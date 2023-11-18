Advertisement

Social media reactions to Michigan’s 1,000th win, win over Maryland

Owen Pustell
·4 min read
2

The Wolverines won a tight matchup with the Maryland Terrapins by a score of 31-24 to give the program 1,000 wins.

Though the game was tight from start to finish, Michigan was able to close out the Terps and secure a second consecutive 11-0 start.

Of course, Michigan has the best fanbase in the country, so social media was ripe with thoughts and reactions to the historic victory. Keep scrolling to see what media members and fans are saying following the victory.

Next week, Michigan will host the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the Big-Ten title game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Patrick Barron, MGoBlog

EJ Holland, The Wolverine

Richard Schumacher

CFBTalkDaily

J.D. Pickell, On3

Chris Balas, The Wolverine

Alejandro Zúñiga, The Michigan Insider

Trevor McCue, Maize & Blue Review

Shashi Jairam

Scott Bell

Scott Bell

Brock Heilig, Maize & Blue Review

Brock Heilig, Maize & Blue Review

Byron Pillow

Colston Connoisseur

Blue By 90

Steve Deace

John U. Bacon

Michael Spath

Chris Balas, The Wolverine

Former Michigan OG Chuck Filiaga

Dave Portnoy

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire