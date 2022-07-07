Social media reaction following Cameron Seldon’s commitment to Tennessee
2023 wide receiver prospect Cameron Seldon announced his college commitment Thursday.
Seldon committed to Tennessee.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Seldon is from Northumberland High School in Heathsville, Virginia.
Tennessee has 15 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer and Seldon.
Following Seldon’s commitment to Tennessee, Vols Wire looks at social media reaction. Social media reaction is listed below.
Cameron Seldon's commitment has shot the #Vols back up to the 7th-best recruiting class on @247Sports 2023 rankings.
That is ahead of Georgia and Alabama at this point.
— Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) July 7, 2022
🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star ATH Cameron Seldon has committed to Tennessee 🍊
More from @ChadSimmons_ HERE: https://t.co/zucKUcggSy pic.twitter.com/XvSOpOH6fU
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 7, 2022
4-star Virginia athlete Cameron Seldon commits to Tennessee.
He's the #7 athlete in the country, and plays receiver, running back and linebacker for Northumberland HS in Virginia.
247Sports ranks Seldon as the #24 overall prospect in the country
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) July 7, 2022
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ ATH/WR Cameron Seldon has committed to Josh Heupel and @Vol_Football 🍊🍊
Seldon is the 24th-ranked overall player in the Top247 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wncy03nDSM
— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 7, 2022
Tennessee's recruiting class jumps back into the top 10 following Cameron Seldon's pledge.
Vols' recruiting class ranks #7 nationally, #2 in the SEC https://t.co/8FxOLVE876
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) July 7, 2022
BREAKING: Heathsville (Va.) Northumberland Top247 athlete Cameron Seldon commits #Tennessee. Could play RB and WR in Knoxville. “I like how they run their offense with tempo and play fast."
Story here: https://t.co/RuZcCG3TeR pic.twitter.com/sKr0bUAE9h
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 7, 2022
"Landing guys like Cameron Seldon is gonna ensure that this attack is prolific for years to come."
🗣️ @SWiltfong247 breaks down why 4⭐️ WR Cameron Seldon fits perfectly with Josh Heupel and the Vols 🍊@GoVols247 🍊 pic.twitter.com/xxtGqkVwLL
— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 7, 2022
Another BIG addition for #RockyTop as they land a commitment from Top247 ATH Cameron Seldon. A true ATH, there's a lot varying opinions on where Seldon is best suited at the next level but when you're 6'1/220 and run a 10.74 100-meter those things typically work themselves out. https://t.co/EEKCR83rvE
— Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) July 7, 2022
JUST IN: Class of 2023 4-⭐️ wide receiver Cameron Seldon has committed to the #Vols
The Virginia native chose Tennessee over Penn State and Maryland. pic.twitter.com/0EcgoYuQAR
— Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) July 7, 2022
4-Star WR Cameron Seldon has committed to Tennessee#Vols @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/djTZgDnEmt
— Tim Owens (@TimOwensTV) July 7, 2022
Going to be some FREAKS running around in Knoxville a few short years from now. Nico Iamaleava, Cameron Seldon, Ethan Davis and Jonathan Echols to name a few. Sign me up for whatever that is. #Tennessee
— Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) July 7, 2022
Tennessee football recruiting: Four-star WR Cameron Seldon commits to Volunteers on CBS Sports HQhttps://t.co/YKLDfcizX0
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 7, 2022
Cameron Seldon commits to Tennessee. https://t.co/RyBHViINld
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 7, 2022
Tennessee football landed four-star athlete Cameron Seldon, a likely prime target for five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the 2023 class. https://t.co/cfInao52eQ
— Knox News (@knoxnews) July 7, 2022
Tennessee gets key commitment from 4-star athlete Cameron Seldon https://t.co/8a2Ftct2KR via @knoxnews
— Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) July 7, 2022
BREAKING: Four-star ATH Cameron Seldon just announced his commitment to Tennessee.
Take a look at what the Vols are getting and why he'll draw comparisons to @49ers star @19problemz https://t.co/2zhfi90Je9 pic.twitter.com/geH3vGrzNP
— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) July 7, 2022
Elite athlete @CameronSeldonT brings more than great play-making ability to the #Vols (FREE) @247Sports @RyanCallahan247 https://t.co/wuIj9W81Tk
— BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) July 7, 2022
