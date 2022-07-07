Social media reaction following Cameron Seldon’s commitment to Tennessee

Dan Harralson
·4 min read

2023 wide receiver prospect Cameron Seldon announced his college commitment Thursday.

Seldon committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Seldon is from Northumberland High School in Heathsville, Virginia.

Tennessee has 15 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer and Seldon.

Following Seldon’s commitment to Tennessee, Vols Wire looks at social media reaction. Social media reaction is listed below.

1

1

Recommended Stories