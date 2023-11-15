Social media reaction to USC basketball’s loss to UC Irvine

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team had a buy game on Tuesday night with UC Irvine in the Galen Center. It was supposed to be an uneventful night.

That’s not what it turned out to be.

The Anteaters defeated the shorthanded Trojans 70-60 in an unsettling upset, giving USC its first loss of the year.

Bronny James didn’t suit up again, and this time both Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson missed the contest. Still, there are no excuses to be made for losing to UC Irvine, especially at home.

Isaiah Collier led the way for the Trojans with 23 points, but he did have seven turnovers. Harrison Hornery had 17 points and seven boards in a big performance, but he and Collier didn’t get much help.

Other than that, there wasn’t much to be happy about, and shorthanded or not, the Trojans should’ve won this game.

Of course, there were plenty of reactions afterward, as you can see below:

STUNNER

UC Irvine upsets USC ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gZgfJjOst9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 15, 2023

RESPECT

BACK TO BACK SEASONS WITH A RANKED WIN FOR UC IRVINE! DOWN GOES BRONNY JAMES AND #16 USC!!! GIVE RUSS TURNER HIS RESPECT!!! A DIFFERENT SQUAD THAN LAST YEAR, BUT THEY’RE STILL GOING TO COMPETE NIGHT IN AND NIGHT OUT. Justin Hohn with 25 points. Watch out for the Anteaters! pic.twitter.com/ntGbMPLXiR — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) November 15, 2023

EPITOME OF BRUTALITY

USC loses a buy game to UC Irvine. The epitome of brutality. *Boogie Ellis (ankle) and Kobe Johnson (undisclosed) both DNP for the Trojans. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 15, 2023

UPSETS

2 major upsets in college hoops @RiverHawkMBB UMASS Lowell beats @GTMBB 74 -71 & UC -Irvine @UCImbb shocks @USC_Hoops 70-60 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 15, 2023

NOT GOOD

No. 16 USC, missing Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson, just lost to UC Irvine. pic.twitter.com/1VCqTDbabs — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) November 15, 2023

BOUNCE BACK COMING

Collier can’t do it all by himself. Time for other guys to step up && he’s only a true freshman. All good Trojan family, the basketball season is long. They’ll bounce back. 🔥#FightOn ✌🏿 https://t.co/OHeP9f69G3 — 🚌 💰 (@916Trojan) November 15, 2023

NO REST

Everybody running suicides nonstop tomorrow. Lock the gym doors, no food, no water no rest https://t.co/T5ltzOHt4O — AMC A-List Fan Account (@Hakeem__13) November 15, 2023

HORRIBLE LOSS

WAIT WHAT??

COOKED

Oh we are COOKED 😭 https://t.co/ROACWuKdfA — The Darkskin LaVar Ball (@riversmobronnie) November 15, 2023

EMBARRASSING

ZOT

UC IRVINE TAKES DOWN NUMBER 16 USC!! ZOT!! pic.twitter.com/vKEsijeGIQ — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) November 15, 2023

TIME TO ROOT

USC will definitely root for Irvine to win the Big West. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 15, 2023

LAUGHING

im not going to judge USC harshly for losing to UC Irvine without its best and third-best player but i *am* going to laugh very hard — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) November 15, 2023

CREDIT DUE

UC Irvine is going to upset USC. Full credit to the Anteaters. They were the better team. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) November 15, 2023

TOUGH LOSS

UC Irvine is a solid mid-major and USC is short-handed, but that is a home loss that is going to follow the Trojans for months. — Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames) November 15, 2023

UGLY

Some really ugly possessions from USC down the stretch and they lose their first game of the season to UC Irvine. Asking a freshman — even Isaiah Collier — to carry the team feels like not a great recipe for success — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) November 15, 2023

OOF

Since Andy Enfield said he was too good for the #NIT, USC has lost to: -Western Kentucky

-Santa Clara

-Temple

-FGCU

-2023 Oregon State

-UC Irvine???? — NIT Stu (@nit_stu) November 15, 2023

WELL

Kentucky dropped a spot to 15th in Kenpom after tonight’s loss, but UC Irvine’s upset of USC just cratered the Trojans. Kentucky moved back up to 14th. No harm, no foul. — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire