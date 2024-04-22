How social media reacted to the Zach Wilson trade

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. | Jacob Kupferman

After a tumultuous three seasons with the New York Jets, former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was traded on Monday to the Denver Broncos, multiple outlets reported.

As was to be expected, there was plenty of reaction to the deal on social media from plenty of different people, be it BYU fans, Jets fans, Broncos fans or other NFL observers.

Here are some of the reactions shared on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Sean Payton really got rid of Russell Wilson for Zach Wilson… — 𝓘𝓼𝓪𝓲𝓪𝓱 (@1saiah_R) April 22, 2024

I don’t know if Zach Wilson can be good or not but I know he needed to get out of New York. That city was too much for him. We will see what his story will be. — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 22, 2024

Broncos really got us all hyped for their new jerseys and then brought us right back down by trading for Zach Wilson. Smh. — Bad News Broncos 🫏 (@BadNewsBroncos) April 22, 2024

HOT-TAKE ALERT: I like this move.



The Broncos can now go get MUCH-NEEDED explosive Playmakers in this draft. Zach Wilson is a humbled but very gifted thrower of the football. If Sean Payton gets him right, look out! https://t.co/6kYxlpRBDo — Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) April 22, 2024

Welp. That’s officially a rap for the Zach Wilson era here in NY.



Was he great? Nope. Did he show flashes of EVERYTHING necessary to be a success in todays NFL? Sure did.



Kid was the victim of one of the worst O Lines I’d ever seen. A DC for a Head Coach who could offer him… pic.twitter.com/EVCBzKlXZo — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) April 22, 2024

Zach Wilson on the Broncos pic.twitter.com/BknzCFxBSi — Eli (Joker) ❁ (@RealSportsFan69) April 22, 2024

The Broncos traded for Zach Wilson… pic.twitter.com/u8CzcN0iO9 — Keaton (@kjonesy1587) April 22, 2024

Zach Wilson is headed to Denver. I think this is a great landing spot for him. He has a chance to start right away. Glad he is getting another shot! https://t.co/VAh4EDgM8v — Cougs in the Pros 🤙🏼 (@BYUpros) April 22, 2024

The Denver Broncos have been discussing this trade for Zach Wilson for weeks. After exploring the veteran free agent quarterback market, there is belief in the Denver building Zach Wilson still has tons on talent and potential. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 22, 2024

Favorite moment of the Zach Wilson era:



These 2 drives against the Chiefs. Good luck @ZachWilson will be rootin for you🫡#Jets pic.twitter.com/o2j0UuHqUs — Max (@JetsLife4) April 22, 2024

The Zach Wilson era is finally over. May we never speak his name again. pic.twitter.com/BQtwbEc9F5 — Glenny and the Jets (@Glenn_Sev) April 22, 2024

Zach Wilson showing up as a starting QB again pic.twitter.com/4znV4i6vNk — Hype Train Podcast (@thehypetrainpod) April 22, 2024

Sorry, Zach. I am very happy for you but also these are the worst jerseys in the NFL. https://t.co/54dkxzzVZV — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) April 22, 2024