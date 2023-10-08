How social media reacted to Notre Dame-Louisville: Irish side

First, regarding the photo for this listicle, it’s too bad that Austin and Blane picked the wrong night for their first Notre Dame game. They and the other Irish fans who made the trip to Louisville watched their team’s College Football Playoff dreams die in a 33-20 upset at the hands of the Cardinals. Elsewhere, fans are left to wonder what went wrong.

Were the Irish worn down after having to give everything against Ohio State and Duke? Were they simply not prepared for what the Cardinals threw at them? Was the strategy going in all wrong? Whatever the reason, there is little left to play for this season other than the type of bowl they’ll get.

A season that was supposed to be filled with big things instead will march toward another ending without a national championship. With USC up next, it doesn’t get any easier. For now, here are some of the frustrations expressed on social media after this game:

Bobby Foley

Sam Hartman and the Irish showed me their true colors tonight and I’m disgusted — Bobby Foley (@BobbyFoley2) October 8, 2023

Dougie Sant

I still love the Irish but man they make it hard. — Dougie Sant (@dougiesant) October 8, 2023

Marc Nikolas

Karen Ann Moscato

We never should have lost to Louisville… we r much better than that. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/7ZbOQqUEyp — Karen Ann Moscato (@KarenMoscato) October 8, 2023

Bobby Douglas

Notre Dame vs Louisville in basketball this year is going to be such a horrible game and that's my main takeaway from tonight. — Bobby Douglas (@bobbydouglas21) October 8, 2023

Wayne Nolley

4 prime time games against 4 top 25 teams in 4 weeks. Nobody does that, not Alabama, not Georgia, not Ohio State or Michigan, only Notre Dame. And we play USC next week. With some of the highest academic standards in college football. Win lose or tie, Irish til I die! ☘️☘️☘️ — Wayne Nolley (@NolleyWayne) October 8, 2023

Benjamin Moyer

It’s that time of the year again. Notre Dame is eliminated from contention, and I stare at the tv in a depression. Looking toward next year and thinking things will change, all while knowing I’ll be disappointed again. Go Irish! 🍀 — Benjamin Moyer (@BenKMoyer) October 8, 2023

Zachary Cooper

A Notre Dame loss isn’t as bad with a USC loss 🥲 — Zachary Cooper (@thecommonzach) October 8, 2023

Zeke Klenk

i can’t with this team. anyone wanna build me a rage room? gonna need it next week if we play like that — Zeke Klenk (@IRISH4EVRR) October 8, 2023

Chris Syrek

I really loved the experiment and think he will be good someday – but the difference between a seasoned HC and a young coordinator is stark. The staff, the game plan, situational stuff. Freeman’s not ready. Great guy and he will get there but not with this team #Irish — Chris Syrek (@chris_syrek) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire