Social media reaction to the implosion by USC’s defense in atrocious effort vs Cal
The USC Trojans beat the Cal Golden Bears, and that’s the most important thing, but if ever a 2022 win felt like a loss, this was it. This was as close to a loss as a victory can possibly feel like.
Yes, we know that Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth are important defensive players, and that Shane Lee still isn’t 100-percent healthy, and that Korey Foreman still isn’t making big contributions, and Romello Height is out for the season, but this Cal offense scored only 13 points at Colorado, only nine at Washington State. The offensive line is not very good at all.
Cal torched USC for most of this game, especially in the second half.
It was ugly, and some “Fire Grinch!” tweets emerged.
Let’s get the larger reaction to the game and the ugly second-half collapse:
BAD START
Immediate missed tackle for the #USC defense. And two plays later #Cal is in the red zone.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022
THIS IS A THEME
More missed tackles…
Expect this to be a barnburner unless #USC figures out how to wrap up and get Jadyn Ott to the ground.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022
CORRECT
USC prided itself on missing very few tackles in the first six games of the season. The last two, it's missed a bunch, and so far tonight they are looking very sloppy. Can't imagine the coaches are happy right now.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022
BETTER
#USC defense forces a Cal punt on third-and-long. Better series for them after Cal's first scoring drive.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022
SMART
Shane Lee did something smart on that 3rd down tackle- he held up the back and wrestled him backwards rather than throw him *towards* the sticks, as our guys have been prone to do this season.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022
SETTLING IN
Cal opening drive: 5 plays, 76 yards.
Cal's three subsequent drives:
10 plays, 34 total yards.
— R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 6, 2022
SIMPLE
It certainly helps when players finish plays. Huge credit to Shane Lee and Tuli Tuipulotu for setting up that stop.
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022
WRITE IT DOWN
Calen Bullock is a helluva player. He needs to put on about 20-25 lbs and he could be the best free safety in the country the next two years.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022
SERIOUSLY
Alex Grinch just dropped Tuli back in coverage on that 3rd down play. I get the desire to be clever but that's a bit much for me.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022
NOT GETTING OFF THE FIELD
Cal just picked up a 3rd and 13. Yikes.
— Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 6, 2022
THE PRODUCER
Tuli Tuipulotu entered this year with 7.5 career sacks.
He just recorded his ninth sack of the season. #USC
— Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 6, 2022
VIDEO
Sack No. 2 tonight for Tuli Tuipulotu. #USC pic.twitter.com/zwX4Nq65DP
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 6, 2022
MORE FACTS
With his second sack of the game on this drive, Tuli Tuipulotu now has three games with multiple sacks. The other games were against Fresno State and Washington State.
— Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022
THAT'S MORE LIKE IT
Shane Lee disrupted the RB's route and applied some pressure to Plummer on the throw. #USC
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022
MORE OF THIS
I can't lie. There's not much I like seeing more than a Calen Bullock INT✌️
— Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 6, 2022
SEEMS LIKE IT
#USC playing ugly ball in this first half. Cal lulling the #Trojans to sleep. Maybe that Caleb Bullock INT energizes the team.
— Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) November 6, 2022
HARM REDUCTION
USC committed only one penalty in the first half which cost them four yards.
— Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022
MAN OF HIS WORD
Crazzzyyyyy ! @CalenBullock came up to me 20 mins before kickoff and guaranteed me a INT tonight … He came thru 😤😤🔥 TUFF ! https://t.co/oYHQQo56Kc
— Su’a (@iammsuzy) November 6, 2022
REGRESSION
PI coming up on Calen Bullock in the end zone. Cal will get the ball at the 2 and a first down.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022
NOT JUST TULI
A sack from Tyrone Taleni moves Cal back to the USC 11-yard line. That's now 3 TFLs this drive for the Trojan defense.
— Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022
UNDENIABLE
One of the stories of this otherwise very successful USC season: the team simply cannot put its opponents away. The defense invariably gives up huge plays and energizes the opponent and we end up in a dogfight. This has to change and Riley must know that.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022
CHANGE
Jacobe Covington replaced Ceyair Wright at corner after Wright gave up the big gain last drive and Covington remains in the game to start this series.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022
BOUNCING BACK
Calen Bullock makes up for his PI last drive with a well-timed third-down pass breakup to get the USC defense off the field
— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022
STEADY
Bryson Shaw, one week after a strong game against Arizona, leads the Trojans with eight tackles this game.
— Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022
UNSTEADY
USC just left a receiver wide open for a 47-yard touchdown. Trojan lead 34-21
— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A DEFENSE DOESN'T PUT A GAME AWAY
Sorry, backup QB Miller Moss…looks like you will once again not see any garbage time reps tonight.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022
SIGH
Me: Can USC just let us have a routine game with no stress?
USC: pic.twitter.com/l5jgxJItmL
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022
FOLLOW-UP
The thing is, it'll take a lot more than this to make me really feel like USC is in real danger (Caleb Williams is that good).
I'd just like to kick back in the fourth quarter and see Miller Moss. https://t.co/H2Tf26joQ6
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022
BIG YIKES
Jack Plummer hadn't thrown for 300 yards in a game this season. That's against a schedule that's featured UC Davis, UNLV and Colorado. He's thrown for 325 yards and three scores against #USC tonight.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022
MORE YIKES
27 is the most points Cal has scored since September
— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022
YOU KNEW THIS WAS COMING
get alex grinch out of here.
— shonnus (@kingshaundiz) November 6, 2022
NATIVES ARE RESTLESS
Grinch needs to be fired after the game. Zero urgency
— #KylerBean (@YTthanx4pLAyin) November 6, 2022
HUMOR OR REALITY?
Earlier tonight, SMU beat Houston 77-63.
Is that going to be the final score of USC-UCLA?
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022
WHERE IS THE LIE?
Jack Plummer's numbers are actually as impressive as Caleb's tonight. USC's defense has turned him into Aaron Rodgers.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022
COLLAPSE
USC's defense is dread-ful tonight.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 6, 2022
YUCK
Length of Cal's TD drives today: 76, 73, 92, 52, 85.
— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022
FINAL NOTE
The fact that Jack Plummer (406) has thrown for more yards than Caleb Williams (360) in this game is insane lol
— Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 6, 2022