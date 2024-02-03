Social media reaction to JuJu Watkins’ epic 51-point performance in USC win over Stanford
This was one for the ages, folks. A freshman not only scored 51 points, but did so against the No. 4 team in the country, led by one of the elite defensive players in the country and guided by a Hall of Fame head coach who just became the winningest Division I basketball coach of all time. JuJu Watkins led USC to an upset of Stanford, Cameron Brink, and Tara VanDerveer, with an all-time-great performance.
Have we mentioned that JuJu Watkins is only a freshman?
Watkins faced a Stanford defense which was trying to stop her and straining to get the ball out of her hands. It didn’t work. It didn’t matter. Watkins kept making 3-pointers. She kept getting to the foul line, something we have continuously pointed to as a central key to her game and USC’s success.
Watkins’ final stat line: 14 of 26 field goals, 6 of 11 3-pointers, 17 of 19 free throws. 51, baby. She almost scored as many points as Stanford (58).
See how social media reacted to this historically awesome performance from JuJu Watkins:
BAY AREA SPORTSWRITER CAN'T BELIEVE IT
Not sure if y’all watching, but JuJu Watkins has 40 of USC’s 48.
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) February 3, 2024
FANS AT THE GAME NOTICE
At the game. She just cooking any shorter guard. Now she’s just gassed and they finally double.
— Newton Wong (@newtwong) February 3, 2024
ULTIMATE RESPECT FROM A BRUIN
I’m a Bruin but she is for real
— Dave De Jear (@davedej) February 3, 2024
BOX SCORE
This is insane. Against the No. 4 team in the nation pic.twitter.com/7O7UuUHVaG
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) February 3, 2024
NUMBERS
JuJu Watkins with a 50 piece‼️
51 points
14-26 FG
6-11 3PT
17-19 FT
– Most points scored by a freshman since Elena Delle Donne in 2010
– USC single-game record (Cherie Nelson, 50 pts, 1989)
All 14 shots @Jujubballin hit from the field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4M682ElJX9
— Sean Hurd (@seanahurd) February 3, 2024
HISTORY
HISTORIC NIGHT FOR JUJU WATKINS‼️
✅ Career-high 51 points
✅ Single-game USC scoring record
✅ Most points by a D-I player against an AP Top-10 opponent in last 25 seasons pic.twitter.com/8lmqLra48f
— espnW (@espnW) February 3, 2024
HOMAGE TO WILT CHAMBERLAIN
JUJU WATKINS MASTERCLASS. pic.twitter.com/xH5seAFPgc
— USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) February 3, 2024
WATKINS CHOSE WISELY
Holy moly. 51 points for JuJu Watkins tonight as USC women’s basketball beats Stanford. 51!! 14-26 from the floor, 6-11 from three, 17-19 FT. USC scored 67 points TOTAL.
Fun fact: Watkins was deciding between USC, Stanford, South Carolina out of HS. Could’ve been a Cardinal.
— Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 3, 2024
INSANE
Juju Watkins: 51 pts, 14/26 FG, 6/11 3pt, 17/19 FT
Stanford: 58 pts, 18/57 FG, 4/15 3pt, 18/20 FT https://t.co/51yOZgCTtr
— Jonathan (@iampangean) February 3, 2024
SHE'S A GROWNUP
"Caitlin Clark who?"
"Ah nah don't do that. Don't do that. Much respect there" -JuJu Watkins after scoring 51, the most points so far this season. pic.twitter.com/GKjjHW7jfx
— Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) February 3, 2024
CONTEXT
USC is a program that's had Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, and Tina Thompson walk through its doors.
No USC player has scored more points in a game than JuJu Watkins' 51 tonight.
Just a friendly reminder that she's a freshman.
A truly special performance. https://t.co/ly5tMVQ8a6
— Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) February 3, 2024
BEST OF THE SEASON
Massive win for @USCWBB
JuJu Watkins with 51 (51 POINTS!!!!)
Bar none, the best game a player has played this season. That was absolutely special, man. Wow.
She is an unreal talent, and she's just getting started. I'm never gonna forget this game. pic.twitter.com/eKTSPYV5PQ
— Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) February 3, 2024
DON'T FORGET THE 11 REBOUNDS AND 4 STEALS! COMPLETE GAME!
JUJU WATKINS 🔥
Broke the USC record for points in a game as a freshman!
51 Points
14/26 Shooting
6/11 Threes
17/19 Free Throws
11 Rebounds
4 Steals
In an upset win over No.4 Stanford pic.twitter.com/c9PtftXwQV
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 3, 2024
247SPORTS REACTION
JuJu Watkins' iconic 51-point dismantling of No. 4 #Stanford instantly a part of @USCWBB lore, writes @RJ_Abeytia:https://t.co/GQITFmTm5a pic.twitter.com/8FoxrhMvz8
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) February 3, 2024
GODDESS MODE
When a great male athlete performs at the very height of his powers, the term "God mode" is sometimes used.
JuJu Watkins is therefore in "Goddess mode."
USC needs to make sure this performance leads to a win. 10 more minutes.
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 3, 2024
WE'RE ALL DREAMING ABOUT A JUJU-CAITLIN CLARK FINAL FOUR GAME
The selection committee needs to ensure Iowa and USC are on the same side of the bracket
— Kyle Kensing (@KyleKensing) February 3, 2024
WE'RE ALL STILL SHAKING
JuJu Watkins reacts to setting the USC record for points in a game and the most in D1 this season
"I'm still shaking…" pic.twitter.com/6rx4RQTE4Z
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 3, 2024
HER COACH SAW THIS COMING
Lindsay Gottlieb, preseason, talking about JuJu Watkins coming to #USC:
“I would do her a disservice if I wasn’t thinking about everything her time here could bring.”
Watkins just dropped a D1 season-high 51 points on the road v. Stanford: https://t.co/5qHTsWOcxK
— Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 3, 2024
GAME RECOGNIZE GAME
Juju Watkins!!
— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 3, 2024
JUJU'S DEFENSE WAS GOOD, TOO (AS WAS THE WHOLE TEAM'S DEFENSE)
JuJu’s historic night outlined below. However, @USCWBB as a whole deserves a ton of credit. With three players fouling out, they get the victory in Maples. The game plan defensively re Brink was a coaching masterclass moment by the staff. @CoachLindsayG @jaco_usc @coachbethburns pic.twitter.com/kSEsZMNFAH
— John Skinner (@TheSkinnyonRE) February 3, 2024
WNBA STAR REACTS
Yooo @Jujubballin you gotta relaxxxxxx
— Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) February 3, 2024
BLOWN AWAY
Juju 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/41TZIhyHdM
— Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) February 3, 2024
SEEMS PRETTY GOOD FOR A FRESHMAN
JuJu Watkins is the complete package. The best WNBA prospect I’ve ever seen.
— Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) February 3, 2024
DETAILS
Maya’s my favorite player ever. Juju is 2 inches taller with better handles and more range. https://t.co/aWrxJJgKfl
— Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) February 3, 2024