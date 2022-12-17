Social media’s reactions during Florida’s 30-3 loss to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl

The Florida Gators lost to the Oregon State Beavers, 30-3, in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

The first half saw the Gators put up a bit of a fight against the top-15 Beavers. Defensively, Florida was able to hold Oregon State to just seven points in the first quarter, with a few big hits making waves on social media. The second quarter is when the wheels started to fall off. The Gators recorded just two yards of offense in the second quarter.

The second half was difficult to watch. After taking a 10-0 lead into the half, Oregon State put its foot on the gas. They scored two touchdowns in the 3rd quarter and had their way with the Florida defense. Offensively, Florida never got settled. Their three points came with under a minute to play. If they would have been shut out, it would have been the first time the Gators have been shut out in a game since 1988. Their scoring streak extends to 436 consecutive games. The streak is the longest in NCAA history and 57 games longer than the closest team.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Florida’s 30-3 loss to Oregon State.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire