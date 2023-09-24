How social media reacted to Notre Dame-Ohio State: Buckeyes side

Ohio State fans were on top of the world after beating Notre Dame on the road, 17-14. No, it wasn’t the prettiest win for their Buckeyes, but none of the details mattered.

It was a victory that they’ll be talking about in Columbus for the rest of the season, if not forever, and Ryan Day lashing out at Lou Holtz on live TV was the perfect cherry on top of the winning sundae. What probably will be their team’s only trip to South Bend for a very long time couldn’t have ended better.

Naturally, Buckeyes fans took to social media to talk about a win that kept their perfect season alive. It was the only way they could realistically keep pace with Michigan or at least stay with their big rival in their quest for the College Football Playoff. Here are only a few of the tweets that surfaced from Buckeye Nation in this game’s aftermath:

Beanie Wells

Lou Holtz said The buckeyes weren’t physical and you play right into it… 🥴 — Beanie Wells (@BeanieWells26) September 24, 2023

Eric Frazier

Erick Weber

Now quading #Expend4bles at the #AMC 6 🍿🍿🍿 CELEBRATING MY BUCKEYES WIN WITH CINEMA 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/0VjKV4QonI — Erick 𝕄𝕄𝕋 Weber 🎥 (@ErickWeber) September 24, 2023

Chad M. Stryker

As i stated this morning, I’m not one for trash talk, but the team did exactly this.#Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/Cm42dXSG6n — Chad M. Stryker (@strkydog) September 24, 2023

Alex Lewis

Another Buckeyes win pic.twitter.com/D9KBRi8VJF — Alex Lewis (@lewisalex10) September 24, 2023

Jeremy Hill

Nostradamus picked correctly again, despite the world saying otherwise – Thank you Lee Corso, you beautiful genius – We love you #OH #buckeyes pic.twitter.com/EYfQBDzjuh — Jeremy Hill (@Hilljr37) September 24, 2023

Denise Stoneman

An epic ending and hard-fought @OhioStateFB win over Notre Dame. Way to go Bucks! Brutus & #Buckeyes everywhere are smiling. #BuckeyeNation🌰❤️🩶 pic.twitter.com/H3RrjSDBwH — Denise Stoneman (@denisestoneman1) September 24, 2023

Freddy Brewster

Adrian Guzman

Buckeyes buckeyes buckeyes — Adrian Guzman (@adrian_guz4) September 24, 2023

Dave Bender

Glad the Buckeyes got a bye week next week. I need it. — Dave Bender (@thatdudebender) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire