Advertisement

Social media reaction to Alex Grinch being fired by USC and Lincoln Riley

Matt Zemek
·4 min read
7

So many people believed it would not happen. They would have to see it to believe it. Well, it has happened, and it has been seen. The headlines have appeared. The stories have been published. The announcement is official. There’s no going back.

Alex Grinch is gone at USC.

Lincoln Riley, Jennifer Cohen and USC are moving on. They knew it had to be done, and it was done. Alex Grinch was fired on Sunday afternoon after the latest capitulation from the USC defense, a 52-42 loss that brought Caleb Williams to tears and ruined what was left of the Trojans’ immensely disappointing 2023 season.

There will not be a Pac-12 Championship game appearance. There will not be a New Year’s Six bowl game. There will not be a 10-win regular season. This year is a complete failure.

Grinch, who was retained by Riley in the offseason when most fans hoped for a change at defensive coordinator, caused those failures. Riley did, too, because he essentially said it was fine to bring Grinch back.

You can imagine how social media reacted to this huge story.

Let’s see what people had to say:

FINALLY!

GIVE HIM TO ANOTHER BIG TEN TEAM!

VICIOUS

OKLAHOMA FANS REACT

RELIEF

UNITY

THE JOKES ARE FLOWING

BAD IN ANY LANGUAGE!

LEBRON CERTAINLY WOULD APPROVE

BRITISH FLAVOR!

LSU FANS NOTICED

A USC RECRUITING TARGET NOTICED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

USC PLAYER DISTRACTED BY GRINCH

THANKFULLY

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire