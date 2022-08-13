Social media reaction following Jarrett Guarantano’s first NFL touchdown

Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano made his National Football League debut Friday with Arizona.

The Cardinals were victorious at Cincinnati, 36-23.

Guarantano completed 7-of-10 passing attempts, totaling 54 yards and one touchdown.

Guarantano and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley played for Arizona against the Bengals. Arizona starting quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with wrist soreness and backup signal-caller Colt McCoy is sidelined with a tired arm.

Guarantano played for the Vols from 2016-20. He transferred to Washington State in 2021. Guarantano appeared in 41 games with the Vols, recording 6,174 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and five rushing touchdowns.

Following the Cardinals’ win at Cincinnati, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz highlighting Guarantano’s touchdown pass.

Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Jarrett Guarantano hits Jontre Kirklin for the touchdown! Cards lead is now 30-9.pic.twitter.com/AffK1myqzo — Cardinals Nation (@CardsNationCP) August 13, 2022

The throw ✔️

The catch 👌

The Griddy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PAFyrY5cRS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 13, 2022

#16 Jarrett Guarantano is now in at QB. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 13, 2022

Former #Vols QB Jarrett Guarantano with his 1st pro TD pass tonight vs the Bengals https://t.co/zt0UD04EUx — Tim Owens (@TimOwensTV) August 13, 2022

Did you guys know #AZCardinals QB Jarrett Guarantano was once considered the nation's No. 1 dual-threat QB coming out of high school? — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) August 13, 2022

De Jarrett Guarantano para Jontre Kirklin. 👌🏻#CardenalesEnMéxico pic.twitter.com/SaYSo8lmvH — Cardenales de Arizona (@AZCardenales) August 13, 2022

#Cardinals increase lead on #Bengals to 29-9 on Jarrett Guarantano TD pass but miss PAT again — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) August 13, 2022

Jarrett Guarantano will take over at QB for the Cardinals in the second half, head coach Kliff Kingsbury just said on the broadcast. Trace McSorley: 13-22, 163 yards, TD, 32 rush yards. — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) August 13, 2022

Have a look at all the player stats from the Cardinals’ win. https://t.co/yQ6jbyPLlF — TheCardsWire (@Cards_Wire) August 13, 2022

Former Vol quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to make NFL debut. https://t.co/MRfsvwx10B — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) August 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire