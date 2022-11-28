How social media is reacting to Aaron Rodgers injury, Jordan Love and the Packers' horrid defensive showing vs. the Eagles

OK, there's a lot to unpack here in the Packers' latest loss.

Aaron Rodgers was injured late in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles and did not return in the eventual 40-33 loss. Jordan Love came in and led two scoring drives, including throwing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

And Joe Barry's defense was shredded for 363 rushing yards as the Packers were run over by quarterback Jalen Hurts and tailback Miles Sanders. It didn't take long for #FireBarry to start trending on Twitter Sunday night.

And those slim playoff hopes? Well, the Packers, who have now lost for the seventh time in eight games, are now 4-8 with five games remaining in what has been nothing short of a disastrous season on many levels for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations at the beginning of the year.

Here's a look at how social media reacted to all that went down Sunday night.

The Aaron Rodgers injury and Jordan Love play has a lot of people talking

I’m not cheering for it, and I don’t think it actually happens, but there’s no guarantee Rodgers plays again this season & there’s no guarantee he’s back with GB (or at all), next season. I truly don’t think this was it - but if it was, it’s worth reflecting on. What a journey. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 28, 2022

I know this is gonna sound crazy, but you can root for both Rodgers and Love to succeed, you don’t have to choose, it’s okay — 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) November 28, 2022

Jordan Love to Christian Watson for the 63-yard TD. Who had this on their 2022 #Packers bingo card? pic.twitter.com/1xl0CTmwOq — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 28, 2022

Packers fans looking at Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/MYx3hVi4WX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 28, 2022

That subtle, lingering feeling of what if that was the last time we saw Rodgers in a Packers uniform… — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) November 28, 2022

The beginning of the Love Era?! https://t.co/itPjS3PudE — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) November 28, 2022

Aaron Rodgers, once again, showed his heart tonight.



Much of his legacy will center around his toughness.



Much respect to 12. — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) November 28, 2022

The Packers defense was torched by the Eagles and social media wasn't kind to defensive coordinator Joe Barry

The @Eagles finished their Week 12 win over the Packers with 363 rushing yards.



That is the most rush yards in a game by the Eagles since they had a franchise-record 376 in Week 10, 1948 vs Washington.



The 1948 Eagles went on to win the NFL Championship.#FlyEaglesFly — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2022

Jalen Hurts dominated the Packers:



🦅 153 Pass Yds

🦅 157 Rush Yds

🦅 2 Pass TD

🦅 29.8 Fantasy Points pic.twitter.com/1iM42EIUmX — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) November 28, 2022

Huge win for the Packers tonight.



A) The Packers have no choice but to leave Joe Barry in Philadelphia.



B) Jordan Love stock ⬆️ — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) November 28, 2022

can all us Packers owners fire Barry??? I swear I saw that in the fine print of the letter we received. If the vote is 100% agreed upon, then the move will be made official — O'Dolph Beckham JJ (@PrettiBoiJJ) November 28, 2022

Could the #Packers fire Barry and hire Jim Leonhard this week?



Or will they wait until the bye? — Bruce Irons - Packers FTW (@BruceIronsNFL) November 28, 2022

Fire Barry, hire Leonard problem solved 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pbUJhkfaTw — Mark Moderson (@MarkModerson) November 28, 2022

If this tweet can get 10K likes will the Packers fire Joe Barry? — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) November 28, 2022

Joe Barry when asked if he has any responsibility for this defensive performance…. pic.twitter.com/a5RFz83FBU — 💚Passionate Packers💛 (@PassionPacker) November 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How Twitter is reacting to Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Joe Barry