Advertisement

Social media reaction favors Hogs, but not scarce crowd at the Bud

C. Steve Andrews
·4 min read

Arkansas hosted yet another scrappy mid-major team again Monday night, as the Furman Paladins brought some fire power in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (6-3) had already lost to another Southern Conference foe, UNC Greensboro, in the Bud, on Nov. 17.

Furman, who knocked Virginia out of the NCAA Tournament last season, came out firing against the Hogs, hitting its first four 3-pointers, and trailed by just five at the half. Arkansas would keep surging ahead, only to see the Paladins (4-5) rally with another short run.

In the end, the Razorbacks pulled away from Furman, 97-83, for their second straight win at home, following two consecutive losses in the Bahamas.

There was a sparce crown on hand Monday night, but fans still came away feeling satisfied ands relieved. The Hogs now face a showdown with unbeaten No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday in Tulsa.

Here is some of the feedback on social media after Monday’s game:

Rockin' the shimmy

Furman came to play

The JAMburger

Chandler love

Postgame feedback

Need to fill the Bud

Half empty

Muss discusses

Inside the numbers

Congrats to Trevon

T-Mark back on the court

Brazile update

Glue guy

Bequette dissing Hogs

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire