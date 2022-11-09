Social media reactions: Fans react to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 89-58 drubbing of Bethune-Cookman

As expected against Bethune-Cookman, it was a terrific start to the men’s college basketball season for Iowa as the Hawkeyes started off 1-0 with an 89-58 runaway win from the Wildcats.

There’s key takeaways to be had as Iowa got its season off on the right foot. All five Hawkeye starters finished in double-figure scoring with guard Tony Perkins leading the way with his 16 points.

“Tony Perkins has aggressiveness. He has skills. He is shooting the ball outside. He is driving the ball. He always had a pull-up game. He is getting to the rim. We put the ball in his hands a little bit more, so now he has more space, and he is even more effective.

“Five assists and one turnover, that is the thing that impressed me the most. When you put him at the point, you are going to have to give it up, and he does. But he did that from the first day he got here. He said, yeah, he was a scorer, he was a scoring guard, but you can put the ball in his hands. He will just get better,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said of Perkins’ season debut at the point.

There was plenty else to like as well as evidenced below. More than anything, Hawkeye fans were just happy basketball was back. Here’s the best of Iowa social media during the Hawkeyes’ victorious season debut.

Welcome back, Hawkeye hoops

2022-23 season loading

Tony Perkins with the theft

A closer look

The best two-way guard?

Hot takes incoming

The problem

No one enjoys the game more

Payton Sandfort gets off to a quick start

Sandfort looks confident

Sandfort's X-ray

The quick trigger

Cash in the future

Outscoring Bethune-Cookman himself early

Let it fly

Not surprised

This good, this quickly

Dasonte dime

Murray to Sandfort to Murray

The Family Business

Dasonte debut earns high marks

It's this simple

A prestigious Hawkeye comp

High praise for Kris

Not ready for big jelly

Get it out!

Double-double

Balance

Win column

