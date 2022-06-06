Social media reactions to big OU recruiting week with Brent Venables Camp and ChampU BBQ
It was a big week in Norman for the Oklahoma Sooners who spent time hosting players of all ages for multiple camps, with the high school camp already reaping the reward with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown.
The biggest event of the week came in the ChampU BBQ, where the Sooners football program hosted players from the 2023 class, many for official visits. 2023 takes center stage for the next eight months as the Oklahoma Sooners attempt to lock in commitments through 2023’s national signing day next February.
Though he still has several official visits to attend, top 10 offensive line prospect Cayden Green was in Norman for his official visit with the Sooners. He’s received numerous projections to land with Oklahoma over the last couple of months.
As they look to “win Oklahoma,” the Sooners also had in four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang. Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state according is projected to land with Oklahoma as well. Johnson and several other visitors shared thoughts on their time with Oklahoma with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.
Adepoju Adebawore, a four-star edge rusher, and top 20 player according to On3 Recruiting shared his thoughts with Chad Simmons on his time with the Sooners.
It was a great week for Oklahoma Football. They’ll have more official visits coming this week, but let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions from recruits, parents, and coaches.
Leaders Lead
I had a great morning with @OU_Football at this year’s recruiting breakfast. @CoachVenables and his staff are creating something special here at @UofOklahoma. Looking forward to fall and the start of the 2022 season! pic.twitter.com/dyMhTQsizD
— Joseph Harroz, Jr. – OU President (@OU_President) June 5, 2022
Football is Family
@JayValai @JordanPride5 @keyonbrown850 @tightaction 🅿️
Relationships @OU_Football #BoomerSooner Family pic.twitter.com/e0nE17o0BI
— Harrison Smith Jr (@harrison2121) June 3, 2022
David Stone, 2024 4-star DL
Appreciate the love 🫶🏾 @OU_Football @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/cMxdh7LNW3
— David Stone (@iamdavidstonejr) June 2, 2022
Anthony Evans 2023 3-star Wide Receiver
This weekend was incredible ‼️#BOOMER @OU_Football @OU_CoachGundy @Coach_Leb @LWashington_2 @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/h26XXEXint
— ⚡️⚡️Anthony (AE3)Evans III⚡️⚡️ (@AnthonyEvansIII) June 6, 2022
Parents having a great time
Thank you to @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 @OU_Football and to ALL who played a role in our visit to the University of Oklahoma. The weekend was AMAZING!!!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/NFCuXYKRCC
— Lachande Thompson (@lam_smug) June 6, 2022
Logan Holwand, 2023 OL
Amazing weekend @OU_Football ! Thank you for hosting my family and I!! @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Jcoop50 @Red_Zone75 @GoMVB #ChampU pic.twitter.com/k8D27WJ5c2
— Logan Howland (@LoganHowland) June 5, 2022
Under the Radar Player to Watch
2023 Norman North RB has quietly become a player of interest to the #Sooners staff. McKown holds offers from Army and Air Force, with several other P5 schools monitoring him.
Not often that a school will use an OV on a player who doesn’t yet have the offer. This says a lot. https://t.co/ItCe9lFJwf
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) June 6, 2022
Sooners Making Moves
First commit of the #Sooners’ ChampU BBQ weekend wasn’t even at the ChampU BBQ.
