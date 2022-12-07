Social media reactions to Florida landing 5-star QB DJ Lagway

Florida got its man on Wednesday when five-star quarterback DJ Lagway committed to the program and solidified himself at the top of UF’s 2024 class.

Lagway’s goal is to get Florida to the No. 1 spot during the 2024 cycle, and that’s something fans are excited about. It’s the biggest commitment so far in the Billy Napier era of Gators football, and the future look incredibly bright following the announcement.

Florida is in a bit of a jam at quarterback right now with Anthony Richardson headed to the NFL. Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III didn’t play all season after suffering a thumb injury in the spring, and the previous staff didn’t stockpile enough talent for Florida to have a clear starter behind Richardson. Incoming freshman Jaden Rashada could fight for a starting job next season, but it’s nearly impossible to predict whether he’ll be ready at this point.

Lagway’s timeline is a bit more clear. He still has another year in high school and could early enroll in the spring of 2024. Perhaps he’ll compete with Rashada (or whoever Florida brings in through the transfer portal over the next year) during the 2024 season, but he’ll definitely be ready by the time Rashada is eligible for the NFL draft. That gives Florida plenty of options moving forward at quarterback and has Gators fans feeling hopeful for the future.

