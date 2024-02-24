Advertisement

Social media posts more positive after Razorbacks win over Mizzou

C. Steve Andrews
·4 min read

For the first time this season, the Arkansas basketball team has won back-to-back games in the SEC. The Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9) outscored Missouri 52-39 in the second half on Saturday and swept the season series with the Tigers, following the 88-73 win in Bud Walton Arena.

Senior Khalif Battle was absolutely on fire, scoring a career-high 42 points, marking the 13th time in Razorback history that a player has topped 40. Coming into the game averaging 10.6 points per contest, Battle went an efficient 11-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-10 from the arc and a perfect 14-of-14 from the foul line.

The feedback on social media following the game was about as positive as it has been since conference play began in January, although there are still a few disgruntled outliers, who are going to complain and whine, no matter the outcome.

Here is a sample of the posting on X, after Arkansas’s victory on Saturday:

 

