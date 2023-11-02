Advertisement
Social media reaction from Kentucky, Louisville to Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight's death

Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal
Former Louisville coach Denny Crum and former Indiana coach Bobby Knight chat before a U of L-UConn game in 2011. Knight died Wednesday at age 83.
Former Indiana coach Bob Knight, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, died on Wednesday at 83.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington, surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored," the Knight family said in a statement. "We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.

"In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Coach with a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or Marian University."

Knight is the winningest coach at Indiana University, and when he retired from college basketball, he had the most wins in NCAA history.

He won his 880th game on Jan. 1, 2007, and passed former North Carolina coach Dean Smith for the No. 1 spot.

He is now fourth all time in career wins, behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams.

Here are some social media reactions from coaches, players and journalists with Kentucky ties:

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bob Knight: Social media reaction to Indiana coach's death at age 83