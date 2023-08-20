Social media reaction: Carson Beck named as UGA’s starting quarterback

Quarterback Carson Beck has been named as Georgia’s starting quarterback following the Bulldogs’ second preseason scrimmage. Kirby Smart announced the news to the media, but had already told the quarterback room earlier in the week.

Beck, a junior, won the starting role over Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff. Beck is Georgia’s most experienced option at quarterback. He is the Georgia quarterback that is most comfortable checking in and out of plays based on the look the defense is giving.

Georgia fans have to appreciate Beck’s patience. He sat behind Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels for several seasons. Most other quarterbacks would have transferred a years ago. Beck’s reward is that he will get to run an offense that is loaded with talent. Georgia’s elite defense compliments the offense well and puts the team in a position to succeed.

Here’s how Georgia football social media reacted to Carson Beck being named as the Dawgs’ starting quarterback:

Beck has made nice throws before

Coming to a stadium near you this fall pic.twitter.com/3rle18kcx6 — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) August 19, 2023

Former UGA QB DJ Shockley reacts

Excited to see what my guy Carson Beck will do this fall as a guy who has waited for this opportunity to lead the Dawgs there is no doubt he will be ready to go!! pic.twitter.com/Pob6GvjCx0 — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) August 19, 2023

Aaron Murray reaction

Carson Beck named UGAs starter today! I think UGA has a superstar that is ready to explode this year My full take➡️ https://t.co/aJwxYQHJl7 pic.twitter.com/0l8rCOfn31 — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) August 19, 2023

Kirby Smart made it official

Georgia coach Kirby Smart makes it official: Carson Beck is going to be our starting quarterback. He’s done the best job. We communicated that to the other quarterbacks early this week.” — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) August 19, 2023

Beck will be Smart's seventh starting quarterback

Georgia starting QBs under Kirby Smart: Greyson Lambert

Jacob Eason

Jake Fromm

D’Wan Mathis

Stetson Bennett

JT Daniels

Carson Beck — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) August 19, 2023

Comparing Beck's patience to other quarterbacks

If you take the Top 20 QB’s from the 2020 class, 14 have transferred. Of the 6 who haven’t… 3 have been drafted (Young, Stroud, Richardson). 3 are still in college. 2 of the 3 have started a game (Van Dyke, Prater) Carson Beck is the only one without a start or a transfer — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) August 18, 2023

The post-Stetson Bennett era is here

When Carson Beck starts the opener vs. UT Martin, it will be the first time someone not named Stetson Bennett has started at QB for @GeorgiaFootball since Week 4, 2021 vs. Vandy. There was a time, as Kirby Smart noted last month, that Beck was ahead of Bennett on the depth chart. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) August 19, 2023

Beck's stats

The Dawgs have named QB1 for their 3-peat journey! Jr. Carson Beck is your top Dawg. In three seasons between the hedges, Beck posted 36/58 | 486 Yds | 6 TD | 2 INT. This includes 310 Yds & 4 TDs on 35 attempts in mop-up duty last season. Only QB on roster w/ a career completion. https://t.co/n3Vu8T7sI8 — Andrew Murdolo (@Ajm82299) August 19, 2023

Smart explains what gave Beck the edge

I asked Kirby Smart about how the experience Carson Beck has in the offense has given him a boost in fall camp and in earning the starting quarterback role: "One of the smartest QBs I've been around when it comes to being able to handle the volume of offense we do." pic.twitter.com/g0pLEWISOr — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) August 19, 2023

Breaking down Beck's 2022 passing

.@AnthonyDasher1 & @ugasportscom said that

Kirby Smart has named Carson Beck

as #UGA's starting QB Beck – Passing by Down in 2022 1st down: 13/15, 152 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT

2nd down: 8/12, 101 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT

3rd down: 4/7, 46 yds, 2 TD, 0 INT

4th down: 1/1, 11 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT — Dave McMahon (@dave_mc_stats) August 19, 2023

Media reaction

Kirby Smart has named Carson Beck QB1 for Georgia pic.twitter.com/wtqd2B1wXX — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) August 19, 2023

