How social media reacted to Baylor’s win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship

Coming off of an impressive win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Bedlam, the Oklahoma State Cowboys figured to be in line to win their first Big 12 title. Blake Shapen and the Baylor Bears had other plans as they jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first half off of the true freshman quarterback’s impressive performance.

Coming into this contest, the Oklahoma State Cowboys had allowed just nine passing touchdowns on the season, but Shapen threw three in the first half to give the Bears their big lead.

For the second straight week, the Cowboys’ defense held the opposing offense scoreless, but the Bears’ defense was able to hold on in the second half despite a serious comeback effort from Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys.

Sanders, who threw four interceptions in this game, was great in the final three minutes, leading the Cowboys to first and goal inside the five-yard line against Baylor. Baylor’s defense, as they had all game long, held strong at the goal line to preserve the win.

Though it’s not a Sooners win, Oklahoma fans were tuned into this contest, and here are some of the best social media reactions from the Baylor Bears 23-16 Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State has now matched Oklahoma in at least one statistical category. OSU now has the same number of losses in the Big 12 Championship Game as the Sooners. Oklahoma State (0-1)

Oklahoma (11-1) — Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) December 4, 2021

Dave Aranda’s reaction to winning the Big 12 Championship may be the most football guy reaction ever 😂. pic.twitter.com/ixlZKxGZnS — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 4, 2021

It’s like we’re watching the 2nd and 3rd best team play against each other .. — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) December 4, 2021

Don’t get use to it. We’ll be back!!#OUDNA — Coach Drew Hill (@OU_CoachHill) December 4, 2021

So I'm going to disagree here. Just put me down for the opposite. https://t.co/lWXz8N6FtN — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 4, 2021

Baylor is not getting in over Notre Dame. It’s just not going to happen. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 4, 2021

I love college football so much — bwalk (@brynden_walker) December 4, 2021

Oklahoma State shutout a top 10 team in the 2nd half, and that’s not nothing. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2021

Pokes please remember to respect every call made by the officials this week. I remember being told that a few calls could not impact the outcome of a game. — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) December 4, 2021

OSU not built for no conference championship — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) December 4, 2021

USC fans watching this Spencer Sanders and wondering how Alex Grinch allowed him to beat them. — Locked on Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 4, 2021

Spencer Sanders has thrown four INTs in three quarters against Baylor. Bryce Young has thrown four all season. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 4, 2021

If #Sooners play Oregon in the #alamobowl we should onside kick after every score. @OU_Football — Macey Turley (@MaceyTurley) December 4, 2021

Oklahoma State was this close 😬 pic.twitter.com/NnaKQ8IYs6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021

Just how close was Oklahoma State from making the playoff? Inches. pic.twitter.com/vrv4wlIpZ6 — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) December 4, 2021

A bald Big 12 championship coach. I’m so proud. ⁦@BaldHQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/BrBhzzp04H — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 4, 2021

An epic contest between two teams desperately trying to lose…THIS IS THE BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP. — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) December 4, 2021

Make no mistake about it, the pro-Bama deep state and corporate media will be at the Big 12, Big 10, and AAC championship games today attempting to build a life raft to the playoffs for Alabama if their efforts in Atlanta fail. Stay vigilant, my Michigan, Cincy, and OSU friends — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 4, 2021

Dave Aranda should be Coach of the Year. 2-7 last year to 10-2 and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance this year with the Baylor Bears. No wonder everyone wants him to be their coach. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 28, 2021

Not sure anyone would have predicted Spencer getting exposed like this in the Big 12 Championship at the beginning of the year. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2021

Todays Big 12 championship is a big day for every country boy who thinks they would win a fight with a bear. — Keithen Faerber (@KeithenFaerber) December 4, 2021

the Big 12 restarted its conference championship game in large part because the College Football Playoff jumped Big 12 champ Ohio State over split champs TCU and Baylor in 2014.

Now Oklahoma State might get jumped by dormant Notre Dame because of a Big 12 championship loss — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 4, 2021

this Big 12 Championship Game cementing their status as a fully fledged defensive league. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 4, 2021

Oklahoma State’s defense only allowed nine passing TDs all year, and Blake Shapen’s got three in less than a half. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) December 4, 2021

Dave Aranda and Jeff Grimes had Blake Shapen and this Baylor team ready to play. This is what great coaching looks like. — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 4, 2021

Baylor QB Blake Shapen set a record for consecutive completions in a Big 12 title game with 17 to start the day. This is his second-ever start. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 4, 2021

