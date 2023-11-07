Advertisement

Social media reaction to Isaiah Collier’s superstar USC debut vs Kansas State

Matt Wadleigh
·5 min read
1

The USC Trojans began their college basketball season in Las Vegas against a Kansas State team that just went to the Elite Eight last March. The Trojans also didn’t have Bronny James or Vincent Iwuchukwu. This could easily have been a trap for the Trojans. Past USC teams probably wouldn’t have won this game.

This season’s USC team won by 13 points even without Bronny and Iwuchukwu.

There was one primary reason.

The Isaiah Collier debut has sparked a lot of conversation and created a ton of buzz across the country. The top-ranked recruit in the 2023 class made an early case for being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Collier broke out in Sin City with a massive performance in his first college game.

STELLAR FIRST HALF

DIMES

WHEW

TOP RECRUITS

AND-1

IN THE DUST

BIG FANS

NO. 1 PROSPECT??

RUNNING BACK AND GUARD

STARTING OFF RIGHT

TOUGH

LOOKING GOOD

KNOW THE NAME

NBA DRAFT INCOMING

HOLY COW

BOOGIE AND ISAIAH

A PROBLEM

JUST AS ADVERTISED

ON NOTICE

DAWG

PAC-12 BEWARE

STOCK BOOMIN'

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

CERTIFIED

SPECIAL

UCLA FANS TRY TO COPE

REAL DEAL

OFF TO THE RACES

LETHAL BACKCOURT

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire