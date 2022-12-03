Social media reaction: USC’s College Football Playoff dream dies in Pac-12 Championship Game

26
Matt Zemek
·4 min read

Losing is painful. Losing when the College Football Playoff was one win away is painful. Yet, the most painful part of USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game is simply that: the pain of the night.

USC players experienced and absorbed a lot of pain. They dropped like flies with all the injuries that befell them.

Andrew Vorhees didn’t play. That was a massive injury — as it turns out, one USC couldn’t really live with against Utah’s front seven. It created a domino effect in which Mason Murphy had to be thrown into the game at right tackle. Utah was missing Van Fillinger and Jonah Elliss, but USC missing Vorhees mattered even more.

Then came the big one, Caleb Williams being hobbled. Late in the game, Brett Neilon and Austin Jones both went down. It was a rotten night for injuries, which exposed USC’s depth. Utah ran away with the game, but this was a three-point contest with just over 10 minutes left. USC will lament lots of things about this game, but the biggest lamentation is this: We wish we had all our guys healthy.

Credit to Utah, a tough team which was uniquely suited to make the Trojans pay the price.

Reaction to this game, specifically from the vantage point of USC’s offense, unfolds below:

HE DID WHAT?!

COMPARATIVELY EASIER THAN THE PREVIOUS THROW

HE'S GOOD

YA THINK?

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO SAY?

WOW

CLUTCH

VOX POPULI

THE VY VIBE

ANOTHER STRIKE

ELITE PITCHER

INJURY CONCERN

CLEARLY NOT THE SAME PLAYER

MISERABLY BAD LUCK

WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS

NEEDS 2 TDS TO COMPLETE THE RESURRECTION

TRYING WITH ALL HIS MIGHT

TOTAL SACRIFICE

UNREAL

POIGNANT

FIGHTING TO THE END

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories