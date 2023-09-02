How social media reacted to Notre Dame-Tennessee State: Irish side

It probably goes without saying, but Notre Dame fans are happy right now. Their team followed up a 42-3 drubbing of Navy with a 56-3 thrashing against Tennessee State in its home opener. No, it won’t be this good the entire season, but it sure does instill confidence in both the team and the fan base for at least most of the rest of the schedule. We’ll see how much that confidence will pay off when it’s time to face Ohio State, USC and Clemson.

Even if this game was decided in the first half and thus plummeted interest in the second half, you still had Irish fans celebrated on social media afterwards. After all, since it won’t be this easy throughout 2023, one might as well let it all soak in while they can. Otherwise, it might be regrettable not to later on. Here are some of the best postgame tweets from Irish fans:

Rudolph Braxton

Mike Hartley

Is it too early to say @NDFootball have straightened out their defensive woes and are ready to show what the #freemanera is all about? I don't care, I said it. Let's goooo Irish!! #NotreDame #fightingirish — Mike Hartley (@IrishinSocal) September 2, 2023

Ashlynn Wood

God I love Notre Dame ☘️ #irish — Ashlynn Wood (@WooodAshlynn) September 2, 2023

Carson O'Campbell

So is Notre Dame the best team in the country….? #CFB #CollegeFootball — Carson O’ Campbell (@CarsonOCampbell) September 2, 2023

Ethan Gressley

Notre Dame moves to 2-0 with a 56-3 beatdown. First test of the season next week vs NC State ☘️ — Ethan Gressley (@thetrue_ethan) September 2, 2023

Walker Carey

Notre Dame played like junk in the first quarter and still won by 53 points. It is important to note it was against an FCS team, but showing the ability to not panic or start forcing stuff when things do not start well was good to see. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) September 2, 2023

Andre Triplett

A dominant performance by the Irish. I was worried for the first 7-8 minutes as it was 7-3 but they did what they should've done to Tennessee State. 56-3 played 3 QBs all in a day's work. 2 down 10 to go. #NotreDame #GOIRISH #FightingIrish #Irish #ND #TSUvsND #NDvsTSU — ANDRE TRIPLETT (@ATRIPLETT20) September 2, 2023

Jason Hamilton

Lucas Ortiz

I am buying into the Notre Dame hype this year. With games against OSU, USC, and Clemson, I think the playoff might have no choice but to let the Irish in. — Lucas Ortiz (@LGO2003) September 2, 2023

Love thee Notre Dame ☘️ — Lucas Freeman (@LukeFreeman11) September 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire