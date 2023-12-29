How social media reacted to Sun Bowl: Irish side

As soon as Marcus Freeman had the celebratory Frosted Flakes dumped on him, it was time for Notre Dame fans to celebrate. The Irish had just beaten Oregon State, 40-8, in a Sun Bowl in which they didn’t allow the Beavers any points until the game was well out of reach in the fourth quarter. It’s the largest margin victory for the Irish in a bowl game, in which they now are 21-21.

A 10-3 season is nothing to sneeze at. While it would have been nice to get a better bowl game, there’s no arguing with achieving double-digit wins. Irish fans have reason to be optimistic for the future, and this victory will do a lot to help the program’s vibes. This should mean the fans are feeling good, too.

Irish fans took to social media afterwards to celebrate this dominant win. Here are some of the best tweets we found after the final game of the 2023 season:

Jake Ryan

Largest bowl win in school history is no small feat at Notre Dame. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/mqFJx89FN3 — Jake Ryan ☘️ (@jakeryan2112) December 29, 2023

Zachary Dosch

… and the skeletal remains of the Notre Dame football team has defeated the rotting corpse of the Oregon St football team. #GoIrish https://t.co/NP1aLaaqhO — Zachary Dosch (@zacharydosch) December 29, 2023

Jack Blaine

Notre Dame 40-8 over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. 🤗🏈🎄😎 — Jack Blaine 🇺🇸 (@JackBlaine3) December 29, 2023

Jason Zacher

Notre Dame doesn't get to eat Tony the Tiger? That's a letdown after last night. #SunBowl #NotreDame #Pop — Jason Zacher (@JasonCZacher) December 29, 2023

#NotreDame with the largest Bowl win in school history against Oregon St — David Reese (@ThaPhant0m) December 29, 2023

Albert Blackwell

Congrats on winning the Tony the Tiger Frosted Flakes Bowl Notre Dame @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/TY8N413euJ — Albert Blackwell (@Albee579) December 29, 2023

David Molenda

Rough month for the Beavs.

Notre Dame eliminated Oregon State from the men's soccer tournament 3 weeks ago. Today, the Irish roll 40-8 over OSU. Positive thoughts @margar0010 #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/3JQEKFhmaA — David Molenda (@DMoley03) December 29, 2023

Tyler Reidy

Maybe the best all-around game Notre Dame has played this season! Excited for 2024. https://t.co/HFa0zhDZcG — Tyler Reidy (@TylerJReidy) December 29, 2023

Jerry Meyer

Nathaniel Stack

Time to start the countdown for notre dame next game — Nathaniel Stack (@alphastack007) December 29, 2023

Walker Carey

Notre Dame getting to 10 wins this season via a dominant defensive effort and some opportunistic offense against a team it was clearly better than is very fitting for how the season went. Big shouts to Steve Angeli. He was fantastic this afternoon. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) December 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire