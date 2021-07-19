Social media reactions to Malachi Nelson’s Commitment to Oklahoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Hubbard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Sooners have once again grabbed the top quarterback in the country, this time in 2023 commit Malachi Nelson.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound 5-star out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, picked the Sooners over a stacked top seven consisting of Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma.

The Crimson and Cream were seen as the favorite to land Nelson going into Sunday afternoon, and many were not surprised when he committed.

247Sports National College Football Analyst, Josh Pate, said earlier Sunday afternoon the Sooners were the overwhelming favorite to land Nelson.

This past season for the Los Alamitos Griffins, Nelson featured in six games, throwing 23 touchdowns to four interceptions for 1,513 yards.

Nelson also completed 85-of-115 passes for an impressive 74% completion percentage and a 140.9 QBR.

Naturally, when Nelson announced his commitment, fans were ecstatic.

Nelson is sure to be a fan favorite in the coming years because, after announcing his commitment and hugging his family, he flashed the classic horns down symbol.

One thing is certain, with Nelson’s commitment, the Sooners’ quarterback room is set for the foreseeable future.

Whoever was doing the edits on Nelson’s team put forth a pretty good effort with this one. It still boggles the mind the quarterback run that Lincoln Riley has been on in his tenure with the Sooners.

Lincoln Riley took some heat for the picture of the brisket he put on Twitter back in April, but the ChampU BBQ has paid tremendous dividends already.

Recommended Stories