Something’s brewing. 👀 https://t.co/v5pFtRNGhi
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) June 5, 2022
Tyler Turner, 2023 4-star Safety
Official Visit to Oklahoma was amazing. Thank you to the ENTIRE staff for everything. My mom and I had an amazing time at THE PALACE ! #BoomerSooner ⭕️ @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/X5QjQMSBdc
— TT TURNER ✞ (@theTylerTurner) June 5, 2022
Cayden Green, 2023 4-star OT
Had a great official visit this weekend in Norman! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4J61U4DVk7
— Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) June 5, 2022
Jacobe Johnson, 2023 4-star Athlete
I want to thank all the coaches and staff at OU for making this weekend really special! @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @JayValai @OU_CoachGundy @RecruitMustang @CoachLeeBlank pic.twitter.com/xNo3eOkRzI
— JacobeJohnson (@JacobeJohnson24) June 5, 2022
Good times had by all
Great times with @OU_Football @DeMarcoMurray @h3llywood pic.twitter.com/YPyh8iNjsW
— Sam Greiner (@coachSamGreiner) June 4, 2022
Andrew Marsh, 2025 Athlete
Finally made it home. 1st I have to thank my Mom for all she do & to all the Coaches @OU_Football. I had a great Visit and Camp. I learned a lot and greatful for The Offer. aTm3 @MsEleanorE @JHSWarriors_FB @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/7IwxaUsUG5
— Andrew T. Marsh – aTm3 (@AndrewaTmMarsh) June 2, 2022
Peyton Woodyard, 2024 5-star safety
Thank you @OU_Football for the hospitality! I had a great time! #boomersooner @JayValai @coach_bhall @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/FJFRl6Y5bY
— Peyton Woodyard (@peypey_wood) June 3, 2022
Angelo Petrides, 2024 LB
Had a great time up at the University of Oklahoma! Loved the campus, culture, and having a conversation with @CoachVenables about my future! @calebkkelly @JR_Sandlin @CoachTedRoof pic.twitter.com/ouaPpB75Os
— Angelo Petrides 🛫 (@AngeloPetrides2) June 3, 2022
Wilkin Formby, 2023 4-star OL
Had an amazing official visit at Oklahoma this weekend! #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @adamgorney @OU_CoachB @RWrightRivals @Velocity_FB pic.twitter.com/0XNBsszt0s
— Wilkin Formby🦍 (@wilkinformby) June 5, 2022
Daylan Smothers, 2023 4-star RB
Had a great time in Norman shout out to @CoachVenables @DeMarcoMurray and other coaches as well on the great energy they had to make it a great visit for me #B⭕️⭕️MER-S⭕️⭕️NER pic.twitter.com/VFCJStovQt
— Daylan Smothers (@h3llywood) June 5, 2022
2023 Commit
. ⭕️ CHAMP U ⭕️
🙌🏽 #CHO23N 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/NeYWuay8yq
— Jackson Arnold (@_JacksonArnold_) June 3, 2022
Keeping it close to home
C4 BOYZ Back at OU with these DUDES tomorrow.
4⭐️ @XadavienS OU Offer
4⭐️ @KellyKenyan OU Offer
#1 ATH in OKLAHOMA’24 @dax_collins5
#1 Player in OKLAHOMA’25 @RavianLarry
Only ‘26 in OKLAHOMA with Offer @ColtonYarbrou7 #C4Family#RecruitTEXOMA pic.twitter.com/c7w4A303Rw
— Sean Cooper (@seancooper_C4) June 2, 2022
Jaybron Harvey, 2023 4-star EDGE
yall got me right 🅾️u @MiguelChavis65 pic.twitter.com/dGyisWhPAi
— Jaybron Harvey (@whynot_bron) June 2, 2022
High School Coaches appreciate the effort as well
Great time at @OU_Football thanks for the love the work and the knowledge. #TheGRINDContinues @JayValai @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb
— CoachFrogg (@coachfrogg) June 2, 2022
Coach ready to go
Let’s Play!!! #CHO23N
— Jeff Lebby (@Coach_Leb) June 5, 2022
Welcome Home to the Newest Sooners
#ChampU22 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Qic1YqsiY8
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 5, 2022
Where the food will be eaten
Welcome 🏡, @OU_Football! #CHO23N #OUDNA #HomeSweetHeadington #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/hONrOGu17P
— Headington Hall (@HeadingtonHall) June 6, 2022
Reuben Bain, 2023 4-star DL
Man coach B.V. got it going on!!! Let’s do it OU! BOOMER
— Rueben “Hurricane” Bain Jr. (@ruebenbainjr) June 4, 2022
