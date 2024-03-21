How social media reacted to BYU’s upset NCAA Tournament loss

Brigham Young Cougars players circle up on the court during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Since they were a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, the BYU Cougars’ loss to the 11 seed Duquesne Dukes in Thursday’s opening round was considered the first real upset of the Big Dance.

It led to plenty of reactions on social media.

Here are some of the many tweets about BYU’s upset loss.

Basketball is not fun. I did not have fun today. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) March 21, 2024

Sadness — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) March 21, 2024

Still never seen the Cougs win an NCAA tournament game since coming to the US… 😭 — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) March 21, 2024

Death

Taxes

BYU crapping the bed in March — Calvy J (@CJRealHoops1) March 21, 2024

Knell, saunders, waterman, khalifa, where were you guys today? — Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) March 21, 2024

OVER 16 MILLION BRACKETS BUSTED 😳 pic.twitter.com/Pmj9F42qao — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2024

I’m sick — BYU Uniform Tracker (@BYUTracker) March 21, 2024

Does BYU have any athletic wings or bigs coming in next year? They killed us this season. https://t.co/SYDssUzzYf — Colton Nickel (@cjnickel2) March 21, 2024

As fun as this season was, we went 1-3 down the stretch blowing a big lead to Iowa State, getting mauled from the tip against Texas Tech, and now losing to Duquesne in the first round.



Fun season that ended with 3 brutal losses. — Fifth Quarter BYU (@byu_fq) March 21, 2024

Here is my rant that no one wants to hear:



I understand bad games happen, I understand sometimes you miss shots.



But what BYU did today is crazy. We took 30 game minutes to match the energy. Sickening to watch. We looked so out of sorts. I don’t get how that happens. Sucks — Addison Shurtz (@addshurtz4) March 21, 2024

Is Utah basketball in a bad place? Yes.



But imagine not having won a first round game in 13 years 😬 — HouseOfUte (@ute111111) March 21, 2024

Sorry Cougs. I picked ya in my bracket. — Utebuntu 3-24 (@Utebuntu) March 21, 2024

I am absolutely loving the TL right now! 😂 — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) March 21, 2024

Utah has not been to the tournament in 8 years. Still have the 3 most recent tourney wins in the state. — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) March 21, 2024

Had BYU in the Final Four. Gg — Jordan Duncan (@JordanDuncan43) March 21, 2024

Who had BYU going further than the second round? Couldn’t be me — Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) March 21, 2024

I changed my pick on Duquesne/BYU so many times and ultimately went with BYU.... 0-2 start to my bracket 😂 — Dooley (@_TheRealDooley_) March 21, 2024

I thought BYU was gonna win by 30 pic.twitter.com/Z3EPeDrSxx — Garrett (@GB5700) March 21, 2024

Well that didn't last long. Thanks BYU... pic.twitter.com/3zYXtfk7ET — Denton Askren (@DentonAskren) March 21, 2024

I definitely didn’t pick BYU to go to the Elite 8 HAHAHAHAAHhaha — Oxx (@OxxSports) March 21, 2024

there's only one man that can save byu hoops pic.twitter.com/H557UN6V7Y — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) March 21, 2024