Social media reaction to USC basketball’s loss to UC Irvine

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team had a buy game on Tuesday night with UC Irvine in the Galen Center. It was supposed to be an uneventful night.

That’s not what it turned out to be.

The Anteaters defeated the shorthanded Trojans 70-60 in an unsettling upset, giving USC its first loss of the year.

Bronny James didn’t suit up again, and this time both Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson missed the contest. Still, there are no excuses to be made for losing to UC Irvine, especially at home.

Isaiah Collier led the way for the Trojans with 23 points, but he did have seven turnovers. Harrison Hornery had 17 points and seven boards in a big performance, but he and Collier didn’t get much help.

Other than that, there wasn’t much to be happy about, and shorthanded or not, the Trojans should’ve won this game.

Of course, there were plenty of reactions afterward, as you can see below:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire