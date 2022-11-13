Social media’s reactions to Florida’s 38-6 win over South Carolina

The Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks, 38-6, Saturday in their final home game of the season. The Gators now move to 6-4, making them bowl-eligible for the 2022 bowl season.

The game also served as Florida’s Senior Day. The pregame ceremony saw the Gators’ seniors honored by the sold-out crowd. The energy transferred over to the game, as the Gators came out hot. The defense got after Spencer Rattler so much, that the Gamecocks’ only points of the half came via a fake punt touchdown throw. Offensively, Florida dominated. The highlight was Trevor Etienne’s 85-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, putting the Gators up 21-0 at that point.

The second half saw the Gators hold no punches. They continued to dominate on the ground, finishing the game with 374 rushing yards. The defense also maintained dominance. They have now played six straight quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown.

Here’s how social media reacted to Florida’s 38-6 win over South Carolina.

Gorgeous day in The Swamp for #Gators football! pic.twitter.com/GibOEk8OhD — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) November 12, 2022

Florida Gators QB commit Jaden Rashada on the field before South Carolina game pic.twitter.com/YzNhlwRdON — Nick Marcinko (@nick_marcinko) November 12, 2022

One last time in the Swamp this year. Go Gators!🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/DrqM6bKrET — Gator Truth Florida Football Podcast (@GatorPodcast) November 12, 2022

The first play from scrimmage today? A jet sweep to Pearsall for seven yards. https://t.co/qNM9sum2cy — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 12, 2022

Gators’ quarterback Anthony Richardson starts off senior day with a rushing touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qzHeMBdsRI — 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚟𝚘𝚗 (@KeiserDonavon) November 12, 2022

That’s a grown man TD from Richardson. Damn! #Gators — Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) November 12, 2022

This is actually Florida's chaplain, Pastor Jake Fleshcraver https://t.co/xIHQHK4NKm — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 12, 2022

Ricky Pearsall is good at football. That’s the tweet. — Bill Hoffmeyer (@GatorBillMSU) November 12, 2022

Plays like this keep my faith in AR-15. Does he need to go back to school? Probably. There is awesome QB in there though https://t.co/JfiqzIR1nI — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) November 12, 2022

He's the next Pat Mahomes@colts go get him https://t.co/25GpfTowQv — Nathan (Curious Colt) (@Curious_Colt) November 12, 2022

TREVOR ETIENNE 85 YARD HOUSE CALL💨 pic.twitter.com/QmwKlVAhai — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022

Raise your hand if you love @Trevor_Etienne as much as we do. 🙋 pic.twitter.com/45zA4HLs82 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 12, 2022

Ain’t no freshman running back in this country better than Trevor Etienne. You better remember em. pic.twitter.com/so0hHr00SV — Jerry Jr. (@JBreezyII) November 12, 2022

Trevor Etienne finishes off an 85-yard touchdown run pic.twitter.com/Hzd3pZOfxV — 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚟𝚘𝚗 (@KeiserDonavon) November 12, 2022

Phenomenal! Touchdown Gators🐊 — ahmad black (@ahmadblack35) November 12, 2022

South Carolina fans watching another Etienne run all over their defense pic.twitter.com/sebLpCfjP2 — Perry (@PSS_941) November 12, 2022

Gervon Dexter doing his best alligator impression as he swallows the quarterback whole in his long, snapping arms 🐊 #CollegeFootball | @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/sEMGgt40zr — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 12, 2022

South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger is the best QB in the country, now 5-for-5 passing for 150 yards and 2 TDs for his career. https://t.co/FgttvSkbC0 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 12, 2022

South Carolina's punter could probably start at QB somewhere, the fake he hit against Georgia was ridiculous https://t.co/CGeZq6pTVc https://t.co/3wmmsxn573 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 12, 2022

#Gators band performing a set that honors those who serve here at halftime … pic.twitter.com/ldG66puTma — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) November 12, 2022

“Hey, dad, can we turn this off since my eyeballs are bleeding?” Gamecock fathers all over the place: pic.twitter.com/z8RScpqR8k — Paschal (@FPFPaschal) November 12, 2022

Gators take away the ball from South Carolina on the opening possession of the first half! Torrence! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/drJlGSXbyV — Gator_Lifer (@LGator77) November 12, 2022

That’s 415-pound Desmond Watson just taking the ball away. pic.twitter.com/FGezS0gOCg — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 12, 2022

Big Desmond Watson was absolutely MOBBED coming off the field after his forced fumble and recovery. pic.twitter.com/unu5g8zd1D — 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚟𝚘𝚗 (@KeiserDonavon) November 12, 2022

Desmond Watson is so big he just took the ball from the RB. Like…straight up Deebo’d him — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 12, 2022

All type of flags bein thrown 😂😂 https://t.co/5SXYWpnnOV — DURTYFOOT CEO (@_Kontagious_) November 12, 2022

If Desmond Watson scored, I would have jumped from the press box — Nick Marcinko (@nick_marcinko) November 12, 2022

Hang it in the Louvre. https://t.co/XtyhdYCEwJ — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 12, 2022

Ventrell Miller was like pic.twitter.com/SJP7ot5nWJ — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) November 12, 2022

Finally a good special teams play. https://t.co/muBNMOuQAz — Ben (@Bcampione88) November 12, 2022

They have been a disaster until that punt. https://t.co/zZJldmGciQ — frank smith (@fcsrx7) November 12, 2022

Etienne is the first Florida freshman to run for 100+ in a game since Malik Davis against Vanderbilt in 2017. https://t.co/Xrr74UOStd — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 12, 2022

The Florida Gators will make a bowl game this year. — Gentry Hawk (@GentryHawkGC) November 13, 2022

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/Tf18nJPkTM — Devin D. (@doss_dev) November 13, 2022

