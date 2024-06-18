How social media reacted to Kanon Catchings committing to BYU basketball

BYU Cougars fans react after their team scores on the against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Another day, another eye-popping recruiting win for Kevin Young.

The new BYU basketball head coach made headlines yet again Tuesday for signing four-star talent Kanon Catchings, who is rated as the top recruit in program history by 247 Sports and projects to be a 2025 NBA first round draft selection.

Here’s how social media reacted to Catchings joining Young’s BYU program.

NEWS: Kanon Catchings, a projected first-round pick in 2025, has committed to BYU, he told ESPN.



Catchings is the second projected one-and-done first-rounder new head coach Kevin Young has reeled in since leaving the Phoenix Suns for BYU.



STORY: https://t.co/57nUXJuufq pic.twitter.com/vjuTP7hilg — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2024

NEWS: 2024 Top-40 prospect Kanon Catchings has committed to BYU, source tells @On3Recruits. Becomes the program’s highest-ranked recruit in a decade.



The 6-9 small forward is a former Purdue signee. https://t.co/LnHRY7AGGG pic.twitter.com/xw3hT0C1E2 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 18, 2024

Former Purdue commit Kanon Catchings has committed to BYU, per release.



Kevin Young hasn't coached a game yet in college, but the buzz is officially palpable in Provo entering the 2024-25 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 18, 2024

Kevin Young made the move from the NBA into college and has quickly made a big splash on the recruiting trail.



Has now reeled in arguably the best class in BYU history with Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings, Brody Kozlowski, Brooks Bahr and Elijah Crawford while adding Rutgers… — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 18, 2024

Final Four or bust. https://t.co/VT7VtMgEzh — Hunter Miller (@MillerHHunter) June 18, 2024

BYU Basketball suddenly has become the new Gonzaga/Kansas/Duke/Kentucky/North Carolina.



Look out, college hoops world! 🏀🏆 https://t.co/CuOEhrTjBx — Daniel Evans (@DanielRyanEvans) June 18, 2024

PROvo — Tim LaComb (@tlacomb) June 18, 2024

Kanon Catchings’ .9849 247 Sports recruiting rating makes him the highest signee in program history (since the metric was used).



BYU currently has its #1, #5 & #8 highest 247 Sports recruiting rated players of all-time.



And that doesn’t include Egor Demin who if he was… — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) June 18, 2024

Projected Lottery Pick Egor Demin

4⭐️ Kanon Catchings

4⭐️ Brody Kozlowski

4⭐️ Elijah Crawford

4⭐️ Transfer Dallin Hall

4⭐️ Transfer Richie Saunders

4⭐️ Transfer Mawot Mag

3⭐️ Transfer Keba Keita



LET KY COOK 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/2gxQvIHKUp — Hype Train Podcast (@thehypetrainpod) June 18, 2024

What is going on in Provo https://t.co/ju3xfYoGJe pic.twitter.com/XDi0tkIh4F — Garrett Rusick (@G_roosk) June 18, 2024

This class is already beyond my wildest dreams. Can't wait to see what the future holds for BYU basketball. https://t.co/OzkLWxJSFG — BYU4Trey (@playoffbogey) June 18, 2024

👀



Kevin Young and staff are on a roll...🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Qm45lJfIvI — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) June 18, 2024

Kevin Young racking up basketball recruits at BYU pic.twitter.com/5YdnFvsSww — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) June 18, 2024

I can’t believe this is real life. https://t.co/xZ5R4Kigra — Micah (@El_Mas_Micah) June 18, 2024

Was Jack Gohlke the best thing to happen to byu hoops?? The people are asking…#BYUhoops — Tyler Gregory (@tyler_gregory11) June 18, 2024

I tried to tell you weeks ago: BYU coach Kevin Young is coming for blood.



Retained most of last years roster. Added two projected first rounders in Catchings and potential lottery pick Egor Demin.



Cougars are gonna be a PROBLEM in the loaded Big 12 next year https://t.co/HAzlLbsVRV — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 18, 2024

If Kevin Young is a better coach than he is a recruiter, BYU should be able to win the next 10 national championships. https://t.co/8p2MprKXvk — Scott (@scottmgower) June 18, 2024