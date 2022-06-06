Social media reactions to big OU recruiting week with Brent Venables Camp and ChampU BBQ

It was a big week in Norman for the Oklahoma Sooners who spent time hosting players of all ages for multiple camps, with the high school camp already reaping the reward with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown.

The biggest event of the week came in the ChampU BBQ, where the Sooners football program hosted players from the 2023 class, many for official visits. 2023 takes center stage for the next eight months as the Oklahoma Sooners attempt to lock in commitments through 2023’s national signing day next February.

Though he still has several official visits to attend, top 10 offensive line prospect Cayden Green was in Norman for his official visit with the Sooners. He’s received numerous projections to land with Oklahoma over the last couple of months.

As they look to “win Oklahoma,” the Sooners also had in four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang. Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state according is projected to land with Oklahoma as well. Johnson and several other visitors shared thoughts on their time with Oklahoma with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Adepoju Adebawore, a four-star edge rusher, and top 20 player according to On3 Recruiting shared his thoughts with Chad Simmons on his time with the Sooners.

It was a great week for Oklahoma Football. They’ll have more official visits coming this week, but let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions from recruits, parents, and coaches.

Leaders Lead

I had a great morning with @OU_Football at this year’s recruiting breakfast. @CoachVenables and his staff are creating something special here at @UofOklahoma. Looking forward to fall and the start of the 2022 season! pic.twitter.com/dyMhTQsizD — Joseph Harroz, Jr. – OU President (@OU_President) June 5, 2022

Football is Family

David Stone, 2024 4-star DL

Anthony Evans 2023 3-star Wide Receiver

Parents having a great time

Thank you to @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 @OU_Football and to ALL who played a role in our visit to the University of Oklahoma. The weekend was AMAZING!!!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/NFCuXYKRCC — Lachande Thompson (@lam_smug) June 6, 2022

Logan Holwand, 2023 OL

Under the Radar Player to Watch

2023 Norman North RB has quietly become a player of interest to the #Sooners staff. McKown holds offers from Army and Air Force, with several other P5 schools monitoring him. Not often that a school will use an OV on a player who doesn’t yet have the offer. This says a lot. https://t.co/ItCe9lFJwf — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) June 6, 2022

Sooners Making Moves

First commit of the #Sooners’ ChampU BBQ weekend wasn’t even at the ChampU BBQ. Something’s brewing. 👀 https://t.co/v5pFtRNGhi — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) June 5, 2022

Tyler Turner, 2023 4-star Safety

Official Visit to Oklahoma was amazing. Thank you to the ENTIRE staff for everything. My mom and I had an amazing time at THE PALACE ! #BoomerSooner ⭕️ @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/X5QjQMSBdc — TT TURNER ✞ (@theTylerTurner) June 5, 2022

Cayden Green, 2023 4-star OT

Jacobe Johnson, 2023 4-star Athlete

Good times had by all

Andrew Marsh, 2025 Athlete

Finally made it home. 1st I have to thank my Mom for all she do & to all the Coaches @OU_Football. I had a great Visit and Camp. I learned a lot and greatful for The Offer. aTm3 @MsEleanorE @JHSWarriors_FB @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/7IwxaUsUG5 — Andrew T. Marsh – aTm3 (@AndrewaTmMarsh) June 2, 2022

Peyton Woodyard, 2024 5-star safety

Angelo Petrides, 2024 LB

Had a great time up at the University of Oklahoma! Loved the campus, culture, and having a conversation with @CoachVenables about my future! @calebkkelly @JR_Sandlin @CoachTedRoof pic.twitter.com/ouaPpB75Os — Angelo Petrides 🛫 (@AngeloPetrides2) June 3, 2022

Wilkin Formby, 2023 4-star OL

Daylan Smothers, 2023 4-star RB

Had a great time in Norman shout out to @CoachVenables @DeMarcoMurray and other coaches as well on the great energy they had to make it a great visit for me #B⭕️⭕️MER-S⭕️⭕️NER pic.twitter.com/VFCJStovQt — Daylan Smothers (@h3llywood) June 5, 2022

2023 Commit

Keeping it close to home

Jaybron Harvey, 2023 4-star EDGE

High School Coaches appreciate the effort as well

Coach ready to go

Welcome Home to the Newest Sooners

Where the food will be eaten

Reuben Bain, 2023 4-star DL

Man coach B.V. got it going on!!! Let’s do it OU! BOOMER — Rueben “Hurricane” Bain Jr. (@ruebenbainjr) June 4, 2022

