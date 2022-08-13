Social media reaction following Jarrett Guarantano’s first NFL touchdown

Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano made his National Football League debut Friday with Arizona.

The Cardinals were victorious at Cincinnati, 36-23.

Guarantano completed 7-of-10 passing attempts, totaling 54 yards and one touchdown.

Guarantano and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley played for Arizona against the Bengals. Arizona starting quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with wrist soreness and backup signal-caller Colt McCoy is sidelined with a tired arm.

Guarantano played for the Vols from 2016-20. He transferred to Washington State in 2021. Guarantano appeared in 41 games with the Vols, recording 6,174 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and five rushing touchdowns.

Following the Cardinals’ win at Cincinnati, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz highlighting Guarantano’s touchdown pass.

Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

