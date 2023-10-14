Social media reaction to Michigan football win over Indiana

It’s become a tradition over the past two seasons. Sitting on the couch, relaxing with a coffee, and watching the Wolverines run up the score on whoever they play.

This week was no different.

The Michigan Wolverines hosted the Indiana Hoosiers for the teams seventh game of the year. Michigan won 52-7 and continued its undefeated streak.

The Wolverines were down a 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but turned the ball over four times and scored 52 unanswered points to scure their win.

Michigan has 996 wins all time, and are on pace to be the first team in college football history to reach 1,000 wins this season agains Maryland.

Here are the best social media reactions to the Wolverines’ win.

Michigan Football, Twitter

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

Michigan's final nine drives against Indiana: – 11 plays, 77 yards, touchdown

– 11 plays, 87 yards, touchdown

– Six plays, 46 yards, touchdown

– Four plays, 65 yards, touchdown

– Five plays, 52 yards, touchdown

– Four plays, five yards, FG

– Eight plays, 51 yards,… — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 14, 2023

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

Roman Wilson has nine receiving touchdowns this year. That's more than he had in 2020, 2021 and 2022 combined for the Wolverines. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 14, 2023

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine

Michigan has won seven straight games by 24 or more points for the first time since 1976. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 14, 2023

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine

Here’s the scene at The Big House. Scary. The humanity pic.twitter.com/RbLCWdcyr2 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 14, 2023

John U. Bacon, Twitter

I've seen enough. (And that's before the next TD they're about to score.)

Fire up your engines!

And if you're getting rained on, you can dry your lawn, and get to work. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 14, 2023

The Red Ranger, Twitter

Interception KEON SABB Michigan has the best defense in College Football 💯 pic.twitter.com/auPPmd1vhI — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) October 14, 2023

Brandon Brown, Wolverine Digest

I do not agree with taking Donovan Edwards out on that play…..not good for his mental. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) October 14, 2023

Brandon Brown, Wolverine Digest

AJ Barner penalized for mixing it up with his former team….you kinda like to see it. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) October 14, 2023

Trevor McCue, Maize and Blue Review

On offense, some young guys have flashed today.

Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan, Ben Hall. These are guys that can be factors this season, and may be the stars of the future. — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) October 14, 2023

Trevor McCue, Maize and Blue Review

THAT is what Colston Loveland can do for you.

JJ could have thrown it earlier, saw the opportunity for more, made the call to Loveland, and boom. — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) October 14, 2023

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

Three NFL GMs at the Big House for Michigan vs. Indiana today: – Brandon Beane (Bills)

– Joe Schoen (Giants)

– John Lynch (49ers) — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 14, 2023

Swanky Wolverine, Twitter

This seems good pic.twitter.com/1AJgJ5Qejp — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) October 14, 2023

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

What is Tyler Morris' return average when he lets the ball bounce vs. when he doesn't? Another good one off the bounce has Michigan in position to score again this half. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 14, 2023

Big Ten Football, Twitter

Matt Leinart

Is Michigan the most dominant team in CFB? — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 14, 2023

Steve Deace

That’s enough, I’m finally making us my #1. Yes, the schedule is soft, but there’s been multitudes of soft schedules since freaking 1936 — and none of them have done what Michigan has here. https://t.co/NcqK4N3Mvm — MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) October 14, 2023

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

Michigan nugget @ESPNStatsInfo: Wolverines are the first team in the AP Poll era (since 1936) to score 30 or more points and allow 10 or fewer points in each of its first seven games of a season. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 14, 2023

Big Ten Ben

Michigan’s starters once the game reaches the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/417w7tLCWP — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 14, 2023

