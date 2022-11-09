Social media reactions: Fans react to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 89-58 drubbing of Bethune-Cookman
As expected against Bethune-Cookman, it was a terrific start to the men’s college basketball season for Iowa as the Hawkeyes started off 1-0 with an 89-58 runaway win from the Wildcats.
There’s key takeaways to be had as Iowa got its season off on the right foot. All five Hawkeye starters finished in double-figure scoring with guard Tony Perkins leading the way with his 16 points.
“Tony Perkins has aggressiveness. He has skills. He is shooting the ball outside. He is driving the ball. He always had a pull-up game. He is getting to the rim. We put the ball in his hands a little bit more, so now he has more space, and he is even more effective.
“Five assists and one turnover, that is the thing that impressed me the most. When you put him at the point, you are going to have to give it up, and he does. But he did that from the first day he got here. He said, yeah, he was a scorer, he was a scoring guard, but you can put the ball in his hands. He will just get better,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said of Perkins’ season debut at the point.
There was plenty else to like as well as evidenced below. More than anything, Hawkeye fans were just happy basketball was back. Here’s the best of Iowa social media during the Hawkeyes’ victorious season debut.
Welcome back, Hawkeye hoops
Welcome back, Iowa basketball pic.twitter.com/nwAY2CAsEA
— Hawkeye Historian (@Hawk_Historian) November 7, 2022
2022-23 season loading
𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦 1️⃣ 𝘓𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨…
𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙐𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 🔓#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/YcOvpx9LuV
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 7, 2022
Tony Perkins with the theft
The ballhandler forgot Tony Perkins was guarding him.
You know what happened next.@Saucy___T x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/VVFZE8W4cH
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022
A closer look
Sneaky, sneaky, @Saucy___T. 🤧@IowaHoops x @B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/esq7wgiyZZ
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022
The best two-way guard?
Tony Perkins has an opportunity to be the best two-way point guard in the Big Ten. Very, very eager to see him in this role.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2022
Hot takes incoming
HOT TAKE: Tony Perkins could be Iowa's best point guard since Andre Woolridge
— Jon D. Miller (@jondmiller) November 8, 2022
The problem
Tony Perkins. The Problem. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 8, 2022
No one enjoys the game more
I don't think there is a player on Iowa's team that looks like they enjoy playing basketball more than Tony Perkins.
Always on ten, always locked in. Exactly what you need from your PG in this league.
— Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) November 8, 2022
Payton Sandfort gets off to a quick start
Payton Sandfort with a great start to his season. Transition treys definitely going to be a big piece of his toolbox. pic.twitter.com/T6StkCI6E8
— Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) November 8, 2022
Sandfort looks confident
Payton Sandfort looks so confident out there. Quick trigger, always ready to shoot and an outstanding pass inside that draws the foul in favor of Filip Rebraca. Solid 4 minutes for him.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2022
Sandfort's X-ray
Payton Sandfort goes down hard. They just did an X ray at the TV timeout and I have the results pic.twitter.com/1f93vNUq1i
— hawkize (@stillnothawkize) November 8, 2022
The quick trigger
I love watching Payton Sandfort shoot it. Such a quick, pure release.
— Tony Roe (@tonysroe) November 8, 2022
Payton Sandfort fired up on his way to the bench shoutign, "LET'S GO!" and clapping his hands.
Yes, he used all caps.
— Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) November 8, 2022
Cash in the future
Payton Sandfort is gonna make some money in the league with that shooting stroke.
— Jordan Samuelson (@jsamiam) November 8, 2022
Outscoring Bethune-Cookman himself early
Payton Sandfort outscoring Bethune-Cookman himself with 8 pts at the 16U#Hawkeyes lead 17-6
— Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) November 8, 2022
Let it fly
Payton Sandfort let it fly my guy
— JP in IC (@JPinIC_BHGP) November 8, 2022
Not surprised
Payton Sandfort off to a hot start. Not surprised
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 8, 2022
This good, this quickly
Did not expect Payton Sandfort to be this good, this quickly. Looks super comfortable in his role right now.
— Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 8, 2022
Dasonte dime
Iowa likes to run, and it is a fun team to watch in transition. 💥@uncle_drew5 x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/8lwLNZONgO
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022
Murray to Sandfort to Murray
👍 Steal
👍 Ball movement
👍 Finish
This @IowaHoops sequence was pretty. pic.twitter.com/M1s9pJ2BtD
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022
The Family Business
Iowa Basketball. The Family Business.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 8, 2022
Dasonte debut earns high marks
Like what I'm seeing from Dasonte Bowen in his debut. Smooth, ability to score from the PG position, good court awareness.
— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 8, 2022
It's this simple
Dasonte Bowen is going to be very good
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 8, 2022
A prestigious Hawkeye comp
Dasonte Bowen’s game reminds me of…hear me out….Ronnie Lester.
Not sure what it is, but that’s the comp I came up with. Similar movements & body control I think.
— Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) November 8, 2022
High praise for Kris
Good showing last night from Junior 6'8 F Kris Murray. Love his ability to glide to the rim off the bounce. Great knack for turning defence into offence quickly and making momentum plays. Shooting ability is proven. Future 1st round pick. @IowaHoops @KrisMurray24 pic.twitter.com/rt1T47aKeX
— Nooh Abdi (@NMABDl) November 8, 2022
Not ready for big jelly
They weren’t ready for Big Jelly 🥶@damijosh2047 x #Hawkeyes
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 8, 2022
Get it out!
Love it, @MulveyRiley! pic.twitter.com/FH1B0lAVlZ
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 8, 2022
Double-double
▪️ 11 points
▪️ 10 rebounds
➡️ @FRebraca double-double#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/WJYlqGBYYi
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 8, 2022
Balance
All 5⃣ starters scored in double figures, led by @Saucy___T's 1️⃣6️⃣ points.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CIik0eOKUn
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 8, 2022
Win column
1-0.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ekrmiLXcYt
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 8, 2022
