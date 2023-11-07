Social media reaction to Isaiah Collier’s superstar USC debut vs Kansas State

The USC Trojans began their college basketball season in Las Vegas against a Kansas State team that just went to the Elite Eight last March. The Trojans also didn’t have Bronny James or Vincent Iwuchukwu. This could easily have been a trap for the Trojans. Past USC teams probably wouldn’t have won this game.

This season’s USC team won by 13 points even without Bronny and Iwuchukwu.

There was one primary reason.

The Isaiah Collier debut has sparked a lot of conversation and created a ton of buzz across the country. The top-ranked recruit in the 2023 class made an early case for being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Collier broke out in Sin City with a massive performance in his first college game.

STELLAR FIRST HALF

Isaiah Collier in the first half: 15 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB No. 1 player in '23 is showing out in Vegas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RoYwT5hJcH — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 7, 2023

DIMES

WHEW

This sequence from Isaiah Collier. Whew. pic.twitter.com/DrBeo8NQnI — ℵ (@nicktharula) November 7, 2023

TOP RECRUITS

JuJu Watkins. Isaiah Collier. The No. 1 recruits in college basketball for 2023 both belong to #USC, and appear to be as good as their recruiting rankings indicate.#BasketballSchool — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 7, 2023

AND-1

IN THE DUST

Isaiah Collier attacking away from the screen and leaving defenders in the dust. Poor Dai Dai Ames like Buck sixty trying to stop the basket. pic.twitter.com/BKRjUdqJfq — fendo (@dancingwithnoah) November 7, 2023

BIG FANS

USC looks real nice so far. This defense is flying around, and Isaiah Collier looks the part on offense. I’m a big fan of the Trojans potential with these two guards scoring ability. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) November 7, 2023

NO. 1 PROSPECT??

Isaiah Collier’s first half of college basketball: 15 points, 4 assists, 6-for-8 from the field.

No. 1 prospect in the 2023 high school class, arguably the best NBA prospect in college basketball this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 7, 2023

RUNNING BACK AND GUARD

Isaiah Collier is a running back with guard skills and I have no idea how you defend that — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) November 7, 2023

STARTING OFF RIGHT

THE ISAIAH COLLIER SHOW IS HERE pic.twitter.com/NtQoFOE6lD — 💐 (@KeeXVI) November 7, 2023

TOUGH

Isaiah Collier is special. Much better version of Trevor Keels, maybe? Just trying to think of a good comp for his body type. That’s a tough dude to defend at the rim. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) November 7, 2023

LOOKING GOOD

Freshman Isaiah Collier looking good for USC. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 7, 2023

KNOW THE NAME

This guy is gonna be insanely good this year as a freshman. Get to know the name Isaiah Collier 👀 pic.twitter.com/E1qWIJqsOp — ‏ً (@StroudEnjoyer) November 7, 2023

NBA DRAFT INCOMING

Sooooo……pretty good start to his college career for Isaiah Collier #USC 2024 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/mFiElc2AGq — Motor City Hoops (@MotorCityHoops) November 7, 2023

HOLY COW

If players didn’t have to go to college for one year minimum, Isaiah Collier would already be playing in the NBA. Holy cow he’s impressive. — Adam Kadavy (@adamk63) November 7, 2023

BOOGIE AND ISAIAH

It's a tough task but finding a way to limit USC's Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellies will be key in the second half as the two have combined for 28 of the Trojans' 40 points. Make someone else beat you — Ryan Gilbert (@GPCRyanG) November 7, 2023

A PROBLEM

Isaiah Collier is a PROBLEM. Has 18p, 6a, 3r with 15 minutes to go vs KSU. He will be a top 5 pick. #USC — UNEDiTED (@UNEDiTEDpod) November 7, 2023

JUST AS ADVERTISED

Isaiah Collier looks as good as advertised — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) November 7, 2023

ON NOTICE

Isaiah Collier going to be an absolute Problem for Defenses this year. Putting the Country on notice in Game 1 ✌🏻 https://t.co/IJSbQejCMj — Emmett Harmon (@thereal_emoney) November 7, 2023

DAWG

Isaiah Collier is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/1S5w0zkxpH — John Lockton (@JohnLockton3) November 7, 2023

PAC-12 BEWARE

Isaiah Collier is going to be something to handle in the Pac-12. — Jon Grove (@jongrove02) November 7, 2023

STOCK BOOMIN'

That Isaiah Collier stock going to be boomin early on. Such a fun talent. Going to be awesome to see if the tools come together throughout the year. Chance to be one of the top guards in the 24 class #NBADraft — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) November 7, 2023

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Isaiah Collier Freshman of the Year lock. — Novice Opinion (@NoviceOpinion) November 7, 2023

CERTIFIED

Isaiah Collier is certified.

This kid is something special — Josh (@Josh95498131) November 7, 2023

SPECIAL

Isaiah Collier is just something special. Sheesh. — Greg Lech (@KnickKnackNovak) November 7, 2023

UCLA FANS TRY TO COPE

Isaiah Collier is going to be infuriating to play against this season, goddamn — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) November 7, 2023

REAL DEAL

isaiah collier is real folks — 7️⃣ (@SevenCostanzaa) November 7, 2023

OFF TO THE RACES

Great start for USC’s Isaiah Collier. Super scary in the open floor due to the combination of his strength, quickness and slashing ability. He had a smooth pull-up mid-range jumper. Looks really good early on versus Kansas State. — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) November 7, 2023

LETHAL BACKCOURT

This USC backcourt is looking like they are everything they were billed as in the preseason. Still over 8 minutes left to play and Boogie Ellis/Isaiah Collier have combined for 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists. Absolutely dominating Kansas State right now. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 7, 2023

