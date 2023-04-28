The Packers didn't select Jaxon Smith Njigba or a wide receiver in the first round and Twitter had plenty to say about that

Well, the Packers didn't go with a wide receiver as some may have hoped in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

But was that really a surprise?

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Lukas Van Ness of Iowa, continuing the trend of the franchise picking defensive players.

In 11 of the last 12 drafts, the Packers have picked a defensive player. The only year in that span that they picked a player on the offensive side was when they selected quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

Love will be the new starting quarterback next season, and if past years are any indication general manager Brian Gutekunst could give Love a receiver in the second round. That is where the Packers selected several second-round receiver stars Aaron Rodgers had over the years: Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. And Christian Watson appears to fit that bill as well.

But that didn't matter to those on social media. A long talking point was that the team never gave Rodgers a first-round receiver (2002 was the last time the Packers picked a receiver in the first round). Now that continues with Love. And Twitter had plenty to say about it.

With the 13th overall pick inthe 2023 NFL draft, the #Packers select: Lukas Van Ness, edge rusher, Iowa.



They need an edge rusher. Now the focus to retool around Jordan Love (should) begin. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 28, 2023

Great introduction to playing QB for the Packers for Jordan Love. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 28, 2023

wow we’re already giving Jordan Love the Rodgers treatment how nice https://t.co/XsP66q40JI — Alli Pinter (@allipinter) April 28, 2023

another year another first round defensive pick https://t.co/zaFYRSNJyw pic.twitter.com/22v7Di9T2I — Drew Beringer (@drewberinger) April 28, 2023

Aaron Rodgers watching the Packers refuse to draft a WR for Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/im099NdmhI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 28, 2023

Aaron Rodgers seeing the Packers refuse to draft a WR again pic.twitter.com/W6EYswrRUa — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 28, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is totally FaceTiming Jordan Love right now telling him he told him so. #NFLDraft #Packers pic.twitter.com/3IFjlWf5LL — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) April 28, 2023

