdowns for Michigan football so far this year. Blake Corum – 8

Roman Wilson – 6

Cornelius Johnson – 1

Semaj Morgan – 1 — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) September 23, 2023

Imkingofdetroit, twitter.com

Semaj Morgan is gonna be an absolute baller here, along with Tyler Morris.. 〽️🏈 — Shaun Klimek (@Imkingofdetroit) September 23, 2023

Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire

"Maybe you thought me, Rod Moore, and Will Johnson were on a milk carton — but we've been found!" -Jim Harbaugh — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) September 23, 2023

Brock Heilig, Michigan Rivals

Mike Sainristil says he feels like Rutgers' opening-drive touchdown was on him. Said that was his man — Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) September 23, 2023

Trent Knoop, Wolverine Digest

I'm really liking this LaDarius Henderson and Karsen Barnhart duo at tackle. I think this should be the starters going forward. #Michigan #GoBlue — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) September 23, 2023

Brandon Brown, Wolverine Digest

What a play by Mikey, but also pin that clip for Kenneth Grant's tape. The big fella immediately turned and ran as a lead blocker for Sainristil and had a key block on the athletic Wimsatt to spring the TD. Hustle is always noticed, even more so when the player is 350 pounds! — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 23, 2023

Patrick Barron, MgoBlog

JJ McCarthy and Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt sharing an embrace after the game pic.twitter.com/6vg0wdj4aW — Patrick Barron 🐻🦬🏈 (@BlueBarronPhoto) September 23, 2023

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

Michigan has such great traditions, like second-half pick-sixes against Rutgers. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) September 23, 2023

Scott Bell

I'm a broken record at this point, but Michigan simply can't keep trotting Jake Thaw out there on punt returns. They've forfeited close to 100 yards in field position so far this season simply by not fielding punts in the air. Beyond frustrating. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 23, 2023

