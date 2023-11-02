Social media reaction from Kentucky, Louisville to Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight's death

Former Louisville coach Denny Crum and former Indiana coach Bobby Knight chat before a U of L-UConn game in 2011. Knight died Wednesday at age 83.

Former Indiana coach Bob Knight, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, died on Wednesday at 83.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington, surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored," the Knight family said in a statement. "We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.

"In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Coach with a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or Marian University."

Knight is the winningest coach at Indiana University, and when he retired from college basketball, he had the most wins in NCAA history.

He won his 880th game on Jan. 1, 2007, and passed former North Carolina coach Dean Smith for the No. 1 spot.

He is now fourth all time in career wins, behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams.

Here are some social media reactions from coaches, players and journalists with Kentucky ties:

RIP Coach Knight.

February 2011 Coach Knight honored our program coming to practice and speaking to our team.

That TEAM won a National Championship! After the championship we received a heartfelt letter from him.

He didn’t have to, he wanted to! pic.twitter.com/WGK3NC90ki — Scott Davenport (@Bellarminehoops) November 1, 2023

Bobby Knight, one of the greatest coaches of all-time, has passed away. I know his family and the Indiana family are hurting. All of us who love the game of basketball are hurting with them. Rest in peace, Coach Knight. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 1, 2023

At our Unity Game dinner tonight, Coach Raveling showed this picture of a team and staff he was a part of…Coach Knight’s Olympic team! Wow!! https://t.co/pFB6H6OSCm pic.twitter.com/52JLgjI3zI — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 2, 2023

In just the span of 22 months, ‘Golden Triangle’ of Lexington, Louisville & Bloomington bade farewell to coaching legends Joe B. Hall (1/15/22), Denny Crum (5/9/23) and Bob Knight (11/1/23). All 3 won NCAA titles. Crum (UL) & Knight (IU) started in 1971-72 and Hall (1972-73). pic.twitter.com/41hQLvEeye — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) November 1, 2023

RIP Coach Bob Knight. One of the best to ever do it.



Enjoyed playing against your teams.



We definitely need to bring that UK vs IU series back. pic.twitter.com/nqNgjVtNIW — Coach Hanson (@Reghanson) November 2, 2023

RIP to legendary coach,

Bob Knight! His teams were some of the toughest I ever played against! It was always a great rival game between UK/IU! — Travis Ford (@CoachTFord5) November 1, 2023

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bob Knight: Social media reaction to Indiana coach's death at age 83