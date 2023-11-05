Social media reaction to Alex Grinch being fired by USC and Lincoln Riley

So many people believed it would not happen. They would have to see it to believe it. Well, it has happened, and it has been seen. The headlines have appeared. The stories have been published. The announcement is official. There’s no going back.

Alex Grinch is gone at USC.

Lincoln Riley, Jennifer Cohen and USC are moving on. They knew it had to be done, and it was done. Alex Grinch was fired on Sunday afternoon after the latest capitulation from the USC defense, a 52-42 loss that brought Caleb Williams to tears and ruined what was left of the Trojans’ immensely disappointing 2023 season.

There will not be a Pac-12 Championship game appearance. There will not be a New Year’s Six bowl game. There will not be a 10-win regular season. This year is a complete failure.

Grinch, who was retained by Riley in the offseason when most fans hoped for a change at defensive coordinator, caused those failures. Riley did, too, because he essentially said it was fine to bring Grinch back.

You can imagine how social media reacted to this huge story.

Let’s see what people had to say:

FINALLY!

They finally fired Alex Grinch !!! pic.twitter.com/sMpw5gSPyf — 🍍P I N E A P P L E (@NBN_Pineapple) November 5, 2023

GIVE HIM TO ANOTHER BIG TEN TEAM!

I will say this, it’s never fun to see someone get fired. Alex Grinch is a man who was providing for his family and I can relate to that. I wish him nothing but the best in his future. I hope he gets another job, preferably in the Big Ten. 🫢 This was a move that USC needed to… — ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) November 5, 2023

VICIOUS

Did Alex Grinch get hired by Tampa Bay today? — Kelly Schneider (@ksnides14) November 5, 2023

OKLAHOMA FANS REACT

Now that USC has fired Alex Grinch can OU fire Jeff Lebby? — Brock Toney (@BrockToney4) November 5, 2023

RELIEF

im just happy it happened — fire alex grinch 🎯 (@fightdafuqon) November 5, 2023

UNITY

im loving this new camaraderie between usc and ou fans man lets hope our teams meet on the field one day — fire alex grinch 🎯 (@fightdafuqon) November 5, 2023

THE JOKES ARE FLOWING

Brian Ferentz and Alex Grinch should team up to coach the funniest team of all time. — Jonathan McCombs (@JonathanMcComb3) November 5, 2023

BAD IN ANY LANGUAGE!

Alex Grinch despedido como DC de USC, se tardaron. Espero que Lincoln Riley tome la decisión correcta con su próximo coordinador defensivo. Desafortunadamente desaprovechó sus 2 temporadas con Caleb como Qb con defensivas basura @ElCoachParra @Americanscreen1 @EstasEnOverTime https://t.co/gtI0NTqbO4 — Gonzalo dBA (@gonzdb21) November 5, 2023

LEBRON CERTAINLY WOULD APPROVE

usc has fired alex grinch pic.twitter.com/STeYZORV2E — victor (@cblvictor) November 5, 2023

BRITISH FLAVOR!

Remember, remember, the 5th of November, Alex Grinch fired on the spot. I see no reason Why this Alex Grinch season Should ever be forgot. — 🐖👨🏻‍🌾Peace, Love, & Utes🐖👨🏻‍🌾 (@peaceloveutes) November 5, 2023

LSU FANS NOTICED

Wow, look at that. It can be done. Grow some nads, Kelly and Woodward and do what’s right for the program and send House to hang out with Alex Grinch. How much worse does the defense have to perform? If you don’t see it, then you’re part of the problem too. pic.twitter.com/7kXLUelXfv — Stupaugh (@stupaugh) November 5, 2023

A USC RECRUITING TARGET NOTICED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Alex Grinch wasn’t DC for Baker or Kyler. It’s not just the defense. It’s Lincoln’s system & focus on skill only rather than the trenches. He needs new S/C system. — Kurt Witten (@kurtjwitten) November 5, 2023

USC PLAYER DISTRACTED BY GRINCH

Juju heard about the Alex Grinch news and was too distracted to be able to catch a pass lol https://t.co/jm8mZi2Ivr — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) November 5, 2023

THANKFULLY

This is the last time Trojan fans will see Alex Grinch run out of this stadium as the defensive coach. He’s been fired. 🎥 by: @OzoGrande pic.twitter.com/A5u6PYHPhp — Eric Lambkins II (@elambsquared) November 5, 2023

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Article droppin Monday. The title. “The Grinch Who Stole Defense.” Firing Alex Grinch after he robbed USC of glory & 2 potential National Championship opportunities & thus dimmed the marvelous Trojan career of QB Caleb Williams falls on Lincoln Riley’s shoulders. #USC #AlexGrinch — Kenneth Berry Covers College Football (@OzoGrande) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire