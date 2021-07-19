Social media reactions to Malachi Nelson’s Commitment to Oklahoma

The Sooners have once again grabbed the top quarterback in the country, this time in 2023 commit Malachi Nelson.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound 5-star out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, picked the Sooners over a stacked top seven consisting of Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma.

The Crimson and Cream were seen as the favorite to land Nelson going into Sunday afternoon, and many were not surprised when he committed.

247Sports National College Football Analyst, Josh Pate, said earlier Sunday afternoon the Sooners were the overwhelming favorite to land Nelson.

If 2023 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ QB Malachi Nelson commits to Oklahoma today it would mark the 3rd time in 5 cycles @LincolnRiley has landed a 5⭐️ QB Also a perfect @SWiltfong247 prediction weekend hangs in the balance. No pressure! pic.twitter.com/Eir4KV3QJR — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) July 18, 2021

This past season for the Los Alamitos Griffins, Nelson featured in six games, throwing 23 touchdowns to four interceptions for 1,513 yards.

Nelson also completed 85-of-115 passes for an impressive 74% completion percentage and a 140.9 QBR.

Naturally, when Nelson announced his commitment, fans were ecstatic.

BOOMER‼️‼️‼️ Imagine having

Baker Mayfield

Kyler Murray

Jalen Hurts

Spencer Rattler

Caleb Williams

& Malachi Nelson as your QB lineage lol. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/70ic0blCEt — Trenton Corn (@trenton_corn) July 18, 2021

Lincoln Riley Oklahoma QB’s: Baker Mayfield (2015-2017)

Kyler Murray (2018)

Jalen Hurts (2019)

Spencer Rattler (2020-2021)

Caleb Williams (2022-2023)

Malachi Nelson (2024-2025) No matter how many times you see it, it never stops being absurd #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshCallaway714) July 18, 2021

Lincoln Riley’s recruiting of quarterbacks is simply on another level than the rest of college football. Malachi Nelson (#2 QB in the nation and #5 overall prospect) sets the #Sooners up to contend for the top recruiting class in the nation in 2023. — Ruf / Writers (@OUupdatedSB) July 18, 2021

Assuming Malachi Nelson's commitment sticks — and there's no reason to believe it won't — that would be three 5-star QBs in five signing classes, all of whom were/are ranked in as top-11 overall prospects. That's…. pretty good. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) July 18, 2021

Nelson is sure to be a fan favorite in the coming years because, after announcing his commitment and hugging his family, he flashed the classic horns down symbol.

5* QB Malachi Nelson picks Oklahoma… and then flashes the horns down 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1mkWhsFzda — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 19, 2021

Nelson’s dad: “throw the horns down for them and show them what’s up!” Bowlsby and Big 12 refs already have #Sooners 5⭐️ QB commit Malachi Nelson on their “list”. #OU https://t.co/AASFtFpd4A — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) July 18, 2021

One thing is certain, with Nelson’s commitment, the Sooners’ quarterback room is set for the foreseeable future.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Malachi Nelson has just Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq The #5 Ranked Player in the Class of 2023 chose the Sooners over Ohio State, USC, LSU, and Alabama. Oklahoma now holds the #2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/1m6PvVM7JG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2021

Whoever was doing the edits on Nelson’s team put forth a pretty good effort with this one. It still boggles the mind the quarterback run that Lincoln Riley has been on in his tenure with the Sooners.

Lincoln Riley took some heat for the picture of the brisket he put on Twitter back in April, but the ChampU BBQ has paid tremendous dividends already.