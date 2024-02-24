Social media posts more positive after Razorbacks win over Mizzou

For the first time this season, the Arkansas basketball team has won back-to-back games in the SEC. The Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9) outscored Missouri 52-39 in the second half on Saturday and swept the season series with the Tigers, following the 88-73 win in Bud Walton Arena.

Senior Khalif Battle was absolutely on fire, scoring a career-high 42 points, marking the 13th time in Razorback history that a player has topped 40. Coming into the game averaging 10.6 points per contest, Battle went an efficient 11-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-10 from the arc and a perfect 14-of-14 from the foul line.

The feedback on social media following the game was about as positive as it has been since conference play began in January, although there are still a few disgruntled outliers, who are going to complain and whine, no matter the outcome.

Here is a sample of the posting on X, after Arkansas’s victory on Saturday:

All buckets from Khalif's 42

Every field goal from Khalif Battle's 42 point performance pic.twitter.com/bcJtKzfPcq — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) February 24, 2024

Yurachek & Battle

That's 42 points and a dub for those counting at home pic.twitter.com/lkAcx2lern — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 24, 2024

Hogs rolling

HOGS ARE ROLLING 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jrcv0N0xaQ — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 24, 2024

Bobby Bones in da house

Monster game

Khalid Battle had a MONSTER day today for Arkansas 🔥 The Razorbacks grabbed a W over Missouri as well pic.twitter.com/QhxCjbfCjI — College Basketball View (@cbbview) February 24, 2024

Went nutzo

Ole porky had to go to his kids basketball game so I couldn’t finish the Razorback game, but DAMN!!! Battle went nutzo — 229 Arkansas (@PorkTown229) February 24, 2024

The runaway

Arkansas ran away with this 1 in the the 2nd Half due in large part to a special performance & Career High *FORTY-TWO Points from Khalif Battle👆🅰️🐗 *Most Points by any SEC Player this Season

*2nd Most PTs in History by a Hog in an SEC Game#Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/BQviJII1GR — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) February 24, 2024

The king

Yall ain’t allowed to talk shit in basketball or baseball tbh. Y’all’s 4 months of fun is up for a while. — Red Kingdom Razorback 🐗🔴🟡🐗 (@zcremer52) February 24, 2024

I'm back in

Uh oh. I think I’m back in on this Razorback basketball team — William Bates (@Trilliam_Gates) February 24, 2024

Beware of heat

Don’t let the Arkansas basketball Razorbacks get hot! — Booster (@kyleb40) February 24, 2024

Tough to watch

This sequence between Mizzou and Arkansas makes me wanna stop watching college basketball all together pic.twitter.com/Er7FfZwlH6 — betr (@betr) February 24, 2024

Everything Muss said

Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas basketball beat Missouri https://t.co/hjXKyeTNsb pic.twitter.com/fiYL1P4sQg — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) February 24, 2024

Post-game presser

Postgame Press Conference: Missouri — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 24, 2024

Sweat free on the line

Mizzou smack talk

Down year but not setting records like you poors. The last 3 years of Arkansas basketball are better than any stretch Mizzou has had all time little bro — Will Brick (@WMBHOGS) February 24, 2024

School record for Tigers

Missouri Tigers lose their school-record 14th straight men's basketball game, falling 88-73 at Arkansas. — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) February 24, 2024

Maybe you should move

No one is forcing you to live in Arkansas. What's sad for you is that you follow a team that has no basketball trophies. Of course, missouri loves company. — Jason. (@J_N_Ark) February 24, 2024

Least talented Hogs

This is the least talented group of basketball players I've ever seen at Arkansas. — Barnyard (@Barnyar61836572) February 24, 2024

Fiery Battle

🔥Khalif Battle was COOKING today👆🅰️🐗 Final Stats:

*42 PT(11-15 FG; 6-10 3P; 14-14 FT)

6 REB

1 AST

1 STL *2nd Most Points by a Hog in an SEC Game(Info Via: @HogStats)#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/q5NKgbk8xa — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) February 24, 2024

