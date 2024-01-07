Social media reactions to the commitment of Dante Dowdell

Social media reactions are pouring in following a major addition for the Cornhuskers via the transfer portal. Dante Dowdell has committed to Nebraska after one season with the Oregon Ducks.

In six games, the running back ran the ball 17 times for 90 yards and one touchdown. Dowdell was ranked in the Top Ten at his position in the class of 2023.

He entered the portal after Oregon’s top two running backs announced they would return to Eugene for the 2024 season. Dowdell will have three years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.

The Huskers did not add a running back to the recruiting class of 2024. Dowdell will join Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr., Emmett Johnson, and Kwintin Ives on the field this spring.

You can find social media reactions to the commitment of Dante Dowdell below.

BREAKING: Former Oregon RB Dante Dowdell has Committed to Nebraska, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 215 RB was ranked as a Top 10 RB in the ‘23 Class Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “I want to help restore the roar of this stadium.”https://t.co/lM9ErGMPLU pic.twitter.com/hbcES4Ys0V — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2024

If you rock’n I’m rolling!!! I’m proud of you son and I will support you wherever you @DanteDowdell!!! https://t.co/0QRCElVIwa — Lawrence Hopkins (@LawrencHopkins) January 7, 2024

BREAKING: Former Oregon running back Dante Dowdell has committed to Nebraska. The former 4⭐️ was ranked as the No. 8 RB in the 2023 class.#GBR | #Huskers pic.twitter.com/pa6KJVm78r — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) January 7, 2024

Nebraska adds commitment from Oregon running back Dante Dowdell. https://t.co/hCoGjhPKv4 — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) January 7, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Oregon 4🌟 RB transfer Dante Dowdell commits to Nebraska Dowdell, No. 6 RB and Top 100 portal prospect, was one of the best transfers still available. The new #Huskers RB is a physical, downhill, violent runner.@NebraskaRivals @RivalsPortalhttps://t.co/MTyPBYkLdt — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) January 7, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Oregon transfer RB Dante Dowdell has committed to Nebraska. Dowdell is a former Top-150 recruit from the 2023 class.https://t.co/HpfaIv4913 pic.twitter.com/fCHGqzcJMl — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) January 7, 2024

