Social media piles on Patriots after Jakobi Meyers' TD vs. ex-team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's never been a better time to engage in some New England Patriots schadenfreude.

The Patriots entered Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a 1-4 record -- their worst start since Bill Belichick's first season as head coach in 2000 -- following back-to-back embarrassing losses against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Belichick in particular had faced criticism all week, not only for the team's poor play, but also for his offseason decision not to re-sign Jakobi Meyers, who's enjoying an excellent start to the season in Las Vegas.

Meyers had a chance to further prove Belichick wrong Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and he wasted no time in doing so.

Early in the second quarter, Meyers scored the game's first touchdown when he caught a 12-yard pass from another former Patriot, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The touchdown catch was Meyers' third of the season, which is more than any Patriots receiver had through five games. Given how much better Meyers has played than the receiver New England acquired to replace him, it was fitting that he scored Sunday against his former team while JuJu Smith-Schuster was inactive due to a knee injury.

It was also fitting that social media took all sorts of shots at the Patriots after watching Meyers score.

Unbelievable amounts of attention being paid to the tight end. No help in the middle of the field. Touchdown.



Mess of a play for the Patriots defense. pic.twitter.com/FOdJQTxpn8 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers TD. Still baffles me that Bill let him walk smh #ForeverNE — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) October 15, 2023

the patriots could really use someone like jakobi meyers. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers scoring against the Patriots pic.twitter.com/dPTSAzSUYE — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers has more receiving yards in this first half than JuJu Smith-Schuster had in his last three games. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 15, 2023

A friendly reminder that the Patriots chose JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers in free agency this summer. Nearly identical contracts.



Jakobi this season: 28 REC, 305 YDS, 4 TDs

Juju this season: 14 REC, 86 YDS, 0 TD#RaiderNation #Raiders — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 15, 2023

By the way…Good for Meyers. As Wes Welker once said, it’s fun to stick it to Bill sometimes. Meyers did it all the right way in New England. He deserved better. — Andy Hart (@JumboHart) October 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers touchdown.



10-0 Raiders.



The former #Patriots wide receiver was smiling through his mouthpiece. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 15, 2023

The Pats gotta sign a guy like Jakobi Meyers — Games With Names (@gameswithnames) October 15, 2023

Belichick said earlier this week that Meyers was a "priority" for the Patriots in free agency, but the team's actions suggest otherwise: New England opted to sign Smith-Schuster on a three-year, $25 million contract instead of re-upping with Meyers, who joined the Raiders on a three-year, $33 million deal.

It's safe to say that's one of several decisions that's backfired on the Patriots so far.