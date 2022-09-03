Social media reactions leading up to Florida’s football’s season opener

The early slate of college football games didn’t disappoint — well, Texas A&M got stuck in a three-hour lightning delay so that’s not entirely true — but the big game in the Sunshine State on Saturday is Florida versus No. 7 Utah at 7 p.m. EDT.

Gators Wire already went over the early reactions on social media to Florida’s matchup, and now it’s time to look at the moments leading up to the big game. Fans started to gather around 4 p.m. to see the first Gator Walk of the Billy Napier. Mother Nature tried to dampen things with some light rain, but the crowd stayed put and greeted the new head coach and the team as they entered the stadium.

Eventually, the fans followed and took their seats for the first game of the season. It’s been a long time, but the Gators are back and hope to kick off the Billy Napier era with an upset win.

Social media reactions morning before Florida’s football’s season opener

Fans packed University Ave. for the first Gator Walk of the Billy Napier era

Early look at Gator Walk. #Gators scheduled to arrive in 20 minutes. Needless to say, they’ll receive a warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/A9lbA6TQxZ — Ainslie Lee (@AinsliesTwoBits) September 3, 2022

Gator Legend Major Wright was in attendance

Come on by the tent! We’ve got Gator Legend Major Wright hanging out and signing books. 🐊 (On the east side of Gator Walk) pic.twitter.com/IvIl68uQJx — Gator Collective (@GatorCollective) September 3, 2022

What's prettier than a see of Orange and Blue?

Gator Walk is running DEEP for Billy Napier’s first game at Florida. pic.twitter.com/ByWKuI5w5f — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) September 3, 2022

Former Gators RB La'Mical Perine showed the Gators some love

Party in the swamp today 🐊…. — La’Mical Perine (@LP_deucedeuce) September 3, 2022

The rain tried to ruin things, but Gator Nation only got rowdier

Outside linebacker Chief Borders isn't sweating the weather

Rain Is My Favorite Weather 🆙🐊 — C H I E F💯💪🏾 (@ChiefBorders) September 3, 2022

Florida added some new seating areas for the recruits in town on visits

New seating for the recruits on visits pic.twitter.com/pypQ4PhF0d — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 3, 2022

2025 4-star QB Colin Hurley is one of those recruits

Florida's unis are looking clean

Finally, fans took their seats and warmups began

Made it inside let’s go Gators!! 🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/lZxxmnQH4C — Flagship 🏴‍☠️ (@whynotflorida) September 3, 2022

