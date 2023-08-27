Social media reactions to Commanders’ preseason finale

Bryan Manning
Mercifully, the NFL preseason is over outside of one game on Sunday night. The Washington Commanders put a bow on their preseason with Saturday’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington finished the preseason with a 3-0 record and now turns its attention to Week 1 and the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacoby Brissett started the game for the Commanders, playing into the second quarter. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 96 yards, with his final pass going for a 39-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Outside of three offensive line starters, the Commanders sat the remainder of their starting players.

Tinsley, along with quarterback Jake Fromm and running back Jaret Patterson, were just some of Washington’s standouts from the final week of the preseason.

How did Twitter — or X — feel about the Commanders’ performance against the Bengals? Here are some of the top reactions from across social media.

Jake Fromm

Mitchell Tinsley

Kazmeir Allen

Undefeated in the preseason

FedEx Field and the wave?

