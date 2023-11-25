Advertisement

Social-media reaction to the Texas Longhorns beating Texas Tech.

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
·1 min read

The reaction on social media ran the gamut during Texas's 57-7 thrashing of Texas Tech on Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. Some celebrated the Longhorn seniors on Senior Night while others praised Texas kicker Bert Auburn for his record-setting performance.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark attends the Big 12 football game between Texas and Texas Tech Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. The stadium's big screen reminded Yormark of his words of support for Texas Tech near the end of Texas's' 57-7 win.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark attends the Big 12 football game between Texas and Texas Tech Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. The stadium's big screen reminded Yormark of his words of support for Texas Tech near the end of Texas's' 57-7 win.

And even more had lots of fun at he expense of Texas Tech and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who instructed Texas Tech "to take care of business" in Austin at a now-infamous luncheon in Lubbock in the summer.

More: Texas freshman Arch Manning made his debut, but it almost didn't happen, Sarkisian said

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Social-media reaction to the Texas Longhorns beating Texas Tech.