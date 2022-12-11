Social media reaction to Caleb Williams’ 2022 Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy’s 2022 award ceremony wasn’t the least bit surprising.

All week long, USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was the favorite to win the award, and he did just that on Saturday night.

Williams defeated TCU QB Max Duggan, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in that order to win the award and become USC’s 8th (including Reggie Bush) Heisman winner.

Moreover, he is now the third quarterback to win the award with Lincoln Riley as the head coach. Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield were the other two at Oklahoma.

The reactions were pervasive. After the season Williams just had, this was an easy decision:

FROM THE PRESIDENT

VORHEES SPEAKS

What an amazing night! Caleb deserved this award without a doubt! @CALEBcsw https://t.co/BPGdfgfLFv — Andrew Vorhees (@Andrew_Vorhees) December 11, 2022

LEINART

DODGERS REACT

Story continues

USC ASSISTANT

SANCHEZ

USC STAFF

So proud of you, @CALEBcsw! Thank you for inspiring us ALL to give our very best and reminding us the standard you walk past is the standard you accept. 💯 You’re living proof dreams WORK when you do!#HE13MAN pic.twitter.com/BoNlWqt93P — Annie Hanson (@AnnieHanson_) December 11, 2022

AMEN

Caleb Williams is an impressive young man. Pretty amazing he comes in and wins the Heisman in his first year at #USC. https://t.co/8Uhj8rNiOS — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) December 11, 2022

JUJU!

HEISMAN WINNERS WELCOME CALEB TO THE CLUB

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @CALEBcsw Heisman Trophy Winner has a nice ring to it. #Heisman — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2022

FEEL THE LOVE

DMV

If you are from here or live here, you should have an added sense of pride tonight because DC-native and Gonzaga College High School alum Caleb Williams just became the first ever Heisman Trophy from the DMV. That’s a big deal. Congratulations young man.

(📷: Phil Fabrizio) pic.twitter.com/mafita0Cw0 — Joe Yasharoff (@JYash) December 11, 2022

BROTHERHOOD

TEAM. — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 11, 2022

THE STATS

Caleb Williams certainly knows how to paint MASTERPIECES ON THE FIELD. 47 total TDs and 4,447 total yards are ELITE. His Creativity, Vision and effortless throwing motion are SPECIAL. But taking @uscfb from 4-8 to 11-2 in 1 year with 24 transfers speaks to his ability to lead. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2022

TEAMMATE

So grateful for @CALEBcsw and all the big boys!! What a night! https://t.co/cEmtGDszno — Bobby Haskins (@haskins_b) December 11, 2022

LEADER

1996 HEISMAN WINNER

IT WAS GREAT

Caleb Williams is crushing this acceptance speech. A wonderful blend of humor, humility, sincerity, and appreciation. What a representative for his family, @uscfb, @GonzagaGoodNews & the @HeismanTrophy. Fight on, @CALEBcsw, fight on. ✌🏻 https://t.co/rw7drkhCvC — Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) December 11, 2022

NO DOUBT

Without a doubt the best player in college football all season. His 2022 highlight reel must be 15+ minutes long. Caleb Williams is amazing. https://t.co/800unyNe9K — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire