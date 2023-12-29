How social media reacted to Sun Bowl: Beavers side

For every good outcome in sports, there always is a bad one. In the case of Sun Bowl, it’s that Oregon State got its clock cleaned against Notre Dame, 40-8. The only points the Beavers scored came when the game already was well out of reach. All that did was make this game look somewhat closer than it was – maybe.

Let’s not be too harsh on the Beavers though. They were missing even more players than the Irish, and it turned out the Irish have far more depth to withstand losses, at least in this matchup. We never will know how this game would have gone if other players had been available, but it’s a moot point because the game has been played, and the outcome can’t be changed.

Beavers fans took to social media afterwards and had varied reactions to the defeat. Some took it a little better than others. Maybe a new coach in Trent Bray lessens the pain. Either way, see for yourself:

President Jayathi Murthy

Great effort today by @BeaverFootball. While we hoped for a different outcome, we are so proud of the season and look forward to a new era under @Coach_Bray. #GoBeavs https://t.co/yv9tGAfjhu — Jayathi Murthy (@OregonStatePres) December 29, 2023

Andrew Nemec

Oregon State played like a top-20 team all year.

It sucks that this season – a special one – ends like this.

The Beavers deserve so much better than what modern college football has done to them over the past month or so. — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) December 29, 2023

Shannon Hill

BEAVS FOREVER 🦫 — Shannon Hill 🦫 (@Shan_OHara18) December 29, 2023

Steven Zielke

Thankful for all the Beavs that played today! It's a tough day, no doubt, but it's thankfully the end of the J*****n S***h era and this loss is his. The good news is lots of Beavs that will play next year got weeks of extra practice and game time. Players had fun at a great.. — Steven Zielke 🎶 (@zmus) December 29, 2023

Jacob Koong

Good season Beavs!! Fun one and ready for the Trent Bray era. Let’s go 12-0 in 2024!!! — Jacob Koong (@jacob_koong) December 29, 2023

Alex Davis

Love this team so goddamn much. Go beavs forever and always — Alex Davis (@AlexCD03) December 29, 2023

Nolan Waters

Even with all the stuff happening with Oregon State. I didn't expect them to be blown out. https://t.co/gsZs8OwiQo — Nolan Waters (@NolanWaters5) December 29, 2023

Cameron Soran

The difference between Oregon State and Notre Dame is depth. I have little doubt the Beavers starters could give a heck of a game to the Irish, but backup-on-backup has been a rough matchup for OSU. — Cameron Soran (@cameronsoran) December 29, 2023

Brady Feasel

Obviously I think we were all hoping for a little more motivation, but it was clear Notre Dame was a lot more organized and missing so many key players obviously hurt. The Bray era has officially begun. Here comes the Beavers 😈😈 — Brady Feasel (@BradyFeas5) December 29, 2023

Grantablo Escobar

Y’all mind if I have as many drinks as the point allowed by the Beavs 3rd string today? — Grantablo Escobar (@gigagrantablo) December 29, 2023

