How social media reacted to BYU’s upset NCAA Tournament loss
Since they were a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, the BYU Cougars’ loss to the 11 seed Duquesne Dukes in Thursday’s opening round was considered the first real upset of the Big Dance.
It led to plenty of reactions on social media.
Here are some of the many tweets about BYU’s upset loss.
Basketball is not fun. I did not have fun today.
— Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) March 21, 2024
Sadness
— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) March 21, 2024
Still never seen the Cougs win an NCAA tournament game since coming to the US… 😭
— Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) March 21, 2024
Death
Taxes
BYU crapping the bed in March
— Calvy J (@CJRealHoops1) March 21, 2024
AYYYYYYYEEEEE!!! First tournament win in 55 years! @CoachDambrot 🐐 @DuqMBB 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Keep it going
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2024
Knell, saunders, waterman, khalifa, where were you guys today?
— Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) March 21, 2024
OVER 16 MILLION BRACKETS BUSTED 😳 pic.twitter.com/Pmj9F42qao
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2024
I’m sick
— BYU Uniform Tracker (@BYUTracker) March 21, 2024
Does BYU have any athletic wings or bigs coming in next year? They killed us this season. https://t.co/SYDssUzzYf
— Colton Nickel (@cjnickel2) March 21, 2024
As fun as this season was, we went 1-3 down the stretch blowing a big lead to Iowa State, getting mauled from the tip against Texas Tech, and now losing to Duquesne in the first round.
Fun season that ended with 3 brutal losses.
— Fifth Quarter BYU (@byu_fq) March 21, 2024
Here is my rant that no one wants to hear:
I understand bad games happen, I understand sometimes you miss shots.
But what BYU did today is crazy. We took 30 game minutes to match the energy. Sickening to watch. We looked so out of sorts. I don’t get how that happens. Sucks
— Addison Shurtz (@addshurtz4) March 21, 2024
Is Utah basketball in a bad place? Yes.
But imagine not having won a first round game in 13 years 😬
— HouseOfUte (@ute111111) March 21, 2024
Sorry Cougs. I picked ya in my bracket.
— Utebuntu 3-24 (@Utebuntu) March 21, 2024
🤣🤣🤣🤣
— FearTheBull (@Call_It_UState) March 21, 2024
I am absolutely loving the TL right now! 😂
— Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) March 21, 2024
Utah has not been to the tournament in 8 years. Still have the 3 most recent tourney wins in the state.
— Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) March 21, 2024
Had BYU in the Final Four. Gg
— Jordan Duncan (@JordanDuncan43) March 21, 2024
Who had BYU going further than the second round? Couldn’t be me
— Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) March 21, 2024
I changed my pick on Duquesne/BYU so many times and ultimately went with BYU.... 0-2 start to my bracket 😂
— Dooley (@_TheRealDooley_) March 21, 2024
I thought BYU was gonna win by 30 pic.twitter.com/Z3EPeDrSxx
— Garrett (@GB5700) March 21, 2024
Well that didn't last long. Thanks BYU... pic.twitter.com/3zYXtfk7ET
— Denton Askren (@DentonAskren) March 21, 2024
I definitely didn’t pick BYU to go to the Elite 8 HAHAHAHAAHhaha
— Oxx (@OxxSports) March 21, 2024
there's only one man that can save byu hoops pic.twitter.com/H557UN6V7Y
— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) March 21, 2024
160 some-odd days until football season is here. That’s the good news for today.
— Locked On (BYU) Cougars Podcast (@LockedOnCougars) March 21, 2024