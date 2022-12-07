Social media reactions to Florida landing 5-star QB DJ Lagway

Florida got its man on Wednesday when five-star quarterback DJ Lagway committed to the program and solidified himself at the top of UF’s 2024 class.

Lagway’s goal is to get Florida to the No. 1 spot during the 2024 cycle, and that’s something fans are excited about. It’s the biggest commitment so far in the Billy Napier era of Gators football, and the future look incredibly bright following the announcement.

Florida is in a bit of a jam at quarterback right now with Anthony Richardson headed to the NFL. Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III didn’t play all season after suffering a thumb injury in the spring, and the previous staff didn’t stockpile enough talent for Florida to have a clear starter behind Richardson. Incoming freshman Jaden Rashada could fight for a starting job next season, but it’s nearly impossible to predict whether he’ll be ready at this point.

Lagway’s timeline is a bit more clear. He still has another year in high school and could early enroll in the spring of 2024. Perhaps he’ll compete with Rashada (or whoever Florida brings in through the transfer portal over the next year) during the 2024 season, but he’ll definitely be ready by the time Rashada is eligible for the NFL draft. That gives Florida plenty of options moving forward at quarterback and has Gators fans feeling hopeful for the future.

Here’s what the experts and fans are saying on Twitter after the big announcement.

The announcement

Willis High School (@WildkatFootball) QB DJ Lagway (@DerekLagway) announced he’s committed to Florida (@GatorsFB). Lagway one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the 2024 class. pic.twitter.com/iZ4tUQOR5j — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 7, 2022

Coach Napier send out the bat signal

The future is incredibly bright

Jaden Rashada, followed up by DJ Lagway 😳😳 Billy Napier setting the foundation with MASSIVE additions in back-to-back years at the most important position on the field. — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) December 7, 2022

This is how everyone felt after the announcement was made

Dj Lagway is a Florida Gator 🐊 pic.twitter.com/zLJdLwTLDH — Ken 🐊 (@GatorsKen) December 7, 2022

Now that's what a dynamic duo looks like

F L O R I D A 🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊 Billy Napier and DJ Lagway pic.twitter.com/Ft405VIgW7 — inspector gadget 🔍 (@siesta_key_) December 7, 2022

This is a huge win for Billy Napier and Co.

2024 5⭐️ QB DJ Lagway is a Gator! Huge addition to the class and the one of the first ELITE recruiting wins of the Billy Napier tenure🔥 pic.twitter.com/3o1qj5iPDj — Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale) December 7, 2022

Monumental even

DJ Lagway is a MONUMENTAL get for Billy Napier. Not only is he an outstanding football player but he’s an excellent young man that others will and do gravitate toward.

Getting someone like Lagway on board so early will go a long way in helping the 2024 class be elite. — CONNER (@ConnerClarke) December 7, 2022

Maybe Kevin O'Sullivan can use him too?

BREAKING: Elite QB DJ Lagway has Committed to Florida! The 6’3 225 QB from Willis, TX chose the Gators over USC, Clemson, and others. Lagway ranks as the No. 7 player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 QB)https://t.co/1qL2cNZkyS pic.twitter.com/71v3WiNKjV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2022

He's the third recruit to commit from the class of 2024

A foundation of DJ Lagway, Myles Graham and Chauncey Bowens is an outstanding beginning to the 2024 cycle. The start of what looks like it could be a very special class for the #Gators — CONNER (@ConnerClarke) December 7, 2022

2024 LB commit Myles Graham seems pumped

WE GOT THE BEST QB IN THE NATION!🐊 Welcome home 🐐@DerekLagway https://t.co/LZ9dMTeyDb — Myles Graham (@MylesGraham2_) December 7, 2022

As does running back Chauncey Bowens

Tight ends coach William Peagler joined in

So did defensive line coach Sean Spencer

Lagway's dad chimes in

.⁦@DerekLagway⁩’s dad ⁦@DerekLagway1⁩ talks about what they saw from ⁦@GatorsFB⁩ staff including one of the hardest workers in recruiting ⁦@JoeHamilton__⁩ “You can’t get any better than Joe Hamilton.” Mr. Lagway, I agree!

⁦⁦@abc13houston⁩ pic.twitter.com/BstM3MNtkk — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) December 7, 2022

WR commit Aidan Mizell is embracing his future quarterback

We can't forget one of the key coaches in this recruitment

Qb from from the Great State !!!! Feeling good right now about the future of the Florida Gators !!!! 🐊🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/Dcg3C4bOhZ — RYAN O'HARA (@CoachRyanO) December 7, 2022

Miss Katie speaks nothing but facts

Weezy F. Baby and the F is for Florida Gators

From the young man himself

Feels good to be a Gator, who’s next?🐊🐊 — DJ Lagway ✞ (@DerekLagway) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire