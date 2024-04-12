How social media reacted to Mark Pope leaving BYU for Kentucky

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells during a men’s college basketball game between Brigham Young University and Baylor University at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Everyone is talking about Mark Pope’s big move to Kentucky.

A lot of BYU fans are devastated to lose their coach. A lot of Kentucky fans are upset to have supposedly “settled.”

People around the college basketball world had takes, and more importantly, jokes.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to Pope scoring what’s arguably college basketball’s top job.

Nine years ago, Mark Pope became a head coach for the first time at Utah Valley.



Tonight, he got the Kentucky job.



America! https://t.co/0QpoCRVo4q — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2024

If you’re a Kentucky fan I think the only course of action is to just look at pictures and videos of the 96 team and hope nostalgia is a strong enough drug to make you happy right now pic.twitter.com/EjapKZqrx9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 12, 2024

White smoke from the chimney means a new Pope has been elected. Black smoke means UK fans are burning down campus over the Pope’s election. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 12, 2024

Boy, it isn't every day that one of the bluest blood programs in college football or basketball goes and hires a coach from...BYU — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) April 12, 2024

BYU fans 🤝🏻 Kentucky fans



“Not what I wanted to hear.” — Jake Welch (@BYUAllBlue) April 12, 2024

Honestly I have zero ill will towards pope. Kentucky is his dream job and arguably the best job in the sport. He proved BYU can compete in the Big 12. — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) April 12, 2024

Mark Pope: Leaving the faith — Sporty (@SportyMcSports) April 11, 2024

If this insane coaching carouse ends with Pope to Kentucky, maybe we can send Nate Austin instead and hope they don’t notice — Grant (From Campus) (@GrantNielson2) April 11, 2024

Rick Pitino to BYU? — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) April 12, 2024

Mark Pope to Kentucky: the rare hire thats viewed as a massive L for both fanbases 😂 — Joe Wheat (@joewheat27) April 12, 2024

Late night announcement from my floor: I’m all in on being a Mark Pope guy now. pic.twitter.com/oEqp1H0Lod — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) April 12, 2024

Introducing your new Kentucky basketball coach… Mark Pope… pic.twitter.com/yj53E4yBqI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 12, 2024

Mark Pope brings a tremendous amount of energy, passion and purpose to his alma mater Kentucky. @KentuckyMBB fans will surely be entertained by his uptempo offensive style and his commitment to producing and developing shooters. Pope’s engaging personality will make him a fan… — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 12, 2024

I honestly think Mark Pope is the perfect hire for a program that takes themselves way too seriously. I’m rooting for the guy.



pic.twitter.com/wNiXTh9kzO — Alison Renner 🌻 (@alison_renner) April 12, 2024

God telling Scott Drew to stay at Baylor while being cool with Mark Pope leaving BYU raises a lot of difficult questions — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) April 12, 2024

Kentucky fans thinking they are getting Dan Hurley & instead getting Mark Pope: pic.twitter.com/lNDVsH1tZG — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) April 12, 2024

Kentucky fans to Mark Pope tonight pic.twitter.com/4YIMuyWryp — Hayden (@oldmaxhall) April 12, 2024

I do get this sense this morning however that pretty much everyone around UK Basketball, including the skeptics of the decision, are determined to rally around Mark Pope and give him the support to try and make it work — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 12, 2024

Mark Pope changed his stuff MUCH quicker than Calipari lol



Dude’s pumped pic.twitter.com/Fd50HVmo9q — BEEZY GARNER (@Burke_Franklin_) April 12, 2024

Mark Pope's move to Kentucky is unprecedented in #BYU history. A Cougar head coach of football or men's basketball has NEVER left to take a higher-profile job. Steve Cleveland left for Fresno St (his dream job, just like Pope) but that was after a 9-21 season in Provo. — Darnell Dickson (@DarnellWrites) April 12, 2024

Kentucky went from John Calipari:

• 33 Conference Championships

• 57 NCAA Tournament Wins

• 6 Final Fours

• 1 National Championship



To Mark Pope:

• 0 Conference Championships

• 0 NCAA Tournament Wins

• 0 Final Fours

• 0 National Championships — Sam Block (@theblockspot) April 12, 2024

If Mark Pope is hired at Kentucky I just feel compelled to say that Mark is one of the best people you could ever know. Fierce competitor. Man of character and integrity. Someone you feel comfortable sending your son to play for. A GREAT player. Better coach. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 12, 2024

I’d love to see Kentucky hire Mark Pope! He was an excellent teammate for us in Milwaukee and we all loved his hustle, grit and rebounding! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 12, 2024

I think Mark Pope’s glad he dropped out of medical school now. — BYU Burner (@byuburner1) April 12, 2024

Another respected Big 12 coach on Kentucky hiring Mark Pope:



"I think he is very well respected from other coaches in the league and around the country. Recruiting would be my only concern, but now he’s at UK.



Other Coaches I have talked to believe he wouldn’t have had any… — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 12, 2024

Source on Mark Pope: "He may be one of the best not so known coaches out there." — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) April 12, 2024