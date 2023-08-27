Social media reactions to Commanders’ preseason finale

Mercifully, the NFL preseason is over outside of one game on Sunday night. The Washington Commanders put a bow on their preseason with Saturday’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington finished the preseason with a 3-0 record and now turns its attention to Week 1 and the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacoby Brissett started the game for the Commanders, playing into the second quarter. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 96 yards, with his final pass going for a 39-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Outside of three offensive line starters, the Commanders sat the remainder of their starting players.

Tinsley, along with quarterback Jake Fromm and running back Jaret Patterson, were just some of Washington’s standouts from the final week of the preseason.

How did Twitter — or X — feel about the Commanders’ performance against the Bengals? Here are some of the top reactions from across social media.

Jake Fromm

Two weeks in a row Jake Fromm has worked 4th-quarter magic. Have they found a diamond in the rough that will give the team depth at QB they haven't had in a long time? — Dave Scarangella (@DaveScarangella) August 27, 2023

Jake Fromm out here throwing darts. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 27, 2023

Jake Fromm is having himself a game — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) August 27, 2023

I’m not gonna lie – Fromm looks more comfortable in this offense than Brissett. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2023

Mitchell Tinsley

Tinsley is looking like a lock to me for the 53. Also, I know you paid Jacoby $8m this year, but idk bruh, Fromm's looking like he wants that QB2 spot. 👀👀👀 #HTTC #commanders — Cedonia Ave. (@KMBmoreX) August 26, 2023

Loved Brissett feet here and keeping his eyes downfield. Great play from Tinsley too. My preseason prediction on Tinsley delivered pic.twitter.com/aaT4t6CPFg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2023

Unpopular opinions from me so far, still think Tinsley is a practice squad guy for now. Pringle probably WR5. Milne probably WR6/returner with Allen having a bad night. Seen some suggest Fromm QB2 over Brissett. He’s made a nice case to keep 3 QBs, but Brissett still firmly QB2 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2023

Tinsley with another catch. He’s making a STRONG case to make this team! pic.twitter.com/G1pZWeoe59 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2023

Tough night for Kaz Allen. He agreed with Rivera that he took his eyes off the ball on the muffed punt. Said he should have fair caught it. Key for any returner: ball security. Matters more to coaches than potential yards gained. Allen new as a PR. Learned valuable lesson. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 27, 2023

Oh man, that’s a tough rep for Kaz Allen. Had some dropped catches already, which has been a problem for him. Probably not ready to contribute as a WR, so if he was going to make the team it would have been as a return man. Can’t drop the punt inside the 10… — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2023

I don’t think Kaz Allen has shown enough on offense. Milne is boring but coaches will view him as more dependable. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 26, 2023

Uh-oh. Kaz Allen just muffed a punt inside the 10 yard-line. That could be a devastating blow for a player on the bubble tonight. He's got a chance to be the last WR in as the punt and kick returner. That won't help. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 26, 2023

Undefeated in the preseason

3-0 in the preseason for the Washington Commanders. Well on our way to the SuperBowl this year. LFG❗️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/yE8LoxjbfT — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) August 27, 2023

The Commanders go undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 2013. https://t.co/LW4qnBmjSI — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 27, 2023

The Washington Commanders finish the preseason undefeated. These wins might not matter on the record, but it certainly helps build confidence, momentum and belief. Rest up. Stay healthy. We will see you in Week 1 with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/1Ibshuy2lI — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 27, 2023

FedEx Field and the wave?

The wave going on at FedEx. Don’t tell these folks the preseason don’t matter pic.twitter.com/vmbwArfNz0 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2023

They're doing the wave at FedEx Field. But will these waves wash away the sins of the past and create a new era for Josh Harris? My column: — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 27, 2023

They're doing the wave at FedEx Field. I'll have whatever they're drinking. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2023

When I tell y’all the wave went around FedEx at least 5 times no one was paying attention to the game we looked up we had lost 10 yards like wtf happened 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W01PkHOBlT — Bookie (@MrsRedskins) August 27, 2023

They’re doing the wave at FedEx OMG LOL — MadHatterCommander 🎩🐷 (@LJ_4869) August 27, 2023

I think the FedEx Field is on a frenzy. I can't remember the last time I've seen this. They're loud and doing the wave during game going on. We're back and I love it! #httc https://t.co/ZmVUmgAPJr — MIKEY FOREVERYOUNG (@Kreata85_flash) August 27, 2023

