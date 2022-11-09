Social media reactions: Fans react to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 89-58 drubbing of Bethune-Cookman

As expected against Bethune-Cookman, it was a terrific start to the men’s college basketball season for Iowa as the Hawkeyes started off 1-0 with an 89-58 runaway win from the Wildcats.

There’s key takeaways to be had as Iowa got its season off on the right foot. All five Hawkeye starters finished in double-figure scoring with guard Tony Perkins leading the way with his 16 points.

“Tony Perkins has aggressiveness. He has skills. He is shooting the ball outside. He is driving the ball. He always had a pull-up game. He is getting to the rim. We put the ball in his hands a little bit more, so now he has more space, and he is even more effective.

“Five assists and one turnover, that is the thing that impressed me the most. When you put him at the point, you are going to have to give it up, and he does. But he did that from the first day he got here. He said, yeah, he was a scorer, he was a scoring guard, but you can put the ball in his hands. He will just get better,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said of Perkins’ season debut at the point.

There was plenty else to like as well as evidenced below. More than anything, Hawkeye fans were just happy basketball was back. Here’s the best of Iowa social media during the Hawkeyes’ victorious season debut.

Welcome back, Hawkeye hoops

Welcome back, Iowa basketball pic.twitter.com/nwAY2CAsEA — Hawkeye Historian (@Hawk_Historian) November 7, 2022

2022-23 season loading

Tony Perkins with the theft

The ballhandler forgot Tony Perkins was guarding him. You know what happened next.@Saucy___T x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/VVFZE8W4cH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022

A closer look

The best two-way guard?

Tony Perkins has an opportunity to be the best two-way point guard in the Big Ten. Very, very eager to see him in this role. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2022

Hot takes incoming

HOT TAKE: Tony Perkins could be Iowa's best point guard since Andre Woolridge — Jon D. Miller (@jondmiller) November 8, 2022

The problem

No one enjoys the game more

I don't think there is a player on Iowa's team that looks like they enjoy playing basketball more than Tony Perkins. Always on ten, always locked in. Exactly what you need from your PG in this league. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) November 8, 2022

Payton Sandfort gets off to a quick start

Payton Sandfort with a great start to his season. Transition treys definitely going to be a big piece of his toolbox. pic.twitter.com/T6StkCI6E8 — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) November 8, 2022

Sandfort looks confident

Payton Sandfort looks so confident out there. Quick trigger, always ready to shoot and an outstanding pass inside that draws the foul in favor of Filip Rebraca. Solid 4 minutes for him. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2022

Sandfort's X-ray

Payton Sandfort goes down hard. They just did an X ray at the TV timeout and I have the results pic.twitter.com/1f93vNUq1i — hawkize (@stillnothawkize) November 8, 2022

The quick trigger

I love watching Payton Sandfort shoot it. Such a quick, pure release. — Tony Roe (@tonysroe) November 8, 2022

Payton Sandfort fired up on his way to the bench shoutign, "LET'S GO!" and clapping his hands. Yes, he used all caps. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) November 8, 2022

Cash in the future

Payton Sandfort is gonna make some money in the league with that shooting stroke. — Jordan Samuelson (@jsamiam) November 8, 2022

Outscoring Bethune-Cookman himself early

Payton Sandfort outscoring Bethune-Cookman himself with 8 pts at the 16U#Hawkeyes lead 17-6 — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) November 8, 2022

Let it fly

Payton Sandfort let it fly my guy — JP in IC (@JPinIC_BHGP) November 8, 2022

Not surprised

Payton Sandfort off to a hot start. Not surprised — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 8, 2022

This good, this quickly

Did not expect Payton Sandfort to be this good, this quickly. Looks super comfortable in his role right now. — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 8, 2022

Dasonte dime

Iowa likes to run, and it is a fun team to watch in transition. 💥@uncle_drew5 x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/8lwLNZONgO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022

Murray to Sandfort to Murray

👍 Steal

👍 Ball movement

👍 Finish This @IowaHoops sequence was pretty. pic.twitter.com/M1s9pJ2BtD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022

The Family Business

Iowa Basketball. The Family Business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 8, 2022

Dasonte debut earns high marks

Like what I'm seeing from Dasonte Bowen in his debut. Smooth, ability to score from the PG position, good court awareness. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 8, 2022

It's this simple

Dasonte Bowen is going to be very good — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 8, 2022

A prestigious Hawkeye comp

Dasonte Bowen’s game reminds me of…hear me out….Ronnie Lester. Not sure what it is, but that’s the comp I came up with. Similar movements & body control I think. — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) November 8, 2022

High praise for Kris

Good showing last night from Junior 6'8 F Kris Murray. Love his ability to glide to the rim off the bounce. Great knack for turning defence into offence quickly and making momentum plays. Shooting ability is proven. Future 1st round pick. @IowaHoops @KrisMurray24 pic.twitter.com/rt1T47aKeX — Nooh Abdi (@NMABDl) November 8, 2022

Not ready for big jelly

Get it out!

Double-double

Balance

Win column

