How social media reacted to Tennessee baseball's season-ending loss: By piling dirt on the Vols

Good teams often draw the ire of opposing fans. Teams that play with a lot of emotion do the same.

And if a team is both, it becomes a team everyone loves to hate.

It's not unfamiliar for Vols fans to be the brunt of criticism by other fan bases. The difference between the middling football teams of the 2010s and now? Tennessee baseball is really, really good.

It was the overwhelming favorite in the super regional against Notre Dame. The Irish upset the top-seeded Vols with wins on Friday and Sunday to move onto Omaha.

It's a symptom of being good while adding extracurriculars, like throwing up a middle finger while running the bases on an extra-base hit or playing every game with more emotion than the other team at all times. It happens. And when that team doesn't win a national title, so does the criticism.

Congrats Tennessee baseball on a great season. So many memorable moments…flipping opponents off rounding the bases, coach getting tossed for chest bumping umpire, crying over balls and strikes, and of course soooo many pimped out bat flips…what a legacy. #DaddyGang — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) June 12, 2022

Tennessee fans when they learn that the curse of the #1 seed is real pic.twitter.com/KFGwFvkjis — Maggie Clark (@kcountmaggie) June 12, 2022

Would rather have this tweet than postseason success anyways https://t.co/lxPWQyu20g — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 12, 2022

You gotta hand this to Tennessee: they did the impossible. They found a way to get Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas fans to agree on something — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) June 12, 2022

In college baseball, legacies are made in June.



This Tennessee team’s legacy will be:



1. Being colossal A-holes

2. Gagging away a home Super Regional as No. 1 seed



Couldn’t have happened to a better bunch. — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) June 12, 2022

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/BpweLvaPsq — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) June 12, 2022

Tennessee baseball has been the story of the college baseball season. But that story won't continue to Omaha.

With Tennessee's exit that makes three straight seasons when the number one overall seed has failed to reach Omaha and the top seed hasn't won the College World Series since Miami in 1999. In related news, baseball is a strange sport. #RoadToOmaha — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) June 12, 2022

The amount of non-Tennessee fans so concerned with Tennessee that they are currently tweeting me about a Tennessee game proves this point. https://t.co/b3zxXhBSfZ — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) June 12, 2022

Like it or not, but what Tennessee did this season was incredible for college baseball — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) June 12, 2022

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball loses to Notre Dame to end season: Fans react