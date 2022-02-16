Social media reaction for Tennessee’s win against Kentucky
No. 13 Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 SEC) defeated No. 3 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC), 76-63, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The victory is Tennessee’s eight consecutive win in Southeastern Conference play.
Following Tuesday’s contest, the Vols are in second place in the SEC standings.
Below is social media reaction for Tennessee’s victory against the Wildcats.
SEC Network
Tennessee with the BIG win over No. 4 Kentucky 🤠@Vol_Hoops gets its 8th straight win vs. an SEC opponent! pic.twitter.com/JGrwr4VrRE
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 16, 2022
Tennessee basketball
BIG DUB. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/Ey8Verg2pe
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2022
Tennessee basketball
The vibes were immaculate.#GBO pic.twitter.com/Dbdhn87auA
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2022
Scotty Hopson
Rocky Top Rocking Right Now!!!
— Scotty Hopson (@Shopson32) February 16, 2022
Vols > Cats
— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) February 16, 2022
Tennessee hockey
Tennessee Hockey out supporting @Vol_Hoops!! #VolsOnTop | #HockeyTop pic.twitter.com/R1AC7kWC0M
— Tennessee Hockey (@IceVolsHockey) February 16, 2022
Donde Plowman
Our student section is on fire tonight cheering loud for @Vol_Hoops! 🍊🏀 pic.twitter.com/M3OqrFmw3c
— Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) February 13, 2022
Kentucky basketball
Final from Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/vvFaAanc5w
— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 16, 2022
Uroš Plavšić
UH OH 😕 THEM POOR CATS 😿
— Uroš Plavšić (@urosp34) February 16, 2022
VOL NATION!🍊 Y’ALL HAD TBA ROCKIN’ TONIGHT❗️BEST ATMOSPHERE IN THE COUNRTY❗️ GO VOLS!🍊
— John Fulkerson (@fulkerson_john) February 16, 2022
Alontae Taylor
“Just like football” our student section tonight 🔥🔥 #VolsHoops #GreatTeamWin #VFL
— Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) February 16, 2022
Josh Heupel
Nothing like Rocky Top! Let’s go! #GBO pic.twitter.com/3J7i3Zn6xH
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) February 16, 2022
Tennessee basketball
"We're letting everybody know who we are."
KC + John postgame 🗣 pic.twitter.com/B2ICT4HB9y
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2022
Tennessee basketball
📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊
VESCOVI – 18p / 4r / 2a / 1b
CHANDLER – 17p / 6a / 5r / 2s
FULKERSON – 14p / 8r / 1b / 6-6 FT
ZEIGLER – 14p / 4a / 4s
JAMES – 8p / 2r / 1b
AIDOO – 5p / 7r / 3b pic.twitter.com/JHSlJmES1S
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2022
