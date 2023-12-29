Advertisement

How social media reacted to Sun Bowl: Beavers side

Geoffrey Clark
·3 min read

For every good outcome in sports, there always is a bad one. In the case of Sun Bowl, it’s that Oregon State got its clock cleaned against Notre Dame, 40-8. The only points the Beavers scored came when the game already was well out of reach. All that did was make this game look somewhat closer than it was – maybe.

Let’s not be too harsh on the Beavers though. They were missing even more players than the Irish, and it turned out the Irish have far more depth to withstand losses, at least in this matchup. We never will know how this game would have gone if other players had been available, but it’s a moot point because the game has been played, and the outcome can’t be changed.

Beavers fans took to social media afterwards and had varied reactions to the defeat. Some took it a little better than others. Maybe a new coach in Trent Bray lessens the pain. Either way, see for yourself:

President Jayathi Murthy

Andrew Nemec

Shannon Hill

Steven Zielke

Jacob Koong

Alex Davis

Nolan Waters

Cameron Soran

Brady Feasel

Grantablo Escobar

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire