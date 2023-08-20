Social media reaction: Carson Beck named as UGA’s starting quarterback
Quarterback Carson Beck has been named as Georgia’s starting quarterback following the Bulldogs’ second preseason scrimmage. Kirby Smart announced the news to the media, but had already told the quarterback room earlier in the week.
Beck, a junior, won the starting role over Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff. Beck is Georgia’s most experienced option at quarterback. He is the Georgia quarterback that is most comfortable checking in and out of plays based on the look the defense is giving.
Georgia fans have to appreciate Beck’s patience. He sat behind Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels for several seasons. Most other quarterbacks would have transferred a years ago. Beck’s reward is that he will get to run an offense that is loaded with talent. Georgia’s elite defense compliments the offense well and puts the team in a position to succeed.
Here’s how Georgia football social media reacted to Carson Beck being named as the Dawgs’ starting quarterback:
Beck has made nice throws before
Coming to a stadium near you this fall pic.twitter.com/3rle18kcx6
— Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) August 19, 2023
Former UGA QB DJ Shockley reacts
Excited to see what my guy Carson Beck will do this fall as a guy who has waited for this opportunity to lead the Dawgs there is no doubt he will be ready to go!! pic.twitter.com/Pob6GvjCx0
— DjShockley (@DjShockley3) August 19, 2023
Aaron Murray reaction
Carson Beck named UGAs starter today!
I think UGA has a superstar that is ready to explode this year
My full take➡️ https://t.co/aJwxYQHJl7 pic.twitter.com/0l8rCOfn31
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) August 19, 2023
Kirby Smart made it official
Georgia coach Kirby Smart makes it official: Carson Beck is going to be our starting quarterback. He’s done the best job. We communicated that to the other quarterbacks early this week.”
— Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) August 19, 2023
Beck will be Smart's seventh starting quarterback
Georgia starting QBs under Kirby Smart:
Greyson Lambert
Jacob Eason
Jake Fromm
D’Wan Mathis
Stetson Bennett
JT Daniels
Carson Beck
— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) August 19, 2023
Comparing Beck's patience to other quarterbacks
If you take the Top 20 QB’s from the 2020 class, 14 have transferred.
Of the 6 who haven’t…
3 have been drafted (Young, Stroud, Richardson). 3 are still in college.
2 of the 3 have started a game (Van Dyke, Prater)
Carson Beck is the only one without a start or a transfer
— Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) August 18, 2023
The post-Stetson Bennett era is here
When Carson Beck starts the opener vs. UT Martin, it will be the first time someone not named Stetson Bennett has started at QB for @GeorgiaFootball since Week 4, 2021 vs. Vandy. There was a time, as Kirby Smart noted last month, that Beck was ahead of Bennett on the depth chart.
— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) August 19, 2023
Beck's stats
The Dawgs have named QB1 for their 3-peat journey! Jr. Carson Beck is your top Dawg. In three seasons between the hedges, Beck posted 36/58 | 486 Yds | 6 TD | 2 INT. This includes 310 Yds & 4 TDs on 35 attempts in mop-up duty last season. Only QB on roster w/ a career completion. https://t.co/n3Vu8T7sI8
— Andrew Murdolo (@Ajm82299) August 19, 2023
Smart explains what gave Beck the edge
I asked Kirby Smart about how the experience Carson Beck has in the offense has given him a boost in fall camp and in earning the starting quarterback role:
"One of the smartest QBs I've been around when it comes to being able to handle the volume of offense we do." pic.twitter.com/g0pLEWISOr
— Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) August 19, 2023
Breaking down Beck's 2022 passing
.@AnthonyDasher1 & @ugasportscom said that
Kirby Smart has named Carson Beck
as #UGA's starting QB
Beck – Passing by Down in 2022
1st down: 13/15, 152 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT
2nd down: 8/12, 101 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT
3rd down: 4/7, 46 yds, 2 TD, 0 INT
4th down: 1/1, 11 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT
— Dave McMahon (@dave_mc_stats) August 19, 2023
Media reaction
Kirby Smart has named Carson Beck QB1 for Georgia pic.twitter.com/wtqd2B1wXX
— Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) August 19, 2023
