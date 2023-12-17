Social media reaction to Donte Williams leaving USC football

While USC football did need a new and better position coach in the secondary, the sendoff for Donte Williams from Trojan fans on Saturday was poignant, moving, and most of all, appropriate.

Donte Williams did give a lot to USC. He was there for the school in the bad times, when the Clay Helton era ended and the program was in the middle of a miserable and irrelevant period in its history. Donte Williams improved USC’s recruiting. He built relationships with a lot of players. He enhanced the program’s image in the West and on a national level.

Williams took on the difficult, unwelcome responsibility of being the interim coach after Helton was fired in September of 2021. It was a thankless task. Someone had to do it. No one who took on that role was likely to be successful. Williams was willing to be the guy who took the heat in press conferences and interviews. He carried USC through that painful 2021 season until Lincoln Riley came in November of that year. Riley was so impressed with Williams that he retained him on his staff instead of cutting him loose.

No, Donte Williams is not an elite coach of technique, but he did give a lot to USC, and that’s what fans remembered first and foremost when the news of his departure hit the headlines.

Here’s a sample of the reaction from USC fans:

Wish you the best coach! https://t.co/uTDNd4qgXA — Marcelles Williams (@cellesthegreat1) December 16, 2023

We are so grateful. ❤️✌🏽 https://t.co/CB0jh5ngoS — Jayna Wlliams PT, DPT, OCS (@drjaynawilliams) December 16, 2023

Donte Williams says his thank you and goodbyes as he departs #USC for a new gig at #Georgia: https://t.co/CIBZAIvjze — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 16, 2023

Stuck with the school through one of our worst periods. Good luck at your next stop ✌️✌️ https://t.co/n17gdhyVgn — Sidelines – USC 🏴‍☠️ (@SSN_USC) December 16, 2023

For helping lead USC through a turbulent coaching transition. For being the only holdover from the previous regime to stick around for the start of the Riley era. For helping restore USC recruiting back to respectability. Thank you, Coach Donte. https://t.co/PvObPeZjgl pic.twitter.com/NsSmJS8H7Q — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) December 16, 2023

Thank you for giving your all to the USC football program through thick and thin. A true Trojan! Fight On, Coach Donte! ✌️ https://t.co/hxD8PgySsd — J (@JrepsLA) December 16, 2023

Appears defensive backs coach Donte Williams’s time is up at USC. Brought a considerable amount of talent in his time on staff as a recruiter and served as interim HC in 2021, but cornerbacks had an up-and-down performance in 2023. Unclear if he was fired or accepted another job https://t.co/QuvujA0bGL — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 16, 2023

What a journey this has been for you and to quote a certain coach (😂), the future looks “hella bright!”… Hate that you’re leaving, but grateful for the time you were here… wishing you nothing but the best D… #USC https://t.co/wQ1fciuiID — The Mind of Mark®️ (@PoweredbyBMW) December 16, 2023

One of the best. A friend for life 🤍 @CoachDee_USC https://t.co/Pxlgnnus4A — Brooke Williams (@brookeawill) December 16, 2023

Go kill it wherever you go coach✌🏾. You got some USC fans that know your worth. https://t.co/aPFexCNAZE — Lake Show Jus (@IDKMAN30) December 16, 2023

USC defensive backs coach leaving the Trojans @RyanYoungRivals https://t.co/hjntwxHzx4 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 16, 2023

This is the guy who got Domani to USC and kept him there. If Jackson is ever gonna transfer, this is the time. Michigan needs help across from Will next season and Georgia is full at the position… this could be the moment we've all been waiting for. https://t.co/rzWcFOm82P — Owen Pustell (@owen_pustell) December 16, 2023

This hurts to see you go coach good luck! ✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/4HigtnUQOg — BlackieChan_Gaming (@Blackie_Chan897) December 16, 2023

Fight on Donte!! Thank you https://t.co/L9TxfJmXhy — Jesus Contreras (@jecsomis) December 16, 2023

Sad to see you leave. Thank you and the best to you wherever you touch down ✌🏽 https://t.co/7YK9T56Kzq — IST Champz (@Solekefeufajr) December 16, 2023

Coach one of them ones💯 https://t.co/AIJr3cL0L4 — Anthony Sarao (@TheRealAntSarao) December 17, 2023

Stuck with us through legit thick and thin and served as a great interim head coach! Best of luck and fight on ✌️ https://t.co/RWrQpM86pl — TheBrendonJay (@TheBrendonJay1) December 16, 2023

Donte was a big part of USC’s recruiting turning around in 2021. Wish him the best as I’m sure he will do great things going forward https://t.co/lSNYu7LklQ — CB (@CBurns20) December 16, 2023

Thank you coach!! https://t.co/qB6Z9jLw90 — Dennis Felton Fan Club (@MindsetTrojan) December 16, 2023

@CoachDee_USC nothing but respect for you and your family, coach. Thank you for all the memories. Best dressed coach in the Pac 12. https://t.co/Y90FPINqQd — Marques Montgomery (@marques2150) December 16, 2023

Let’s get it in Athens 💪🏾 https://t.co/ZwnPVr4MEl — BACK TO BACK CHAMP 🐶 (@TheJayBurns) December 16, 2023

One of the best in the business! https://t.co/0TqG1bfYlB — Michael Rose-Ivey (@CoachRoseIvey) December 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire