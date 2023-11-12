How social media reacted to OU football's blowout win vs. West Virginia

That’s what they call a palate cleanser.

After two weeks of poor execution, unforced errors, untimely penalties, poor play calling, and poor officiating, that’s just what the Oklahoma Sooners needed.

The Sooners thoroughly dominated West Virginia. Sure, the Mountaineers scored 20 points, but this is a team that was averaging 37.75 points per game over their last four games. WVU had the No. 7 rushing attack. And even though they gave up some runs, the Sooners’ defense put them in 2nd and 3rd and long situations enough to be able to force Garrett Greene to beat them with his arm.

And we saw how poorly that worked out for West Virginia.

As well as the defense played, it was the Oklahoma Sooners offense that was the story. Dillon Gabriel passed Colt Brennan for 10th all-time in career passing yards and then set a new Oklahoma record for touchdowns in a game with eight.

Drake Stoops followed up his career day in Bedlam with another career day in Oklahoma’s 59-20 win.

The offense was back on track, didn’t turn the ball over, and the defense played sound football and the Sooners still have Big 12 title aspirations, even if they do need a lot of help to get there.

It was a dominating win for the Sooners and here’s how social media reacted.

Dillon Gabriel was incredible

Dillon Gabriel tonight vs West Virginia:



♦️ 23/36

♦️ 473 Total YDS

♦️ 8 Total TDS (School Record)

♦️ 0 INTS pic.twitter.com/aA5qUodpba — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2023

Huge game from Drake Stoops

Was feeling it tonight

S-E-C chants

The OU crowd has broken out into an "S-E-C" chant after another penalty in Norman.



Safe to say this fanbase is ready to leave the Big 12 and its officiating. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 12, 2023

Taunting allowed in Brett Yormark's Big 12, but don't spike the ball

4 guys stand and pose over Stoops.



No flags — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) November 12, 2023

Former Sooner liked what he saw

I’m enjoying this well balanced performance on O. Even though we’ve missed some opportunities down the field I love that we are making them cover everything. And thank God we threw it up to the big fast fella down the field @TheJaydenGibson 👏🏾👏🏾 — Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) November 12, 2023

Joseph Harroz a real one for this

This is my favorite thing from tonight honestly pic.twitter.com/W5izIhjXfh — Gunny of Stutsman Army (@Eskimokie36) November 12, 2023

