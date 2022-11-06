Social media reaction to the implosion by USC’s defense in atrocious effort vs Cal

The USC Trojans beat the Cal Golden Bears, and that’s the most important thing, but if ever a 2022 win felt like a loss, this was it. This was as close to a loss as a victory can possibly feel like.

Yes, we know that Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth are important defensive players, and that Shane Lee still isn’t 100-percent healthy, and that Korey Foreman still isn’t making big contributions, and Romello Height is out for the season, but this Cal offense scored only 13 points at Colorado, only nine at Washington State. The offensive line is not very good at all.

Cal torched USC for most of this game, especially in the second half.

It was ugly, and some “Fire Grinch!” tweets emerged.

Let’s get the larger reaction to the game and the ugly second-half collapse:

BAD START

Immediate missed tackle for the #USC defense. And two plays later #Cal is in the red zone. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022

THIS IS A THEME

More missed tackles… Expect this to be a barnburner unless #USC figures out how to wrap up and get Jadyn Ott to the ground. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022

CORRECT

USC prided itself on missing very few tackles in the first six games of the season. The last two, it's missed a bunch, and so far tonight they are looking very sloppy. Can't imagine the coaches are happy right now. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

BETTER

#USC defense forces a Cal punt on third-and-long. Better series for them after Cal's first scoring drive. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022

SMART

Shane Lee did something smart on that 3rd down tackle- he held up the back and wrestled him backwards rather than throw him *towards* the sticks, as our guys have been prone to do this season. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

SETTLING IN

Cal opening drive: 5 plays, 76 yards. Cal's three subsequent drives:

10 plays, 34 total yards. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 6, 2022

SIMPLE

It certainly helps when players finish plays. Huge credit to Shane Lee and Tuli Tuipulotu for setting up that stop. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022

WRITE IT DOWN

Calen Bullock is a helluva player. He needs to put on about 20-25 lbs and he could be the best free safety in the country the next two years. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

SERIOUSLY

Alex Grinch just dropped Tuli back in coverage on that 3rd down play. I get the desire to be clever but that's a bit much for me. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

NOT GETTING OFF THE FIELD

Cal just picked up a 3rd and 13. Yikes. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 6, 2022

THE PRODUCER

Tuli Tuipulotu entered this year with 7.5 career sacks. He just recorded his ninth sack of the season. #USC — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 6, 2022

VIDEO

MORE FACTS

With his second sack of the game on this drive, Tuli Tuipulotu now has three games with multiple sacks. The other games were against Fresno State and Washington State. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022

THAT'S MORE LIKE IT

Shane Lee disrupted the RB's route and applied some pressure to Plummer on the throw. #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022

MORE OF THIS

I can't lie. There's not much I like seeing more than a Calen Bullock INT✌️ — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 6, 2022

SEEMS LIKE IT

#USC playing ugly ball in this first half. Cal lulling the #Trojans to sleep. Maybe that Caleb Bullock INT energizes the team. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) November 6, 2022

HARM REDUCTION

USC committed only one penalty in the first half which cost them four yards. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022

MAN OF HIS WORD

Crazzzyyyyy ! @CalenBullock came up to me 20 mins before kickoff and guaranteed me a INT tonight … He came thru 😤😤🔥 TUFF ! https://t.co/oYHQQo56Kc — Su’a (@iammsuzy) November 6, 2022

REGRESSION

PI coming up on Calen Bullock in the end zone. Cal will get the ball at the 2 and a first down. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022

NOT JUST TULI

A sack from Tyrone Taleni moves Cal back to the USC 11-yard line. That's now 3 TFLs this drive for the Trojan defense. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022

UNDENIABLE

One of the stories of this otherwise very successful USC season: the team simply cannot put its opponents away. The defense invariably gives up huge plays and energizes the opponent and we end up in a dogfight. This has to change and Riley must know that. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

CHANGE

Jacobe Covington replaced Ceyair Wright at corner after Wright gave up the big gain last drive and Covington remains in the game to start this series. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022

BOUNCING BACK

Calen Bullock makes up for his PI last drive with a well-timed third-down pass breakup to get the USC defense off the field — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022

STEADY

Bryson Shaw, one week after a strong game against Arizona, leads the Trojans with eight tackles this game. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022

UNSTEADY

USC just left a receiver wide open for a 47-yard touchdown. Trojan lead 34-21 — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A DEFENSE DOESN'T PUT A GAME AWAY

Sorry, backup QB Miller Moss…looks like you will once again not see any garbage time reps tonight. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

SIGH

Me: Can USC just let us have a routine game with no stress? USC: pic.twitter.com/l5jgxJItmL — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022

FOLLOW-UP

The thing is, it'll take a lot more than this to make me really feel like USC is in real danger (Caleb Williams is that good). I'd just like to kick back in the fourth quarter and see Miller Moss. https://t.co/H2Tf26joQ6 — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022

BIG YIKES

Jack Plummer hadn't thrown for 300 yards in a game this season. That's against a schedule that's featured UC Davis, UNLV and Colorado. He's thrown for 325 yards and three scores against #USC tonight. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022

MORE YIKES

27 is the most points Cal has scored since September — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022

YOU KNEW THIS WAS COMING

get alex grinch out of here. — shonnus (@kingshaundiz) November 6, 2022

NATIVES ARE RESTLESS

Grinch needs to be fired after the game. Zero urgency — #KylerBean (@YTthanx4pLAyin) November 6, 2022

HUMOR OR REALITY?

Earlier tonight, SMU beat Houston 77-63. Is that going to be the final score of USC-UCLA? — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022

WHERE IS THE LIE?

Jack Plummer's numbers are actually as impressive as Caleb's tonight. USC's defense has turned him into Aaron Rodgers. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

COLLAPSE

USC's defense is dread-ful tonight. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 6, 2022

YUCK

Length of Cal's TD drives today: 76, 73, 92, 52, 85. — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022

FINAL NOTE

The fact that Jack Plummer (406) has thrown for more yards than Caleb Williams (360) in this game is insane lol — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 6, 2022

