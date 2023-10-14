Advertisement

Social media reaction to Michigan football win over Indiana

Owen Pustell
·4 min read

It’s become a tradition over the past two seasons. Sitting on the couch, relaxing with a coffee, and watching the Wolverines run up the score on whoever they play.

This week was no different.

The Michigan Wolverines hosted the Indiana Hoosiers for the teams seventh game of the year. Michigan won 52-7 and continued its undefeated streak.

The Wolverines were down a 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but turned the ball over four times and scored 52 unanswered points to scure their win.

Michigan has 996 wins all time, and are on pace to be the first team in college football history to reach 1,000 wins this season agains Maryland.

Here are the best social media reactions to the Wolverines’ win.

Michigan Football, Twitter

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine

John U. Bacon, Twitter

The Red Ranger, Twitter

Brandon Brown, Wolverine Digest

Brandon Brown, Wolverine Digest

Trevor McCue, Maize and Blue Review

Trevor McCue, Maize and Blue Review

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

Swanky Wolverine, Twitter

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

Big Ten Football, Twitter

Matt Leinart

Steve Deace

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

Big Ten Ben

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire