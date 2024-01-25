Social media quieter by the game as fans grow more disinterested in Arkansas basketball

With fans quickly jumping ship on the Arkansas basketball team, social media has dwindled down to mostly a few comments of contention.

Arkansas (10-8, 1-4 SEC) has struggled mightily since the conference slate began three weeks ago, with their lone SEC win coming on a late buzzer-beater to topple Texas A&M at home.

Now the Hogs travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss (15-3, 2-3 SEC), and very few of the Razorback faithful give them much of a chance

Here are some notes and bits of feedback posted on X, prior to the game with the Rebels:

Gameday!

Gameday from Oxford 🏀 Arkansas @ Ole Miss

🕗 8:00 PM

📺 ESPNU

📍 Pavilion at Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/isTbSp2lE9 — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) January 24, 2024

Power bust

Arkansas basketball near bottom; Kentucky, Auburn, Vols near top of SEC Basketball Power Rankings https://t.co/S1g96bytka pic.twitter.com/sljo35DIDl — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) January 23, 2024

Big question

Looking forward

Here's a closer look at five Class of 2025 basketball prospects to watch for the Arkansas Razorbacks… Top 2025 Arkansas basketball recruiting targets to watch #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (VIP): https://t.co/5hJtPTrKKk pic.twitter.com/RCOb0BKcbO — Arkansas on 247Sports (@ArkansasOn247) January 24, 2024

Unwatchable

Because the team is unwatchable. Lazy. Not smart. Not fundamental. Arrogant. BAD basketball — WooPigSTL (@TulsaRazorback) January 24, 2024

Muss in a minute

First time at Ole Miss since 2022, get ready with the Musselmans. pic.twitter.com/On45Ou95D3 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 24, 2024

Expect these valleys

Bingo. Lol. He really has zero clue. Try being a fan during our 90-95 seasons and then have basketball fall into the abyss. Grow thicker skin if you are going to be a Razorback fan and learn to expect these valleys. Because they are inevitable. Don't let sports ruin your life. — Olivia (@OliviaM81440373) January 24, 2024

Cryin' shame

Me, watching this Razorback basketball team completely waste what could have been an amazing season. https://t.co/1fr2mol1rG — Melissa (@MelissainPhx) January 22, 2024

Just beware

***It's time for Razorback Reels!*** Hide the children for this one. If you have a heart condition, leave the room. If you have seasonal depression brought on by your sports team struggling, I suggest you keep scrolling. Arkansas Basketball…(1 of 17) pic.twitter.com/QSt65lYqoF — The Pig Sty (@thepigsty94) January 21, 2024

No Mark

Live look at Razorback men’s basketball in 9 minutes without Tramon Mark starting https://t.co/BWB1Xe7Mpa — Gunnar Bartlett (@GunnarABartlett) January 25, 2024

Just ask Mom

Perhaps Eric Musselman's mom holds the key to turn Arkansas around. She's forgotten more about basketball than most players know and Razorbacks coach will listen to her.#Arkansas #HottyToddy #BBN https://t.co/eolTmQ6d9i — AllHogs (@allhogswps) January 25, 2024

Simply instructions

Play as a team — Razorback0070 (@Razorback0070) January 25, 2024

Never THAT bad

It will NEVER be that bad…NEVER — BubbaSwine – Razorback in God’s Country🐗🐗🐗 (@bubbaswine) January 25, 2024

So, a little hope

Last time Arkansas played without Tramon Mark the Razorbacks beat Duke. https://t.co/2E9WX8F0Hv — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) January 25, 2024

Is red a sign?

Does all the Razorback red mean we’ll see a Razorback win tonight? 👀 #WPS https://t.co/n5whDfN3nl — Meridith Mulkey (@4029Meridith) January 25, 2024

What stinks?

CBB

THE BATTLE OF THE TURDS

ARKANSAS/OLE MISS 3* ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS TT OVER 71.5 ✌️ — HornyGoatWeed (@OverGoat1) January 25, 2024

