Social media reaction: USC’s College Football Playoff dream dies in Pac-12 Championship Game

Losing is painful. Losing when the College Football Playoff was one win away is painful. Yet, the most painful part of USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game is simply that: the pain of the night.

USC players experienced and absorbed a lot of pain. They dropped like flies with all the injuries that befell them.

Andrew Vorhees didn’t play. That was a massive injury — as it turns out, one USC couldn’t really live with against Utah’s front seven. It created a domino effect in which Mason Murphy had to be thrown into the game at right tackle. Utah was missing Van Fillinger and Jonah Elliss, but USC missing Vorhees mattered even more.

Then came the big one, Caleb Williams being hobbled. Late in the game, Brett Neilon and Austin Jones both went down. It was a rotten night for injuries, which exposed USC’s depth. Utah ran away with the game, but this was a three-point contest with just over 10 minutes left. USC will lament lots of things about this game, but the biggest lamentation is this: We wish we had all our guys healthy.

Credit to Utah, a tough team which was uniquely suited to make the Trojans pay the price.

Reaction to this game, specifically from the vantage point of USC’s offense, unfolds below:

HE DID WHAT?!

Caleb Williams was jumping while he threw this 50-yard pass to Tahj Washington. Insane. #USC pic.twitter.com/TZcz25VhX8 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 3, 2022

COMPARATIVELY EASIER THAN THE PREVIOUS THROW

Touchdown Tahj Washington. #USC on the board first, leading 7-0. pic.twitter.com/QeU592ev1G — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 3, 2022

HE'S GOOD

THAT is the Heisman moment. That one. That’s it. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) December 3, 2022

YA THINK?

folks Caleb Williams is going to win the Heisman — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 3, 2022

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO SAY?

Caleb Williams, man. Incredible stuff. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 3, 2022

WOW

This is Caleb Williams' Heisman Moment https://t.co/phpGCL9tz1 — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) December 3, 2022

CLUTCH

Caleb Williams is such a threat that the normally disciplined Utah defense sends two guys after the QB, allowing the RB to go wide open into the flat for the TD. pic.twitter.com/akPO4ucRPI — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 3, 2022

VOX POPULI

Give it to that man https://t.co/TgGHQjQQ7W — Ted Kaiser (@Tek13) December 3, 2022

THE VY VIBE

That Caleb Williams keeper is so devastating. Reminds me of watching You Know Who at Texas kill USC with the read option. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 3, 2022

ANOTHER STRIKE

Caleb Williams to Mario Williams for 31 yards #USC Trojans up 14-3 after the first quarter and are in Utah territory pic.twitter.com/O3fYwlsFeG — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 3, 2022

ELITE PITCHER

Lol he's sidearming out of play action. He keeps this up and he's gonna make them give back Reggie's trophy too #USC — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) December 3, 2022

INJURY CONCERN

Something looks off in Caleb’s throws since the injury — Chris Mattmann (@chrismattmann) December 3, 2022

CLEARLY NOT THE SAME PLAYER

Caleb Williams seems to be favoring his left knee. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022

MISERABLY BAD LUCK

This pulled hammy or whatever Caleb has – that's his plant leg on his throws. Ugh. Ball not coming out well. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 3, 2022

WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS

Austin Jones down in pain, but can jog off the field. Darwin Barlow now in. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022

NEEDS 2 TDS TO COMPLETE THE RESURRECTION

Rose from the grave after 3 drives https://t.co/QC0kTtZ0M4 — grapes (@bravegrapes) December 3, 2022

TRYING WITH ALL HIS MIGHT

Caleb is an absolute warrior — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) December 3, 2022

TOTAL SACRIFICE

Even with a hobbled leg, Caleb Williams is amazing. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) December 3, 2022

UNREAL

The cart is coming out for #USC's center Brett Neilon, one of the most important players on this Trojans team. — Daily Trojan Sports (@DT_Sports) December 3, 2022

POIGNANT

USC’s Brett Neilon firing up the crowd despite being carted off with an aircast on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/NGUSSCCxqf — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022

FIGHTING TO THE END

