Social media reaction after Bennett Warren commits to Tennessee

Dan Harralson
·3 min read

2024 four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren committed to Tennessee on Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman is from Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas.

He committed to the Vols over Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class has 19 commitments:

Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom and running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter and linebacker Jordan Burns and offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite and wide receiver Mike Matthews and linebacker Edwin Spillman and offensive lineman Warren.

Below is social media reaction following Warren’s commitment to Tennessee.

