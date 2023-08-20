Breaking News:

Social media reaction: Carson Beck named as UGA’s starting quarterback

James Morgan
Quarterback Carson Beck has been named as Georgia’s starting quarterback following the Bulldogs’ second preseason scrimmage. Kirby Smart announced the news to the media, but had already told the quarterback room earlier in the week.

Beck, a junior, won the starting role over Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff. Beck is Georgia’s most experienced option at quarterback. He is the Georgia quarterback that is most comfortable checking in and out of plays based on the look the defense is giving.

Georgia fans have to appreciate Beck’s patience. He sat behind Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels for several seasons. Most other quarterbacks would have transferred a years ago. Beck’s reward is that he will get to run an offense that is loaded with talent. Georgia’s elite defense compliments the offense well and puts the team in a position to succeed.

Here’s how Georgia football social media reacted to Carson Beck being named as the Dawgs’ starting quarterback:

Beck has made nice throws before

Former UGA QB DJ Shockley reacts

Aaron Murray reaction

Kirby Smart made it official

Beck will be Smart's seventh starting quarterback

Comparing Beck's patience to other quarterbacks

The post-Stetson Bennett era is here

Beck's stats

Smart explains what gave Beck the edge

Breaking down Beck's 2022 passing

Media reaction

