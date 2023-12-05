Social media reaction favors Hogs, but not scarce crowd at the Bud

Arkansas hosted yet another scrappy mid-major team again Monday night, as the Furman Paladins brought some fire power in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (6-3) had already lost to another Southern Conference foe, UNC Greensboro, in the Bud, on Nov. 17.

Furman, who knocked Virginia out of the NCAA Tournament last season, came out firing against the Hogs, hitting its first four 3-pointers, and trailed by just five at the half. Arkansas would keep surging ahead, only to see the Paladins (4-5) rally with another short run.

In the end, the Razorbacks pulled away from Furman, 97-83, for their second straight win at home, following two consecutive losses in the Bahamas.

There was a sparce crown on hand Monday night, but fans still came away feeling satisfied ands relieved. The Hogs now face a showdown with unbeaten No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday in Tulsa.

Here is some of the feedback on social media after Monday’s game:

Rockin' the shimmy

Furman came to play

Furman is determined to make the Hogs work for it as it’s been a shootout through 1 Half of play. Gotta tighten up & finish strong👆🅰️🐗 *Perhaps the best News/Note from the 1st Half was the return of a healthy looking Tramon Mark🙌#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/ph96AIFyaL — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) December 5, 2023

The JAMburger

All my rowdy friends are here on Monday night pic.twitter.com/v3fvUVBn2H — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 5, 2023

Chandler love

What a game, Chandler! Congratulations! Thank you for being a Razorback!m — LeecieHenson ❤️🐗❤️ (@LeecieHenson) December 5, 2023

Postgame feedback

Need to fill the Bud

Unpopular opinion – BWA was full last Wednesday to see the novelty of Duke, not the Hogs. Maybe half the amount of people showed up tonight to see those same Razorbacks play another important non-conference game. BWA isn’t an imposing environment if people only show up sometimes. — JDP (@jd_pittman) December 5, 2023

Half empty

BWA is half empty tonight. I know it’s Furman on a Monday night in December but you can’t brag about your incredible home court atmosphere and only show up for games like Duke. @RazorbackMBB — JDP (@jd_pittman) December 5, 2023

Muss discusses

Inside the numbers

Lawson showing us just how good he really is lately and it amazing 😤💯 — Justlivinglife_97 (@Justliv84866895) December 5, 2023

Congrats to Trevon

T-Mark back on the court

Eric Musselman on Tramon Mark tonight: Look, when he hit the floor, it looked bad. When the doctors were with him at the hospital, they were really concerned. We’re lucky, he’s lucky, because there was a lot of concern. But he is a really tough-minded kid. — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) December 5, 2023

Brazile update

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman on Trevon Brazile’s ankle injury tonight: "It’s a pretty bad sprain. Having said that, 24 hours from now we’ll know more. It’s a pretty good sprain. It’s already swollen.” https://t.co/ducgMVDzrV — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) December 5, 2023

Glue guy

"Glue guy means somebody that is there for his teammates, someone who might not show up in the box score every night but is contributing." – Head Coach Eric Musselman on Chandler Lawson being referred to as the "glue guy." — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) December 5, 2023

Bequette dissing Hogs

I wouldn't say he's eating our lunch. He's doing a really good job. Which is what he was hired to do. Good for him. And yes, Beard is absolutely one of the best coaches in America. Musselman has delivered since the day he was hired. Both on the court and off. That's not debatable — Grimaces purple butthole (@bradscruggs) December 5, 2023

