Social media reactions to the commitment of Dante Dowdell

Evan Bredeson
·2 min read

Social media reactions are pouring in following a major addition for the Cornhuskers via the transfer portal. Dante Dowdell has committed to Nebraska after one season with the Oregon Ducks.

In six games, the running back ran the ball 17 times for 90 yards and one touchdown. Dowdell was ranked in the Top Ten at his position in the class of 2023.

He entered the portal after Oregon’s top two running backs announced they would return to Eugene for the 2024 season. Dowdell will have three years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.

The Huskers did not add a running back to the recruiting class of 2024. Dowdell will join Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr., Emmett Johnson, and Kwintin Ives on the field this spring.

