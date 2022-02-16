Social media reaction for Tennessee’s win against Kentucky

In this article:

No. 13 Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 SEC) defeated No. 3 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC), 76-63, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The victory is Tennessee’s eight consecutive win in Southeastern Conference play.

Following Tuesday’s contest, the Vols are in second place in the SEC standings.

Below is social media reaction for Tennessee’s victory against the Wildcats.

SEC Network

Tennessee with the BIG win over No. 4 Kentucky 🤠@Vol_Hoops gets its 8th straight win vs. an SEC opponent! pic.twitter.com/JGrwr4VrRE — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 16, 2022

Scotty Hopson

Rocky Top Rocking Right Now!!! — Scotty Hopson (@Shopson32) February 16, 2022

Grant Williams

Vols > Cats — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) February 16, 2022

Tennessee hockey

Donde Plowman

Our student section is on fire tonight cheering loud for @Vol_Hoops! 🍊🏀 pic.twitter.com/M3OqrFmw3c — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) February 13, 2022

Kentucky basketball

Uroš Plavšić

UH OH 😕 THEM POOR CATS 😿 — Uroš Plavšić (@urosp34) February 16, 2022

John Fulkerson

VOL NATION!🍊 Y’ALL HAD TBA ROCKIN’ TONIGHT❗️BEST ATMOSPHERE IN THE COUNRTY❗️ GO VOLS!🍊 — John Fulkerson (@fulkerson_john) February 16, 2022

Alontae Taylor

Josh Heupel

"We're letting everybody know who we are." KC + John postgame 🗣 pic.twitter.com/B2ICT4HB9y — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2022

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 VESCOVI – 18p / 4r / 2a / 1b

CHANDLER – 17p / 6a / 5r / 2s

FULKERSON – 14p / 8r / 1b / 6-6 FT

ZEIGLER – 14p / 4a / 4s

JAMES – 8p / 2r / 1b

AIDOO – 5p / 7r / 3b pic.twitter.com/JHSlJmES1S — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2022

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Kentucky for its eighth consecutive SEC win

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Kentucky for its eighth consecutive SEC win https://t.co/YQiDdyAR1d — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 16, 2022

