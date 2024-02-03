Social media reaction to JuJu Watkins’ epic 51-point performance in USC win over Stanford

This was one for the ages, folks. A freshman not only scored 51 points, but did so against the No. 4 team in the country, led by one of the elite defensive players in the country and guided by a Hall of Fame head coach who just became the winningest Division I basketball coach of all time. JuJu Watkins led USC to an upset of Stanford, Cameron Brink, and Tara VanDerveer, with an all-time-great performance.

Have we mentioned that JuJu Watkins is only a freshman?

Watkins faced a Stanford defense which was trying to stop her and straining to get the ball out of her hands. It didn’t work. It didn’t matter. Watkins kept making 3-pointers. She kept getting to the foul line, something we have continuously pointed to as a central key to her game and USC’s success.

Watkins’ final stat line: 14 of 26 field goals, 6 of 11 3-pointers, 17 of 19 free throws. 51, baby. She almost scored as many points as Stanford (58).

See how social media reacted to this historically awesome performance from JuJu Watkins:

BAY AREA SPORTSWRITER CAN'T BELIEVE IT

Not sure if y’all watching, but JuJu Watkins has 40 of USC’s 48. — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) February 3, 2024

FANS AT THE GAME NOTICE

At the game. She just cooking any shorter guard. Now she’s just gassed and they finally double. — Newton Wong (@newtwong) February 3, 2024

ULTIMATE RESPECT FROM A BRUIN

I’m a Bruin but she is for real — Dave De Jear (@davedej) February 3, 2024

BOX SCORE

This is insane. Against the No. 4 team in the nation pic.twitter.com/7O7UuUHVaG — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) February 3, 2024

NUMBERS

JuJu Watkins with a 50 piece‼️ 51 points

14-26 FG

6-11 3PT

17-19 FT – Most points scored by a freshman since Elena Delle Donne in 2010

– USC single-game record (Cherie Nelson, 50 pts, 1989) All 14 shots @Jujubballin hit from the field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4M682ElJX9 — Sean Hurd (@seanahurd) February 3, 2024

HISTORY

HISTORIC NIGHT FOR JUJU WATKINS‼️ ✅ Career-high 51 points

✅ Single-game USC scoring record

✅ Most points by a D-I player against an AP Top-10 opponent in last 25 seasons pic.twitter.com/8lmqLra48f — espnW (@espnW) February 3, 2024

HOMAGE TO WILT CHAMBERLAIN

WATKINS CHOSE WISELY

Holy moly. 51 points for JuJu Watkins tonight as USC women’s basketball beats Stanford. 51!! 14-26 from the floor, 6-11 from three, 17-19 FT. USC scored 67 points TOTAL. Fun fact: Watkins was deciding between USC, Stanford, South Carolina out of HS. Could’ve been a Cardinal. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 3, 2024

INSANE

Juju Watkins: 51 pts, 14/26 FG, 6/11 3pt, 17/19 FT Stanford: 58 pts, 18/57 FG, 4/15 3pt, 18/20 FT https://t.co/51yOZgCTtr — Jonathan (@iampangean) February 3, 2024

SHE'S A GROWNUP

"Caitlin Clark who?" "Ah nah don't do that. Don't do that. Much respect there" -JuJu Watkins after scoring 51, the most points so far this season. pic.twitter.com/GKjjHW7jfx — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) February 3, 2024

CONTEXT

USC is a program that's had Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, and Tina Thompson walk through its doors. No USC player has scored more points in a game than JuJu Watkins' 51 tonight. Just a friendly reminder that she's a freshman. A truly special performance. https://t.co/ly5tMVQ8a6 — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) February 3, 2024

BEST OF THE SEASON

Massive win for @USCWBB JuJu Watkins with 51 (51 POINTS!!!!) Bar none, the best game a player has played this season. That was absolutely special, man. Wow. She is an unreal talent, and she's just getting started. I'm never gonna forget this game. pic.twitter.com/eKTSPYV5PQ — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) February 3, 2024

DON'T FORGET THE 11 REBOUNDS AND 4 STEALS! COMPLETE GAME!

JUJU WATKINS 🔥

Broke the USC record for points in a game as a freshman! 51 Points

14/26 Shooting

6/11 Threes

17/19 Free Throws

11 Rebounds

4 Steals In an upset win over No.4 Stanford pic.twitter.com/c9PtftXwQV — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 3, 2024

247SPORTS REACTION

GODDESS MODE

When a great male athlete performs at the very height of his powers, the term "God mode" is sometimes used. JuJu Watkins is therefore in "Goddess mode." USC needs to make sure this performance leads to a win. 10 more minutes. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 3, 2024

WE'RE ALL DREAMING ABOUT A JUJU-CAITLIN CLARK FINAL FOUR GAME

The selection committee needs to ensure Iowa and USC are on the same side of the bracket — Kyle Kensing (@KyleKensing) February 3, 2024

WE'RE ALL STILL SHAKING

JuJu Watkins reacts to setting the USC record for points in a game and the most in D1 this season

"I'm still shaking…" pic.twitter.com/6rx4RQTE4Z — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 3, 2024

HER COACH SAW THIS COMING

Lindsay Gottlieb, preseason, talking about JuJu Watkins coming to #USC: “I would do her a disservice if I wasn’t thinking about everything her time here could bring.” Watkins just dropped a D1 season-high 51 points on the road v. Stanford: https://t.co/5qHTsWOcxK — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 3, 2024

GAME RECOGNIZE GAME

Juju Watkins!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 3, 2024

JUJU'S DEFENSE WAS GOOD, TOO (AS WAS THE WHOLE TEAM'S DEFENSE)

JuJu’s historic night outlined below. However, @USCWBB as a whole deserves a ton of credit. With three players fouling out, they get the victory in Maples. The game plan defensively re Brink was a coaching masterclass moment by the staff. @CoachLindsayG @jaco_usc @coachbethburns pic.twitter.com/kSEsZMNFAH — John Skinner (@TheSkinnyonRE) February 3, 2024

WNBA STAR REACTS

Yooo @Jujubballin you gotta relaxxxxxx — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) February 3, 2024

BLOWN AWAY

SEEMS PRETTY GOOD FOR A FRESHMAN

JuJu Watkins is the complete package. The best WNBA prospect I’ve ever seen. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) February 3, 2024

DETAILS

Maya’s my favorite player ever. Juju is 2 inches taller with better handles and more range. https://t.co/aWrxJJgKfl — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) February 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire