Social media reaction to Caleb Williams’ 2022 Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy’s 2022 award ceremony wasn’t the least bit surprising.
All week long, USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was the favorite to win the award, and he did just that on Saturday night.
Williams defeated TCU QB Max Duggan, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in that order to win the award and become USC’s 8th (including Reggie Bush) Heisman winner.
Moreover, he is now the third quarterback to win the award with Lincoln Riley as the head coach. Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield were the other two at Oklahoma.
The reactions were pervasive. After the season Williams just had, this was an easy decision:
Congratulations, @CALEBcsw on the @HeismanTrophy! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/Yy2lCOLdrh
— Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) December 11, 2022
What an amazing night! Caleb deserved this award without a doubt! @CALEBcsw https://t.co/BPGdfgfLFv
— Andrew Vorhees (@Andrew_Vorhees) December 11, 2022
Congrats to @CALEBcsw on winning the @HeismanTrophy !!!!!!! #8 #usc ❤️💛
— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 11, 2022
Congrats @CALEBcsw on the #HeismanTrophy #✌🏼 https://t.co/gJu4fQTGNO
— Justin Turner (@redturn2) December 11, 2022
One day the twins will appreciate this…
Congrats @CALEBcsw!!! 👊🏾#HE13MAN #FightOn✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/mxUTzZTXyX
— Roy Manning (@CoachRoyM) December 11, 2022
Congratulations @CALEBcsw!!!#FightOn✌️
— Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) December 11, 2022
So proud of you, @CALEBcsw!
Thank you for inspiring us ALL to give our very best and reminding us the standard you walk past is the standard you accept. 💯
You’re living proof dreams WORK when you do!#HE13MAN pic.twitter.com/BoNlWqt93P
— Annie Hanson (@AnnieHanson_) December 11, 2022
Caleb Williams is an impressive young man. Pretty amazing he comes in and wins the Heisman in his first year at #USC. https://t.co/8Uhj8rNiOS
— Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) December 11, 2022
Congrats @CALEBcsw ✌🏾✌🏾 #FightOn https://t.co/cLGOgaeLCX
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 11, 2022
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @CALEBcsw Heisman Trophy Winner has a nice ring to it. #Heisman
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2022
Beyond words … love this guy! @CALEBcsw https://t.co/PeK5mVFTPD
— Chris Baucia (@QBCoachBaucia) December 11, 2022
If you are from here or live here, you should have an added sense of pride tonight because DC-native and Gonzaga College High School alum Caleb Williams just became the first ever Heisman Trophy from the DMV. That’s a big deal. Congratulations young man.
(📷: Phil Fabrizio) pic.twitter.com/mafita0Cw0
— Joe Yasharoff (@JYash) December 11, 2022
TEAM.
— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 11, 2022
Caleb Williams certainly knows how to paint MASTERPIECES ON THE FIELD. 47 total TDs and 4,447 total yards are ELITE. His Creativity, Vision and effortless throwing motion are SPECIAL. But taking @uscfb from 4-8 to 11-2 in 1 year with 24 transfers speaks to his ability to lead.
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2022
So grateful for @CALEBcsw and all the big boys!! What a night! https://t.co/cEmtGDszno
— Bobby Haskins (@haskins_b) December 11, 2022
It’s always been him 🏆#FightOn, @CALEBcsw! pic.twitter.com/ygNP8BSErh
— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 11, 2022
Congratulations @CALEBcsw and welcome to the brotherhood! https://t.co/QTH12mbBgN
— Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) December 11, 2022
Caleb Williams is crushing this acceptance speech. A wonderful blend of humor, humility, sincerity, and appreciation. What a representative for his family, @uscfb, @GonzagaGoodNews & the @HeismanTrophy. Fight on, @CALEBcsw, fight on. ✌🏻 https://t.co/rw7drkhCvC
— Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) December 11, 2022
Without a doubt the best player in college football all season. His 2022 highlight reel must be 15+ minutes long.
Caleb Williams is amazing. https://t.co/800unyNe9K
— Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 11, 2022