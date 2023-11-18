Social media reactions to Michigan’s 1,000th win, win over Maryland

The Wolverines won a tight matchup with the Maryland Terrapins by a score of 31-24 to give the program 1,000 wins.

Though the game was tight from start to finish, Michigan was able to close out the Terps and secure a second consecutive 11-0 start.

Of course, Michigan has the best fanbase in the country, so social media was ripe with thoughts and reactions to the historic victory. Keep scrolling to see what media members and fans are saying following the victory.

Next week, Michigan will host the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the Big-Ten title game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Patrick Barron, MGoBlog

EJ Holland, The Wolverine

Tommy Doman once gave me a tutorial on the various drops and spins he put on the ball in certain situations. Obviously knew what he was talking about. 😮 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) November 18, 2023

Richard Schumacher

@MikeSainristil never buys another meal or drink in Ann Arbor for the rest of his life. @UMichFootball gets it done. It's Ohio week. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5th9f7W8ag — Richard Schu〽️acher (@rwschumacher) November 18, 2023

CFBTalkDaily

obviously a lot of controversy around Michigan right now But Blake Corum still isn’t talked about enough as much as he should be He is a true workhorse and comes up big when Michigan needs him pic.twitter.com/CWHzWUwiH3 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 18, 2023

J.D. Pickell, On3

Sherrone Moore perfecting his “talk to him” postgame interview technique — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) November 18, 2023

Chris Balas, The Wolverine

Michigan plays its 'D' game and will escape Maryland with a 31-24 win. #GoBlue — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 18, 2023

Alejandro Zúñiga, The Michigan Insider

you’ve got to Buff it up pic.twitter.com/Fh32wOfz1h — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 18, 2023

Trevor McCue, Maize & Blue Review

Moore has the player handoff at the interview down pat. Learned from the best lol. — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) November 18, 2023

Shashi Jairam

Jim Harbaugh is so good, dude won Michigan's 1000th games…leading college football…and he wasn't even on the sidelines. 😂 Remember what I told you guys about great leaders. Their people perform even when they're not there. — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) November 18, 2023

Scott Bell

Blake Corum has 20 rushing touchdowns this season. Michigan State's entire offense has 18 total touchdowns. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 18, 2023

Scott Bell

11-0. Burn the tape. Beat the Buckeyes. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 18, 2023

Brock Heilig, Maize & Blue Review

Sherrone Moore says JJ McCarthy is healthy: “he’s all good.” — Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) November 18, 2023

Brock Heilig, Maize & Blue Review

A big "Beat Ohio" chant fills the stadium as Michigan knees out its 1,000th win in program history. — Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) November 18, 2023

Byron Pillow

Turnover Buffs Again! Carti Boyz!! #GoBlue — Byron Pillow, ABR (@1SmoothRealtor) November 18, 2023

Colston Connoisseur

Today’s win means this is the third consecutive season where Michigan won’t suffer more than 2 losses. The first such streak since they did so from 1975-1978 pic.twitter.com/yXKQ349kjP — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 18, 2023

Blue By 90

In 7 days, Ohio State has to come into the most hostile environment in Michigan Stadium history. The Buckeyes are officially on the clock. pic.twitter.com/lHI1mCYaPJ — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) November 18, 2023

Steve Deace

First time in school history Michigan has started 11-0 in consecutive seasons. — MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) November 18, 2023

John U. Bacon

You might recall last year Michigan narrowly beat Illinois 19-17 in the eleventh game. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 18, 2023

Michael Spath

Major props to this Michigan defense for stepping up when it mattered most. After last 24 hours, as I noted before the game, you don’t know how U-M would respond, and they found a way to win and advance to THE Game. — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) November 18, 2023

Chris Balas, The Wolverine

Just win. Especially this week. Michigan fans took over in College Park, U-M holds on for program win No. 1000. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZLSKdkfqBC — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 18, 2023

Former Michigan OG Chuck Filiaga

Huge for the Michigan family! GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/lzhHujzFlR — Chuck Filiaga (@CFiliaga) November 18, 2023

Dave Portnoy

All of Ohio watching Michigan right now pic.twitter.com/2xzdO01lrM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 18, 2023

