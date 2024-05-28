How social media reacted to Egor Demin committing to BYU basketball

BYU basketball signed arguably its top recruit in program history on Tuesday, and even Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had something to say about it.

“Whoa,” he tweeted after news of Egor Demin’s commitment to the Cougars broke Tuesday morning via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It’s no secret that any BYU news will garner attention online, but when it comes in the form of a “Woj bomb,” you know it’s a historic event.

Here’s how social media reacted to Demin joining Kevin Young’s BYU program.

ESPN Sources with @Draftexpress: Real Madrid’s Egor Demin — a projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick — has committed to BYU and coach Kevin Young for the 2024-‘25 season. Demin’s a highly skilled 6-9 Russian guard who’ll arrive as one of most talented recruits in program history. pic.twitter.com/EJcNAyqN9N — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2024

Exciting addition for BYU. NBA scouts scour the globe seeking out prospects like Egor Demin -- a fluid 6'9 playmaker with dynamic shot-making prowess, vision and passing creativity, explosiveness, and the versatility to guard and play multiple positions. https://t.co/RSZOJTN9A5 pic.twitter.com/8GHTdWWcrd — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 28, 2024

I can’t believe we’ve gotten two different BYU Woj bombs in the past six weeks. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/pJr405fFG7 — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) May 28, 2024

BYU Woj Bombs continue to be the best Woj bombs https://t.co/LfmC9OuuII — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) May 28, 2024

If your school's business isn't being announced by Woj bombs, what are you even doing? 😂😂😂 #GoCougs https://t.co/dHQrzkw3tx — Jared, that being said #GoCougs 🤙 (@jrossean) May 28, 2024

Sincere question… was mark pope leaving the best thing to ever happen to BYU basketball? https://t.co/GXCypa8EdV — Fifth Quarter BYU (@byu_fq) May 28, 2024

Pope brought the BYU team to Europe.



Kevin Young is bringing Europe to BYU. https://t.co/je0OLmKe5R — Jeremiah Hale (@jeremiah__hale) May 28, 2024

There’s an argument this is the biggest signing for any sport in BYU history. A non-LDS international prospect currently projected as a top 10 pick in next year’s NBA draft. BYU just doesn’t get guys like that.



This ain’t your grandma’s BYU program folks. https://t.co/MRN0u1VM2w — Logan (@ElKeichs) May 28, 2024

WHOA!!! The Kevin Young rocket ship is showing no signs of slowing down. https://t.co/o15JSk9PnZ — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) May 28, 2024

Any chance he’d give BYU some TE reps? https://t.co/6wMX3JwEGQ — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) May 28, 2024

INCREDIBLE news for BYU. Kevin Young is making amazing things happen for the Cougars. Wow! https://t.co/QodzkUu77s — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) May 28, 2024

Hiring Kevin Young will go down as the best thing that ever happened to this program https://t.co/UWfprMukZi — Elijah (@ElijahBYUAZ) May 28, 2024