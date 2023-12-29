Advertisement

How social media reacted to Sun Bowl: Irish side

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

As soon as Marcus Freeman had the celebratory Frosted Flakes dumped on him, it was time for Notre Dame fans to celebrate. The Irish had just beaten Oregon State, 40-8, in a Sun Bowl in which they didn’t allow the Beavers any points until the game was well out of reach in the fourth quarter. It’s the largest margin victory for the Irish in a bowl game, in which they now are 21-21.

A 10-3 season is nothing to sneeze at. While it would have been nice to get a better bowl game, there’s no arguing with achieving double-digit wins. Irish fans have reason to be optimistic for the future, and this victory will do a lot to help the program’s vibes. This should mean the fans are feeling good, too.

Irish fans took to social media afterwards to celebrate this dominant win. Here are some of the best tweets we found after the final game of the 2023 season:

Jake Ryan

Zachary Dosch

Jack Blaine

Jason Zacher

David Reese

Albert Blackwell

David Molenda

Tyler Reidy

Jerry Meyer

Nathaniel Stack

Walker Carey

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire