Social-media reaction to the Texas Longhorns beating Texas Tech.

The reaction on social media ran the gamut during Texas's 57-7 thrashing of Texas Tech on Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. Some celebrated the Longhorn seniors on Senior Night while others praised Texas kicker Bert Auburn for his record-setting performance.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark attends the Big 12 football game between Texas and Texas Tech Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. The stadium's big screen reminded Yormark of his words of support for Texas Tech near the end of Texas's' 57-7 win.

And even more had lots of fun at he expense of Texas Tech and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who instructed Texas Tech "to take care of business" in Austin at a now-infamous luncheon in Lubbock in the summer.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark openly admitted he would be rooting for Texas Tech against Texas in the preseason.



Texas did NOT let that slide, thumping Texas Tech in a 50-pt win, and put Yormark’s speech up postgamepic.twitter.com/t8xe9xAH90 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 25, 2023

All smiles from QB Arch Manning after making his debut in the #Texas win.#HookEm | @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/s9rz4teMG7 — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) November 25, 2023

