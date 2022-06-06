Social media reactions to big OU recruiting week with Brent Venables Camp and ChampU BBQ

John Williams
It was a big week in Norman for the Oklahoma Sooners who spent time hosting players of all ages for multiple camps, with the high school camp already reaping the reward with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown.

The biggest event of the week came in the ChampU BBQ, where the Sooners football program hosted players from the 2023 class, many for official visits. 2023 takes center stage for the next eight months as the Oklahoma Sooners attempt to lock in commitments through 2023’s national signing day next February.

Though he still has several official visits to attend, top 10 offensive line prospect Cayden Green was in Norman for his official visit with the Sooners. He’s received numerous projections to land with Oklahoma over the last couple of months.

As they look to “win Oklahoma,” the Sooners also had in four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang. Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state according is projected to land with Oklahoma as well. Johnson and several other visitors shared thoughts on their time with Oklahoma with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Adepoju Adebawore, a four-star edge rusher, and top 20 player according to On3 Recruiting shared his thoughts with Chad Simmons on his time with the Sooners.

It was a great week for Oklahoma Football. They’ll have more official visits coming this week, but let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions from recruits, parents, and coaches.

Leaders Lead

Football is Family

David Stone, 2024 4-star DL

Anthony Evans 2023 3-star Wide Receiver

Parents having a great time

Logan Holwand, 2023 OL

Under the Radar Player to Watch

Sooners Making Moves

Tyler Turner, 2023 4-star Safety

Cayden Green, 2023 4-star OT

Jacobe Johnson, 2023 4-star Athlete

Good times had by all

Andrew Marsh, 2025 Athlete

Peyton Woodyard, 2024 5-star safety

Angelo Petrides, 2024 LB

Wilkin Formby, 2023 4-star OL

Daylan Smothers, 2023 4-star RB

2023 Commit

Keeping it close to home

Jaybron Harvey, 2023 4-star EDGE

High School Coaches appreciate the effort as well

Coach ready to go

Welcome Home to the Newest Sooners

Where the food will be eaten

Reuben Bain, 2023 4-star DL

