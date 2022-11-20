Social media reaction to Caleb Williams’ monster night, Jordan Addison big plays in win over UCLA

Wow.

What a thrill ride that was. Unlike the Utah game on Oct. 15, USC came out on top and made the final big play against UCLA, getting the big defensive stop it lacked in Salt Lake City.

In order for Korey Foreman to make a game-sealing play, of course, USC had to be in the lead first. If the Trojans did not score 40 or even 45 points, they’re not in position to win with one last takeaway, one last UCLA turnover.

Caleb Williams and the USC offense did leave points on the field. Yet, they still scored 48. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it wasn’t below-average performance, either.

It was annoying for USC fans at times — especially at the end when the Trojans’ offense couldn’t finish the game off — but it ended happily.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to this roller-coaster in the Rose Bowl:

INSTANT IMPACT OF THE INJURY

After being nearly flawless in third-and-1, fourth-and-1 situations with Travis Dye in the backfield, #USC fails to convert on its first try without Dye. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

WRONG READ

I don’t know what Caleb is doing there. If you’re going to keep, then you gotta bounce outside. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) November 20, 2022

PLAN ZERO

Honestly didn't look like they knew what they wanted to do. https://t.co/HjueRv3RUI — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 20, 2022

RILEY OFF HIS GAME EARLY

Terrible third down play. #USC's plays coming out of timeouts so far have been less than inspiring. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 20, 2022

LEAVING POINTS ON THE FIELD

USC is stopped dead once again in the red zone by UCLA’s defense, and then, Denis Lynch botches a 32-yard field goal. If that wasn’t tipped in some way, I’m not sure why that ball came off of Lynch’s foot the way it did. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 20, 2022

NOT EVEN 3 POINTS -- NONE

Denis Lynch misses the field goal. USC gets to the red zone on its opening two drives and has no points to show for it. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 20, 2022

WORST-CASE SCENARIO

Caleb Williams with a late throw over the middle and it's picked off. His 3rd pick of the year and 2nd in as many weeks. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 20, 2022

3RD AND 1 CONVERSION

Jones runs hard. Even when he doesn't have a lot in front of him — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 20, 2022

IMPROVEMENT

Caleb's decisions have been very good this drive, both in a clean and congested pocket. Keep it up — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 20, 2022

ADDISON ADDING

Jordan Addison being healthy is a difference maker for USC. pic.twitter.com/zr9My5Cwqt — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 20, 2022

SECOND RECEIVER STEPS UP

Kyle Ford — best hands on the team. Been saying it for years. Huge 49-yard completion as the ball whistles past the defender's hand and Ford maintained focus to haul it in. #USC — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

TIMELY

Kyle Ford is starting to make a habit of getting big plays for USC when they really need them. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 20, 2022

MUST-HAVE

Touchdown Austin Jones. #USC back within a single score, UCLA leads 21-17 with 1:42 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Qay4VRtp7e — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022

JONESING

61 H1 rushing yards on 11 carries for Austin Jones, btw. 2 catches for 20 yards too. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 20, 2022

ANNOYING

A really bad time for the nightly Brenden Rice drop. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) November 20, 2022

REALLY ANNOYING

Another missed USC FG — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 20, 2022

INFURIATING

USC is checking all the boxes of how you average 8.5 yards per play in a half and score only 17 points. Fourth and short stops.

Missed kicks. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 20, 2022

3 GIFT POINTS

Thank you Chip. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 20, 2022

WASTEFUL

USC had 368 yards to UCLA’s 224 in that half. Yet the Bruins lead. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 20, 2022

TRUTH

Here’s what I’ll say: USC couldn’t have done more things to hurt itself in that half, they were very sloppy, and they’re losing 21-20. Execute the way you’re capable of in the 2nd Half and you win this football game. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 20, 2022

COST USC POINTS

Big drop from Brenden Rice… another missed opportunity for #USC this half. pic.twitter.com/M0zDefZVqX — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022

HARSH REALITY

It's on Lincoln Riley to have Brenden Rice out there in big situations when other receivers have been more reliable. Also, Denis Lynch continues to leave points on the board as well. Two misses under 35 yards? Ridiculous. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 20, 2022

USC SHOULD HAVE 35 POINTS AT HALFTIME WITH THESE PASSING YARDS

Close one at half for @uscfb with momentum in their favor! pic.twitter.com/OEvEAiCdHr — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 20, 2022

JORDAN RULES

There's that man Jordan Addison. #USC in front, 27-24. Addison with seven receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Already his second-most receiving yards in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/U9ZD33YA8S — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022

GIFTED TD

Touchdown Austin Jones. #USC up 34-24 with 6:36 left in the third quarter. Trojans have outscored the Bruins 34-10 since there was 1:47 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/pn14rAdM8M — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022

POINTS NEED TO MATCH THE YARDS

#USC with more than 500 yards through three quarters. Trojans in the red zone again as it opens fourth quarter with 34-31 lead. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

THIS IS NOT CLAY HELTON

USC in 3rd quarters this season: 126-54. They’ve scored in every game except against Oregon State; outscored in the 3rd quarter by Arizona. — Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) November 20, 2022

FORD TOUGH

Grown man catch by Kyle Ford. #USC back up 10, 41-31 with 14:51 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/Cu2OdlsJEJ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022

NEEDED

Austin Jones now has his first 100-yard game since the Fresno State game when he had 110 on 12 carries. He has 104 yards so far on 18 carries with time to go in the last quarter. — Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) November 20, 2022

ATHLETICISM

ROLE PLAYER!

CRUCIAL MISTAKE

Bad decision there by Caleb Williams. Could have run and kept the clock going but instead throws it incomplete to Falo. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 20, 2022

WRONG TURN

Exactly, Falo wasn't going to get more yards and he probably would have gone out of bounds to stop the clock. There was no universe in which throwing was the better option there. https://t.co/vvcOVb8Q7W — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 20, 2022

HAPPILY EVER AFTER

Korey Foreman seals the game with an interception and saves USC. How is that for a Los Angeles plot twist?

