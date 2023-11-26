How social media reacted to Notre Dame-Stanford: Irish side

Notre Dame finished the 2023 regular season with a 9-3 record after demolishing Stanford, 56-23. It took a while for the Irish to put a stranglehold on this game, but once it did, there was no stopping them. They excelled in all three parts of the game, especially in the second half. Just as quickly as the Cardinal thought they had a shot at an upset, those thoughts had no choice but to dissipate.

The Irish might not win a national championship this year, but you can’t say this season has been filled with some fun moments, and there still is a bowl game to go. While we won’t know for a bit which bowl game that will be, you better believe the Irish will be ready to play it. That has happened so much this season, so why not one more time?

Here’s how Irish fans reacted to the final game of the regular season:

Chuck Freeby

Final: ND 56, Stanford 23 Irish are 9-3 and await the bowl game pic.twitter.com/hucCsXYJQu — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) November 26, 2023

Zig Fracassi

After a woeful first 20-22 minutes, #NotreDame convincing 2nd & 3rd quarters took them to their 9th win in 12 games… hoping for a good bowl game…still have belief Freeman is the man for the job… learning to drive the Porsche as his first HC job — Zig Fracassi (@ZigSportsVoice) November 26, 2023

Patrick Glancy

How many of just canceled our Fubo free trial? #NDvsSTAN #GoIrish — Patrick Glancy (@pbnostalgia) November 26, 2023

Joe Glasgow

Notre Dame takes care of business at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/Nv6vTUU8Rp — Joe Glasgow (@jsph1959) November 26, 2023

Matthew McKelvey

Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation’s necessary. Those who don’t, no explanation will suffice. ☘️ — Matthew McKelvey (@matthewmck03) November 26, 2023

Joanna Jones

Can I officially dance on the grave of the defunct @Pac12Network yet? @NotreDame @IrishFans just witnessed what has been plaguing @pac12 members for years – being part of a TV package no one has/gives two rips about. Congrats, Pac-12 decision-makers. — Joanna Jones (@JJSportsGuy) November 26, 2023

Greg Slusarski

Notre Dame Wins!!! ☘️☘️☘️ 56-23 Fighting Irish!!! After a rocky start Notre Dame just dominates Stanford including 4 Rushing TD’s from Audric Estime to close out the regular season! ND goes to 9-3 on the season #GoIrish ☘️🏈 pic.twitter.com/9ySpLjMm7W — Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) November 26, 2023

Paul Nelson

Notre Dame had 4 turnovers tonight. How the hell did we win by 33 points? Oh … right … Stanford. Wait … didn't they beat us at home last year? — Paul Nelson 🐟 (@NDIrishManiac) November 26, 2023

Desean Wojtczak

Dan Kaman

“Hey Google, how do I cancel Fubo TV. #NotreDame — Dan Kaman (@DanKamanJr) November 26, 2023

