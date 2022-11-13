Social media’s reactions to Florida’s 38-6 win over South Carolina

Sergio De La Espriella
The Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks, 38-6, Saturday in their final home game of the season. The Gators now move to 6-4, making them bowl-eligible for the 2022 bowl season.

The game also served as Florida’s Senior Day. The pregame ceremony saw the Gators’ seniors honored by the sold-out crowd. The energy transferred over to the game, as the Gators came out hot. The defense got after Spencer Rattler so much, that the Gamecocks’ only points of the half came via a fake punt touchdown throw. Offensively, Florida dominated. The highlight was Trevor Etienne’s 85-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, putting the Gators up 21-0 at that point.

The second half saw the Gators hold no punches. They continued to dominate on the ground, finishing the game with 374 rushing yards. The defense also maintained dominance. They have now played six straight quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown.

Here’s how social media reacted to Florida’s 38-6 win over South Carolina.

