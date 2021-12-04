How social media reacted to Baylor’s win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship

John Williams
Coming off of an impressive win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Bedlam, the Oklahoma State Cowboys figured to be in line to win their first Big 12 title. Blake Shapen and the Baylor Bears had other plans as they jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first half off of the true freshman quarterback’s impressive performance.

Coming into this contest, the Oklahoma State Cowboys had allowed just nine passing touchdowns on the season, but Shapen threw three in the first half to give the Bears their big lead.

For the second straight week, the Cowboys’ defense held the opposing offense scoreless, but the Bears’ defense was able to hold on in the second half despite a serious comeback effort from Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys.

Sanders, who threw four interceptions in this game, was great in the final three minutes, leading the Cowboys to first and goal inside the five-yard line against Baylor. Baylor’s defense, as they had all game long, held strong at the goal line to preserve the win.

Though it’s not a Sooners win, Oklahoma fans were tuned into this contest, and here are some of the best social media reactions from the Baylor Bears 23-16 Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State.

