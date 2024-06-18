Advertisement

How social media reacted to Kanon Catchings committing to BYU basketball

jackson payne
BYU Cougars fans react after their team scores on the against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
BYU Cougars fans react after their team scores on the against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Another day, another eye-popping recruiting win for Kevin Young.

The new BYU basketball head coach made headlines yet again Tuesday for signing four-star talent Kanon Catchings, who is rated as the top recruit in program history by 247 Sports and projects to be a 2025 NBA first round draft selection.

Here’s how social media reacted to Catchings joining Young’s BYU program.