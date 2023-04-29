Reaction to Detroit Lions' Brian Branch draft pick positive, but worry about Sam LaPorta

With their first pick in the second round, the Detroit Lions decided to stay in the state of Iowa.

The Lions picked up the No. 34 pick in the NFL draft after a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. The Lions used that pick to select Sam LaPorta, the all-time leading receiver for tight ends at Iowa.

About an hour after selecting LaPorta, the Lions decided to trade up a few spots with divisional rivals Green Bay. The Lions moved up from pick No. 48 to No. 45 and gave up pick No. 159 to do so. With the newly acquired pick, the Lions selected Brian Branch, the defensive back from Alabama. Branch was one of the few players who was still in the green room after not getting selected in the first round. Free Press Lions beat reporter Dave Birkett said the moment reminded him of Darius Slay when he was picked in 2013.

ESPN's Booger McFarland called it a fantastic selection, and Louis Riddick also liked the pick.

The Lions continued their trading-trend on Friday when they sent pick Nos. 55 and 194 to the Kansas City Chiefs for Nos. 63, 122, 249. The Chiefs picked wide receiver Rashee Rice from SMU. After getting pick No. 63, the Lions traded again, sending Nos. 63 and 183 to the Denver Broncos for picks Nos. 68 and 139.

After all those trades, the Lions ended up selecting quarterback Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. The 6-foot-4 quarterback had a breakout fifth year for the Volunteers at 25 years old, throwing for 3,135 yards in just 11 games before tearing the ACL in his knee.

As always with social media, the immediate reactions have been divided, especially for the LaPorta selection. Many thought the Lions should've picked Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at No. 34, who went one pick after LaPorta to the Las Vegas Raiders. But the Branch pick seems to be turning the social media tide more in favor of the Lions' front office.

Here is what social media had to say about the selections.

New Lions DB Brian Branch on his former Alabama teammate (and current Lions teammate) Jahmyr Gibbs: Gibbs is a generational talent. Alvin Kamara 2.0. He did a lot of things that’s unteachable and unguardable — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 29, 2023

The 2020 Minnesota Vikings hold the record with 15 picks in a single draft. Brad Holmes has entered the same zip code and is closing in on the same ballpark. The Lions have picked 4, and now have 6 picks remaining. #OnePride #NFLDraft #Lions — North Campus Turkey (an actual live Turkey) (@NCampusTurkey) April 29, 2023

More I think about it more I LOVE the @Lions draft



3rd best team in NFC and NFC Title contenders — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 29, 2023

Let's Go Detroit Crimson Hawkeyes 👀😁#OnePride — CoolShay (@coleonshay878) April 29, 2023

ESPN showing Branch sticking at the draft to hear his name called in KC. That's Darius Slay vibes, like it. Enjoy the moment, no matter how it happens. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 29, 2023

Brian Branch better be ready to bite some knee caps. That's what the Dan Campbell #Lions do.. #NFLDraft — Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) April 29, 2023

Brian Branch is the first #Lions pick I'd give two thumbs up to... very good value. Fits a need. Solid pick. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) April 29, 2023

Another Iowa product, who Kirk Ferentz compared to Jack Campbell today. Took LaPorta ahead of Mayer, Washington at TE https://t.co/Qng4X87zoj — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 28, 2023

Iowa has had a pretty insane run of talented TE's. I'm curious about how LaPorta compares with Hockenson, whom Holmes jettisoned as he wasn't a fit with what they wanted to do. #Lions #NFLDraft https://t.co/LBruySUDqX — Chris Marshall (@marshallchrisl) April 28, 2023

😂😂😂 Did the #Lions really take a TE not named Michael Mayer there? 😂😂😂 — Jeff in the 'Ville (@JeffInNashville) April 28, 2023

Tryin to love ya Brad Holmes #Lions — Stephen Root (@ROOT850) April 28, 2023

