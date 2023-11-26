Advertisement

How social media reacted to Notre Dame-Stanford: Irish side

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

Notre Dame finished the 2023 regular season with a 9-3 record after demolishing Stanford, 56-23. It took a while for the Irish to put a stranglehold on this game, but once it did, there was no stopping them. They excelled in all three parts of the game, especially in the second half. Just as quickly as the Cardinal thought they had a shot at an upset, those thoughts had no choice but to dissipate.

The Irish might not win a national championship this year, but you can’t say this season has been filled with some fun moments, and there still is a bowl game to go. While we won’t know for a bit which bowl game that will be, you better believe the Irish will be ready to play it. That has happened so much this season, so why not one more time?

Here’s how Irish fans reacted to the final game of the regular season:

